Insight Hour with Joseph Goldstein

Joseph Goldstein investigates the not-so-obvious delight of seeing our own arrogance (Māna), and the balance of knowing ultimate truth while living with a functional sense of “I.”

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This week on Insight Hour, Joseph Goldstein discusses:

Realizing the truth of non-self while still having an underlying feeling of ‘I am”

The Buddhist concept of Māna, which can be translated as "pride", "arrogance", or "conceit"

Our tendency to project the past into the future

Recognizing Māna for what it is and letting the thoughts dissolve

How the residue of ‘I’ and ‘self’ can fall away during practice

Engaging the self just enough to live in the relative world

This episode is the 2nd part of a 3-part series. It was originally published on Dharmaseed and recorded at the Barre Center for Buddhist Studies, a non-profit organization founded by renowned meditation teachers Joseph Goldstein and Sharon Salzberg to integrate Buddhist study and practice. To start at the beginning, check out Ep. 261 – Gradual Cultivation in Buddhist Practice

“These days, I am totally delighted when I see Māna arise in my mind…one of the reasons I am delighted is that I would much rather see it than not see it to recognize 'that’s Māna', instead of not recognizing it and being caught up and identified with that pattern. Just the seeing of it is freeing.” –Joseph Goldstein

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