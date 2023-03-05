Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Heart Wisdom with Jack Kornfield

Be Here Now Network
  • Ep. 186 – Expansion and Contraction
    Jack returns with a cosmic Dharma Talk exploring expansion and contraction in relation to impermanence as the root of spiritual practice."The law of change is the brown rice and vegetables of spiritual practice, it's the root of our direct experience of life." – Jack Kornfield In this episode, Jack takes us on a cosmic journey through:The basic fundamentals of Dharma teachings on how to live wisely in our practiceA trippy interstellar perspective flip through a simple intergalactic thought experimentLife—this capacity to be conscious and aware—as a process of expansion and contractionThe law of change, impermanence, as the "brown rice and vegetables" of spiritual practiceSpiritual practice as a way to find freedom and compassion within ourselvesLearning to live in the present of how it is, rather than how we wish it would be This Dharma Talk from Spirit Rock Meditation Center on 6/20/1994 was originally published on DharmaSeed.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/3/2023
    51:23
  • Ep. 185 – Grey Matter with Michael Krasny
    This week, Jack joins Michael Krasny for a conversation diving into mindfulness, loneliness, compassion, gratitude, suffering, meditation, and the Dharma.Today's podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/heartwisdom"With mindfulness you learn to live in the present. If you walk down the street and you're spending all your time thinking about that conversation you had and the tasks you have to do, you miss the people walking by, you miss the clouds after that rainstorm, the colors of the sunset—the lavender, red, and orange that's reflected in the windows and puddles—you miss your life. Mindfulness becomes liberating in that way." – Jack KornfieldIn this episode, Jack and Michael discuss:Ram Dass and the idea of "being here now" in regards to suffering, depression, and suicidal thoughtsOvercoming loneliness, isolation, and grief by reaching out and connecting with othersWrapping ourselves in the infinitely compassionate cloak of of Quan Yin or Mother MaryHow compassion and mindfulness practices regulate our body away from the 'fight, flight, freeze' responseVipassana meditation, the mindful loving witness, and bringing it back into the worldPlanting seeds with your conscious effort and peaceful heart, but not being attached to the outcomeHow mindfulness liberates us to be fully present for the beautiful nuances of our livesThe difference between pain (inevitable) and suffering (optional)The various meanings of the word "Dharma," and it's relation to truthMaking friends with our inner-critic and judging mindConsciousness, gratitude, and the Great Mystery "We have the capacity to hold our sorrows and our measure of suffering with compassion rather than judgment, rather than fear, almost as if you could wrap yourself with the cloak of Quan Yin—the Goddess of Infinite Compassion—or Mother Mary, so that you know that you're not alone, and that we've done this." – Jack Kornfield See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/25/2023
    1:11:24
  • Ep. 184 – Listening to Find the Way
    Uncovering how to live with a peaceful heart, Jack maps the inner landscapes of meditation, and shares how we can use listening to find The Way. “A peaceful heart is not a withdrawal from life, but rather coming back into ourselves to remember the place that neither grasps nor judges and hates.” – Jack KornfieldIn this episode, Jack mindfully explores:What it means to live with a peaceful heartMoving beyond the grasping of attachment and aversionLiving in the world from a place of wisdomThe inner landscapes of meditationGreed, hatred, delusion, and revengeInterdependence, connection, and BodhicittaImpermanence and the wisdom of insecurityThe Goddess of Peace and the Goddess of JusticeWise response and transmuting sufferingBodhisattvas and compassionBuddha and the boundless infinity of loveListening to embody The WayThis flowing Dharma Talk from Jack on 10/01/2001 was originally published on DharmaSeed.orgSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/19/2023
    1:01:33
  • Ep. 183 – The Wedding of Body and Spirit
    Jack returns for an illuminating Dharma Talk exploring the deep human longing for the wedding of body and spirit.Today's podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/heartwisdom"The invitation of spiritual life, of awareness or mindfulness—we could call it a sacred attention—is not to hurry up, fix, or make this human realm perfect or better. Nor is it to ignore it, but rather to awaken to what is each day as we meet it in our bodies, in our hearts, in our minds, in our family, in our community on this earth – to see it how it is, and to illuminate it with the heart, to illuminate it with our understanding and compassion, to find the basket of spirit that is here, and let that spirit shine in this human realm." – Jack KornfieldIn this episode, Jack dives into:- An old African wisdom story of a shepherd, his cattle, a dark forest, a lover, and a magic basket- Life, death, void, silence, and opening to the great mystery- Perception, consciousness, and Buddha's wisdom that mind is the principle element of creation- Listening, truth, timelessness, and The One Who Knows- The balance and connection between spirit and form- Rumi and the deep human longing to wed body and spirit- Buddha and the teachings of compassion- Breath, wholeness, and the eternal present- Moving past the fear body by breaking through the myth of seperationThis Dharma Talk from Spirit Rock Meditation Center on 09/11/2000 was originally published on DharmaSeed.orgSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/12/2023
    1:01:21
  • Ep. 182 – A Life of Greatness with Sarah Grynberg
    In this episode of Heart Wisdom, Jack Kornfield connects with lifestyle expert Sarah Grynberg to talk about a life of greatness. "Really, meditation is about deep listening. You sit and what needs to be understood will come if you sit quietly. It is like going into the forest and finding a little clearing and sitting down. If you're quiet for a while the animals, the birds, they all resume their life and you see all the things you would never see before. " – Jack Kornfield In this episode Jack Kornfield and Sarah Grynberg discuss:What it was like for Jack to grow up in Judaism Ajahn Chah and being ready for suffering Surrender in meditationThe catharsis of emotional release Deep Listening Buddhism as a practice versus a religionThe Psychology of Heart and Mind About Sarah GrynbergSarah Grynberg is a well-renowned interviewer, well-being expert, keynote speaker, and host and producer of the highly-rated lifestyle and internationally successful podcast, A Life of Greatness, where she’s engaged some of the world’s biggest names. Through her years of research studying the links between the facets of human behavior, personal growth, and happiness, Sarah formulated her own blueprint for cultivating greatness. This powerful blueprint has become the touchstone of Sarah’s courses, talks & writing. You can keep up with Sarah on Instagram or on SarahGrynberg.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/6/2023
    1:04:53

About Heart Wisdom with Jack Kornfield

The Jack Kornfield Heart Wisdom hour celebrates Jack’s ability to mash up his long established Buddhist practices with many other mystical traditions, revealing the poignancy of life’s predicaments and the path to finding freedom from self-interest, self-judgment and unhappiness.
Heart Wisdom with Jack Kornfield

