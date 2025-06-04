Episode 36 | When Priorities aren't Optional

This week on Praises in the Pod, Dana Reese joins us to talk about what it really means to make priorities that are not optional. From making church a weekly commitment to raising her girls to know and love the Lord, Dana shares how it all starts at home. It is not just about showing up on Sundays. It is about building a life that honors God every day. This conversation will encourage you to think about your own rhythms and how to make faith a foundation in your home. You will walk away challenged, encouraged, and ready to put first things first.