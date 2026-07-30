Heart Wisdom with Jack Kornfield

Reflecting on Spirit Rock's new stupa, Jack Kornfield shares how sacred places help us remember the timeless awareness, compassion, and freedom at the heart of our being.

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This week on Heart Wisdom, Jack Kornfield shares:

The meaning and purpose of Buddhist Stupas

Sacred symbols and spiritual remembrance

Consciousness beyond the personal self

Community, lineage, and blessing

Bringing practice into the world

Lovingkindness as a way of life

This teaching was originally recorded during the blessing of Spirit Rock's new stupa and the celebration of Jack Kornfield's 80th birthday. The full event was produced by Spirit Rock and has been adapted for Heart Wisdom. For information about visiting Spirit Rock or attending an in-person or online retreat, please visit Spiritrock.org.

“You are not this body or these feelings. They come and go. Who you are is so much bigger than this. In fact, who you are is awareness, consciousness itself. When you start to realize that, it becomes the gateway to freedom, to liberation, and tremendous joy in the middle of it all.” –Jack Kornfield

About Jack Kornfield:

Jack Kornfield trained as a Buddhist monk in the monasteries of Thailand, India, and Burma, studying as a monk under the Buddhist master Ven. Ajahn Chah, as well as the Ven. Mahasi Sayadaw. He has taught meditation internationally since 1974 and is one of the key teachers to introduce Buddhist mindfulness practice to the West. Jack co-founded the Insight Meditation Society in Barre, Massachusetts, with fellow meditation teachers Sharon Salzberg and Joseph Goldstein and the Spirit Rock Center in Woodacre, California. His books have been translated into 20 languages and sold more than a million copies.

Jack is currently offering a wonderful array of transformational online courses diving into crucial topics like Mindfulness Meditation Fundamentals, Walking the Eightfold Path, Opening the Heart of Forgiveness, Living Beautifully, Transforming Your Life Through Powerful Stories, and so much more. Sign up for an All Access Pass to explore Jack’s entire course library. If you would like a year's worth of online meetups with Jack and fellow community, join The Year of Awakening: A Monthly Journey with Jack Kornfield.

Stay up to date with Jack and his stream of fresh dharma offerings by visiting JackKornfield.com and signing up for his email teachings.

“You quiet the mind and open the heart. Then you get up and sweep the garden of the world.” –Jack Kornfield



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