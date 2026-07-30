Heart Wisdom with Jack Kornfield

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328 episodes
- Reflecting on Spirit Rock's new stupa, Jack Kornfield shares how sacred places help us remember the timeless awareness, compassion, and freedom at the heart of our being.
Today’s podcast is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/heartwisdom and get on your way to being your best self.
This week on Heart Wisdom, Jack Kornfield shares:
The meaning and purpose of Buddhist Stupas
Sacred symbols and spiritual remembrance
Consciousness beyond the personal self
Community, lineage, and blessing
Bringing practice into the world
Lovingkindness as a way of life
This teaching was originally recorded during the blessing of Spirit Rock's new stupa and the celebration of Jack Kornfield's 80th birthday. The full event was produced by Spirit Rock and has been adapted for Heart Wisdom. For information about visiting Spirit Rock or attending an in-person or online retreat, please visit Spiritrock.org.
“You are not this body or these feelings. They come and go. Who you are is so much bigger than this. In fact, who you are is awareness, consciousness itself. When you start to realize that, it becomes the gateway to freedom, to liberation, and tremendous joy in the middle of it all.” –Jack Kornfield
About Jack Kornfield:
Jack Kornfield trained as a Buddhist monk in the monasteries of Thailand, India, and Burma, studying as a monk under the Buddhist master Ven. Ajahn Chah, as well as the Ven. Mahasi Sayadaw. He has taught meditation internationally since 1974 and is one of the key teachers to introduce Buddhist mindfulness practice to the West. Jack co-founded the Insight Meditation Society in Barre, Massachusetts, with fellow meditation teachers Sharon Salzberg and Joseph Goldstein and the Spirit Rock Center in Woodacre, California. His books have been translated into 20 languages and sold more than a million copies.
Jack is currently offering a wonderful array of transformational online courses diving into crucial topics like Mindfulness Meditation Fundamentals, Walking the Eightfold Path, Opening the Heart of Forgiveness, Living Beautifully, Transforming Your Life Through Powerful Stories, and so much more. Sign up for an All Access Pass to explore Jack’s entire course library. If you would like a year's worth of online meetups with Jack and fellow community, join The Year of Awakening: A Monthly Journey with Jack Kornfield.
Stay up to date with Jack and his stream of fresh dharma offerings by visiting JackKornfield.com and signing up for his email teachings.
“You quiet the mind and open the heart. Then you get up and sweep the garden of the world.” –Jack Kornfield
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- Celebrating Spirit Rock's new stupa and 40 years of practice, Jack Kornfield reflects on spiritual community, resilience in times of suffering, and the timeless wisdom that helps us meet life with an awakened heart.
Today’s podcast is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/heartwisdom and get on your way to being your best self.
This week on Heart Wisdom, Jack Kornfield explores:
Spiritual community as a refuge in difficult times
Compassion and resilience amid global suffering
Remembering our fundamental goodness
The transformative power of meditation practice
Kindness as the fruit of a lifetime of practice
Discovering awareness as our natural state
This teaching was originally recorded during the blessing of Spirit Rock's new stupa and the celebration of Jack Kornfield's 80th birthday. The full event was produced by Spirit Rock and has been adapted for Heart Wisdom. For information about visiting Spirit Rock or attending an in-person or online retreat, please visit Spiritrock.org.
“The land, the practices, and the community—these are the things that help us remember who we really are.” –Jack Kornfield
About Jack Kornfield:
Jack Kornfield trained as a Buddhist monk in the monasteries of Thailand, India, and Burma, studying as a monk under the Buddhist master Ven. Ajahn Chah, as well as the Ven. Mahasi Sayadaw. He has taught meditation internationally since 1974 and is one of the key teachers to introduce Buddhist mindfulness practice to the West. Jack co-founded the Insight Meditation Society in Barre, Massachusetts, with fellow meditation teachers Sharon Salzberg and Joseph Goldstein and the Spirit Rock Center in Woodacre, California. His books have been translated into 20 languages and sold more than a million copies.
Jack is currently offering a wonderful array of transformational online courses diving into crucial topics like Mindfulness Meditation Fundamentals, Walking the Eightfold Path, Opening the Heart of Forgiveness, Living Beautifully, Transforming Your Life Through Powerful Stories, and so much more. Sign up for an All Access Pass to explore Jack’s entire course library. If you would like a year's worth of online meetups with Jack and fellow community, join The Year of Awakening: A Monthly Journey with Jack Kornfield.
Stay up to date with Jack and his stream of fresh dharma offerings by visiting JackKornfield.com and signing up for his email teachings.
“Who you are is magnificent. Part of our practice and our gathering is honoring that truth and affirming your basic goodness and beauty, saying: this is who you are, and you can live this in the world.” –Jack Kornfield
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Through powerful storytelling, Jack Kornfield turns toward the deeper invitation of the spiritual path: to listen with the heart and respond to life with courage, compassion, and presence.
Today’s podcast is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/heartwisdom and get on your way to being your best self.
This week on Heart Wisdom, Jack Kornfield explores:
The power of deep listening and compassion
Courage as a force for transformation
Expanding our sense of “family” to include all beings
Living with love in times of uncertainty
Small actions creating meaningful change
This episode was originally filmed for the April 2026 Spirit Rock Meditation Center Monday Night Talk and Guided Meditation.
“So you listen, you add your voice and heart with your humanity, with your care, with your sensitivity. We're all going through it—suffering, pleasure, joy, all of it. Keep your heart strong. You can do this.” –Jack Kornfield
About Jack Kornfield:
Jack Kornfield trained as a Buddhist monk in the monasteries of Thailand, India, and Burma, studying as a monk under the Buddhist master Ven. Ajahn Chah, as well as the Ven. Mahasi Sayadaw. He has taught meditation internationally since 1974 and is one of the key teachers to introduce Buddhist mindfulness practice to the West. Jack co-founded the Insight Meditation Society in Barre, Massachusetts, with fellow meditation teachers Sharon Salzberg and Joseph Goldstein and the Spirit Rock Center in Woodacre, California. His books have been translated into 20 languages and sold more than a million copies.
