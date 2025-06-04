Powered by RND
Praises in the Pod

Alexis Brown
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Praises in the Pod
Latest episode

Available Episodes

  • Episode 40 | God Met Me There
    Jessica Coleman opens up about her powerful journey through addiction, suicidal and even homicidal thoughts, and crippling anxiety. What felt like the end was just the beginning of God's redemptive plan for her life.In this raw and honest conversation, Jessica shares how the mercy and grace of Jesus pulled her out of complete darkness and brought her into freedom. This episode is a true But God moment. It’s a reminder that no matter how far gone you feel, He is still writing your story.
  • Episode 39 | Advice to My Younger Self
    In this episode, Alexis and Abby sit down for a heart-to-heart about the lessons they’ve learned and the wisdom they wish they had in their early 20s. From identity to faith and purpose, they reflect on the choices that shaped them and the heartache that could have been avoided. Whether you’re walking through your 20s now or just need a reminder that growth is possible, this one’s for you.
  • Episode 38 | Made For More
    After losing her mom to a tough battle with cancer, Aaliyah Holder decided it was time to chase her dream of becoming a nurse. She shares how her story led her to focus on oncology, bringing joy, hope, and the love of Jesus to every patient she meets. Aaliyah also talks about her time working in ministry and how she now takes that same heart for ministry with her into the hospital. You are going to love hearing her passion and how she is making a difference right where God has called her!
  • Episode 37 | All of the Above
    There’s so much new happening with Praises in the Pod and we’re so excited to share it with you! In this episode, we’re giving you a full breakdown of some exciting updates that have just launched in the ministry.Sponsorships are still open, and if God has been using this podcast to speak to you, would you prayerfully consider giving? Every donation helps support our new editor, which is a much-needed step to keep taking these episodes to the next level.You can find more info about how to give on our social media pages (@praisesinthepod on Instagram and Facebook) or shoot us an email at [email protected]’s keep growing this ministry together!
  • Episode 36 | When Priorities aren't Optional
    This week on Praises in the Pod, Dana Reese joins us to talk about what it really means to make priorities that are not optional. From making church a weekly commitment to raising her girls to know and love the Lord, Dana shares how it all starts at home. It is not just about showing up on Sundays. It is about building a life that honors God every day. This conversation will encourage you to think about your own rhythms and how to make faith a foundation in your home. You will walk away challenged, encouraged, and ready to put first things first.
About Praises in the Pod

Hosted by Alexis Brown, Praises in the Pod is a faith-filled podcast created to share powerful testimonies and real stories of freedom through Jesus Christ. After being set free from addiction, pride, and a life without purpose, Alexis launched this space to highlight how God still moves today. Each episode features raw and honest conversations about what Jesus has done and continues to do. With monthly co-host Abby, her best friend and fellow believer, they talk through what God is teaching them in everyday life. Whether you’re looking for encouragement, truth, or a reminder of God’s faithf
