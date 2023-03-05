Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein

Ep. 162 – Happiness: The Progress of Insight
Joseph Goldstein examines what happiness is and how we get it, plus he outlines the very ordered stages of progress that occur on the path of insight and wisdom. "There's another kind of happiness, which is higher even than the happiness of concentration, and that's the happiness of insight, the happiness of wisdom, when we really come to a deep and profound understanding of who we are, of what this life is about." – Joseph GoldsteinIn this episode, Joseph explores:The happiness born from sense pleasures, not only in this realm but in the higher realmsHow purity of conduct, through both generosity and understanding virtue, can bring sense pleasuresThe happiness that comes from concentrationThe happiness that comes from insight and wisdomThe very ordered way that the progress of insight unfolds: psychological insights, purity of view, vipassana happiness, fear of the process of existence, the urge for deliverance, the stage of equanimity, and finally, opening to the unconditioned, that which is beyond the mind This dharma talk from October 14, 1982, was originally published on Dharma Seed.