There’s so much new happening with Praises in the Pod and we’re so excited to share it with you! In this episode, we’re giving you a full breakdown of some exciting updates that have just launched in the ministry.Sponsorships are still open, and if God has been using this podcast to speak to you, would you prayerfully consider giving? Every donation helps support our new editor, which is a much-needed step to keep taking these episodes to the next level.You can find more info about how to give on our social media pages (@praisesinthepod on Instagram and Facebook) or shoot us an email at [email protected]
’s keep growing this ministry together!