Jack is currently offering a wonderful array of transformational online courses diving into crucial topics like Mindfulness Meditation Fundamentals, Walking the Eightfold Path, Opening the Heart of Forgiveness, Living Beautifully, Transforming Your Life Through Powerful Stories, and so much more. Sign up for an All Access Pass to explore Jack’s entire course library. If you would like a year's worth of online meetups with Jack and fellow community, join The Year of Awakening: A Monthly Journey with Jack Kornfield.
Stay up to date with Jack and his stream of fresh dharma offerings by visiting JackKornfield.com and signing up for his email teachings.
“You have been training for this—to meet the world with compassion.” –Jack Kornfield
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Ep. 325 – Being Here Now in Loving Awareness: Staying Present in a World of Upheaval06/17/2026 | 37 mins.Beginning with reflections on global crises and personal difficulty, Jack reminds us that while suffering is inevitable, how we respond is what shapes our lives.
Today’s podcast is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/heartwisdom and get on your way to being your best self.
This time on Heart Wisdom, Jack Kornfield explores:
Responding to difficulty without becoming overwhelmed
Living in the present moment instead of fear-based thinking
The power of intention and deep listening
Becoming an “island of peace” in chaotic times
Trusting uncertainty and the mystery of life
This episode was originally filmed for the April 2026 Spirit Rock Meditation Center Monday Night Talk and Guided Meditation.
“In difficulty, the mind goes into survival—trying to protect and fix. Thank it, let it soften, and return to the present. As Ram Dass reminds us—you can be here now.” –Jack Kornfield
About Jack Kornfield:
Jack Kornfield trained as a Buddhist monk in the monasteries of Thailand, India, and Burma, studying as a monk under the Buddhist master Ven. Ajahn Chah, as well as the Ven. Mahasi Sayadaw. He has taught meditation internationally since 1974 and is one of the key teachers to introduce Buddhist mindfulness practice to the West. Jack co-founded the Insight Meditation Society in Barre, Massachusetts, with fellow meditation teachers Sharon Salzberg and Joseph Goldstein and the Spirit Rock Center in Woodacre, California. His books have been translated into 20 languages and sold more than a million copies.
Jack is currently offering a wonderful array of transformational online courses diving into crucial topics like Mindfulness Meditation Fundamentals, Walking the Eightfold Path, Opening the Heart of Forgiveness, Living Beautifully, Transforming Your Life Through Powerful Stories, and so much more. Sign up for an All Access Pass to explore Jack’s entire course library. If you would like a year's worth of online meetups with Jack and fellow community, join The Year of Awakening: A Monthly Journey with Jack Kornfield.
Stay up to date with Jack and his stream of fresh dharma offerings by visiting JackKornfield.com and signing up for his email teachings.
“The question is not whether there’s suffering, because there is, and some of it's really terrible. And it does want us to pay attention. But then the question is, how do we respond?” –Jack Kornfield
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In the second half of this powerful wartime talk, Jack Kornfield guides us through the practice of lovingkindness and explores what it means to stay open-hearted in the face of exhaustion, grief, and overwhelm.
Today’s podcast is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/heartwisdom and get on your way to being your best self.
This time on Heart Wisdom, Jack Kornfield chats about:
Lovingkindness (metta) as a practice of resilience
Overcoming despair by using our inner resources
Working with emotional exhaustion and compassion fatigue
The wisdom of allowing emptiness instead of fixing it
The power of presence in shaping the future
Becoming a force of peace in the world
“When we live in the present moment, we can be strong and loving no matter what. We don't get lost in our fear. The practice of living in the present with mindful, loving awareness is a doorway to your freedom, to your well being.” –Jack Kornfield
The episode was originally filmed for Mantra Ukraine, you can learn more about them on Instagram
About Jack Kornfield:
Jack Kornfield trained as a Buddhist monk in the monasteries of Thailand, India, and Burma, studying as a monk under the Buddhist master Ven. Ajahn Chah, as well as the Ven. Mahasi Sayadaw. He has taught meditation internationally since 1974 and is one of the key teachers to introduce Buddhist mindfulness practice to the West. Jack co-founded the Insight Meditation Society in Barre, Massachusetts, with fellow meditation teachers Sharon Salzberg and Joseph Goldstein and the Spirit Rock Center in Woodacre, California. His books have been translated into 20 languages and sold more than a million copies.
Jack is currently offering a wonderful array of transformational online courses diving into crucial topics like Mindfulness Meditation Fundamentals, Walking the Eightfold Path, Opening the Heart of Forgiveness, Living Beautifully, Transforming Your Life Through Powerful Stories, and so much more. Sign up for an All Access Pass to explore Jack’s entire course library. If you would like a year's worth of online meetups with Jack and fellow community, join The Year of Awakening: A Monthly Journey with Jack Kornfield.
Stay up to date with Jack and his stream of fresh dharma offerings by visiting JackKornfield.com and signing up for his email teachings.
“You don't have to rush your compassion. Just be where you are and hold even the emptiness with great kindness.” –Jack Kornfield
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Heart Wisdom with Jack Kornfield
The Jack Kornfield Heart Wisdom hour celebrates Jack’s ability to mash up his long established Buddhist practices with many other mystical traditions, revealing the poignancy of life’s predicaments and the path to finding freedom from self-interest, self-judgment and unhappiness.Podcast website
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