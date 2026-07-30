Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein

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266 episodes
- Joseph Goldstein reveals how Nibbana differs from blissful meditation states and why true liberation lies beyond every conditioned experience.
Today's episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/insighthour and get on your way to being your best self.
This week on Insight Hour, Joseph Goldstein discusses:
How Nibbana has made its way into Western culture
Expectation and striving versus having a healthy goal
Having an aspiration and direction for our practice
Using equanimity to differentiate beautiful experiences from true glimpses of Nibbana
The Abhidhamma and understanding the factors of mind which color our consciousness
The experience of Nibbana as the experience of zero, the stilling of all formations
How Nibbana uproots the defilements in stages
Check out this episode’s companion essay, Reflections on Nibbana, by Joseph Goldstein
“Even exalted states of mind or great powers of mind do not imply purification of mind. That is the particular power of Nibbana.” –Joseph Goldstein
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- Touching into the selfless nature of experience, Joseph Goldstein explores uprooting the defilements through the clarity that comes from practice.
Today's episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/insighthour and get on your way to being your best self.
This time on Insight Hour, Joseph Goldstein provides his perspective on:
Engaging with mindfulness
The radical uprooting of self and identification with experience
Seeing a glimpse of the deathless in our practice versus the transcendent moment of the unborn
Slowly seeing clearly over time with dedicated practice
The emptiness within the defilements
Taking all things as an invitation to explore rather than to believe
A brief guided meditation with Joseph
Moving our mental dialogue into a passive voice
This episode is the 3rd and final part of a 3-part series. It was originally published on Dharmaseed and recorded at the Barre Center for Buddhist Studies, a non-profit organization founded by renowned meditation teachers Joseph Goldstein and Sharon Salzberg to integrate Buddhist study and practice. To start at the beginning, check out Ep. 261 – Gradual Cultivation in Buddhist Practice.
“If you put your hand in fire, do you know that it burns? Do you have any doubt about it? In the genuine experience of things being uprooted, there is that quality of certainty. It is very different than what you were saying about ‘Yeah, it looks to me that the defilements are uprooted.’ The experience that results in the uprooting, which is the experience of the unborn. It has that same immediacy and certainty as putting your hand in fire and knowing it burns.” –Joseph Goldstein
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- Joseph Goldstein investigates the not-so-obvious delight of seeing our own arrogance (Māna), and the balance of knowing ultimate truth while living with a functional sense of “I.”
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Today's episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/insighthour and get on your way to being your best self.
This week on Insight Hour, Joseph Goldstein discusses:
Realizing the truth of non-self while still having an underlying feeling of ‘I am”
The Buddhist concept of Māna, which can be translated as "pride", "arrogance", or "conceit"
Our tendency to project the past into the future
Recognizing Māna for what it is and letting the thoughts dissolve
How the residue of ‘I’ and ‘self’ can fall away during practice
Engaging the self just enough to live in the relative world
This episode is the 2nd part of a 3-part series. It was originally published on Dharmaseed and recorded at the Barre Center for Buddhist Studies, a non-profit organization founded by renowned meditation teachers Joseph Goldstein and Sharon Salzberg to integrate Buddhist study and practice. To start at the beginning, check out Ep. 261 – Gradual Cultivation in Buddhist Practice
“These days, I am totally delighted when I see Māna arise in my mind…one of the reasons I am delighted is that I would much rather see it than not see it to recognize 'that’s Māna', instead of not recognizing it and being caught up and identified with that pattern. Just the seeing of it is freeing.” –Joseph Goldstein
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- Joseph Goldstein explores gradual cultivation, highlighting that even if we are suddenly awakened, we still must have an ongoing practice to work with hindrances and ingrained habits.
This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/insighthour and get on your way to being your best self.
This week on Insight Hour, Joseph Goldstein discusses:
The areas of life where clinging shows up most
How clinging to sensory pleasures is so embedded in our culture
Lightening up for enlightenment and not taking ourselves so seriously
How a sense of humor can benefit our practice
Unhelpful attachment to view and opinion
The unity of clarity and emptiness (self-existing wakefulness)
The Buddhist meaning of unborn/unformed
Uprooting of the view of self with the understanding that there is still more work to do
Having an ongoing, gradual cultivation of skillful means
This episode was originally published on Dharmaseed and recorded at the Barre Center for Buddhist Studies, a non-profit organization founded by renowned meditation teachers Joseph Goldstein and Sharon Salzberg to integrate Buddhist study and practice.
“Very often, people can have genuine realization and have a really deep understanding, and then get attached to that as if everything is done. So very often these folks can get engaged in skillful behavior, thinking it’s all coming from their deep realization, it’s really coming from all the work that still needs to be done.” –Joseph Goldstein
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- Continuing his exploration of selflessness, Joseph Goldstein helps listeners live in the balance of both relative and ultimate truth.
This episode is a continuation of a talk that started in episode 259, "Selflessness, Dukkha, and Freedom."
This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/insighthour and get on your way to being your best self.
This time on Insight Hour, Joseph Goldstein discusses:
The impersonal nature of experiencing peace
Seeing with consciousness rather than with the subjective mind
Reframing the language of experience with a passive voice
Being fully present in the moment without identification
Understanding death and dying as the natural flow of impermanence
Having an easeful mind even when the body is afflicted
Understanding both relative and ultimate truth
The wonderful and joyful practice of generosity
This episode was recorded at the Barre Center for Buddhist Studies and originally published on Dharmaseed
“We work to understand the dynamics of our conventional reality and all the challenges of it, even as we understand the essential selfless nature of it all. This is really the heart of a mature spiritual practice, the union of these two, not the separation." –Joseph Goldstein
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein
Joseph Goldstein has been a leading light for the practice of Insight and Loving Kindness meditation since his days in India and Burma where he studied with eminent masters of the tradition. In his podcast, The Insight Hour, Joseph delivers these essential mindfulness teachings in a practical and down to earth way that illuminates the practice through his own personal experience and wonderful story telling.Podcast website
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