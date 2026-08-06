When we pause and gently return to the living experience of this moment, we begin to discover a refuge that has always been here. This guided meditation invites you to relax the body, soften the heart, and awaken to the vibrant aliveness that is present beneath the constant stream of thinking.

Together we'll practice using the breath and the body as a home base—learning to meet whatever arises with kindness, openness, and an accepting "yes." As we become more intimate with our present-moment experience, we begin to realize that true peace isn't found by changing this moment, but by fully inhabiting it.

Whether you're new to meditation or a longtime practitioner, this practice offers a gentle pathway to greater presence, inner ease, and a deeper sense of belonging to life.



In this meditation you'll explore:

• Relaxing deeply into the body and breath

• Using the body as an anchor for mindful awareness

• Meeting thoughts and emotions with compassion instead of resistance

• Returning again and again to the aliveness of the present moment

• Resting in the spacious awareness that is always here



Our introduction music is from "Opening" by Adrienne Torf, © 2025 ABT Music