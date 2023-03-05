Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein in the App
Listen to Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein

Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein

Podcast Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein
Podcast Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein

Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein

Be Here Now Network
add
Joseph Goldstein has been a leading light for the practice of Insight and Loving Kindness meditation since his days in India and Burma where he studied with emi... More
Religion & SpiritualityBuddhismSociety & Culture
Joseph Goldstein has been a leading light for the practice of Insight and Loving Kindness meditation since his days in India and Burma where he studied with emi... More

Available Episodes

5 of 166
  • Ep. 164 – Dependent Origination
    Joseph Goldstein explores the concept of dependent origination – the law of causality and conditioning – so we can understand the process that keeps us bound to the Wheel of Samsara.“In every moment of noticing, in every moment of being mindful, when there is no ignorance, when there is no delusion, when we are seeing things actually as they are, in that moment, the mind is purified; we are breaking this chain of dependent origination, we are breaking the link of it.” – Joseph GoldsteinIn this episode, Joseph explores:The Wheel of Life, also known as the Wheel of SamsaraWhy the law of dependent origination, or the law of causality and conditioning, keeps us bound to the Wheel of SamsaraEach link along the chain of dependent originationHow cycles within the 12 links in the law of dependent origination keep the wheel forever spinningHow Vipassana practice can help us cut into those cycles and break the chain of dependent originationThis dharma talk from October 29, 1985, was originally published on Dharma Seed.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/17/2023
    55:48
  • Ep. 163 – The Tao and the Rhythm of Experience
    Joseph Goldstein explores wisdom from the Tao and talks about how we can learn to settle back into each moment and establish ourselves in the rhythm of experience.This podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/insighthour“When we can settle back and allow the change, allow the process of change to unfold without interfering, without pushing the river, then we establish ourselves in the rhythm of experience. And the rhythm carries us, just as in any activity, in music, in sport, in nature; the rhythm carries the experience when it’s not interfered with. And in that, there’s a grace, there’s a harmony, there’s a balance.” – Joseph GoldsteinIn this episode, Joseph explores:Learning to settle back and become one with each moment of experienceHow the appreciation of rhythm has to do with the full awareness of change and how we can establish ourselves in the rhythm of experienceThe difference between non-action and inactionHow the simplicity of the Buddha’s teachings leads to great spaciousnessSome of the wisdom from the Tao Te ChingThe obstacles in the way of the simple practice of settling back into each moment, including our sense of self This dharma talk from December 7, 1986, was originally published on Dharma Seed.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/10/2023
    50:31
  • Ep. 162 – Happiness: The Progress of Insight
    Joseph Goldstein examines what happiness is and how we get it, plus he outlines the very ordered stages of progress that occur on the path of insight and wisdom. “There’s another kind of happiness, which is higher even than the happiness of concentration, and that’s the happiness of insight, the happiness of wisdom, when we really come to a deep and profound understanding of who we are, of what this life is about.” – Joseph GoldsteinIn this episode, Joseph explores:The happiness born from sense pleasures, not only in this realm but in the higher realmsHow purity of conduct, through both generosity and understanding virtue, can bring sense pleasuresThe happiness that comes from concentrationThe happiness that comes from insight and wisdomThe very ordered way that the progress of insight unfolds: psychological insights, purity of view, vipassana happiness, fear of the process of existence, the urge for deliverance, the stage of equanimity, and finally, opening to the unconditioned, that which is beyond the mind This dharma talk from October 14, 1982, was originally published on Dharma Seed.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/3/2023
    53:30
  • Ep. 161 – Equanimity Practice
    In this episode, Joseph Goldstein leads a powerful practice around cultivating equanimity and talks about why it’s important not to confuse equanimity with its near enemy, indifference.This podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp. Click to receive 10% off your first month with your own licensed professional therapist: betterhelp.com/insighthour“Equanimity is the mind state of impartially, not indifference. So it’s like space which contains everything impartially. And one way of coming to this space of impartiality is understanding that things, in this world, are happening lawfully. They’re not happening by accident. And so the equanimity phrase, and the development of equanimity, is closely tied in with wisdom.” – Joseph GoldsteinIn this episode:Joseph talks about the concept of equanimity, explaining why it’s important not to confuse equanimity with its near enemy, indifferenceJoseph explores the wisdom aspect of equanimityJoseph leads a powerful equanimity practice focused around offering phrases to a neutral person, a benefactor, a good friend, and a difficult person“All beings are the heirs of their own karma. Our happiness or unhappiness depends on our actions, not upon our wishes.” This dharma talk from December 7, 2004, was originally published on Dharma Seed.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/27/2023
    19:20
  • Ep. 160 – The Five Iddhis
    Joseph Goldstein explores the Buddha’s concept of the Five Iddhis, which are the five elements of the teachings we need to bring to completion in order to truly awaken our hearts and minds.“This Iddhi of psychic power is inferior to the Iddhi of understanding. When the Buddha was asked what the true miracle was, he said the real miracle is the awakening of people’s minds, it’s not the flying through the air or the diving in the earth, it’s the awakening of the mind, the awakening of the heart.” – Joseph GoldsteinIn this episode, Joseph shares his insight into:The Sanskrit term, Iddhi, which refers to the particular power of something, bringing to completion a particular situationThe difference between psychic Iddhis and Iddhis of understanding and insightThe Buddha’s concept of the Five Iddhis, which are five elements of the teachings we need to fulfill to truly awaken our hearts and minds: fulfillment of special knowledge of the Dhamma; coming to a full understanding of the truth of suffering; bringing to completion the abandoning of the causes of suffering; the fulfillment of coming to the end of suffering; and the development of the path of practiceThe Buddha’s concept of the four Iddhipadas, which are characteristics that are the road to success in our practice: zeal, effort, love of the Dhamma, and inquiry.This dharma talk from October 9, 1989, was originally published on Dharma Seed.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/20/2023
    56:04

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein

Joseph Goldstein has been a leading light for the practice of Insight and Loving Kindness meditation since his days in India and Burma where he studied with eminent masters of the tradition. In his podcast, The Insight Hour, Joseph delivers these essential mindfulness teachings in a practical and down to earth way that illuminates the practice through his own personal experience and wonderful story telling.
Podcast website

Listen to Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein, Tagalog Mass Readings | awitatpapuri.com and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein

Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein: Podcasts in Family