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1616 episodes
- The ritual of Namaste – bowing to the sacred in ourselves and others – helps us live from the loving awareness that is our true nature. This talk looks at how we suffer because we forget this basic goodness, and explores the pathways of remembering that carry us home.
Our introduction music is from "Opening" by Adrienne Torf, © 2025 ABT Music
- This meditation begins with listening to sounds as a portal to spacious awareness. In addition to guiding attention to naturally occurring sounds, Tara plays chimes and gongs to deepen the experience of receptivity and openness. The meditation progresses to include all experience - sounds, sensations, thoughts, feelings - in the vast, transparent, timeless space of awareness.
Our introduction music is from "Opening" by Adrienne Torf, © 2025 ABT Music
- When we pause and gently return to the living experience of this moment, we begin to discover a refuge that has always been here. This guided meditation invites you to relax the body, soften the heart, and awaken to the vibrant aliveness that is present beneath the constant stream of thinking.
Together we'll practice using the breath and the body as a home base—learning to meet whatever arises with kindness, openness, and an accepting "yes." As we become more intimate with our present-moment experience, we begin to realize that true peace isn't found by changing this moment, but by fully inhabiting it.
Whether you're new to meditation or a longtime practitioner, this practice offers a gentle pathway to greater presence, inner ease, and a deeper sense of belonging to life.
In this meditation you'll explore:
• Relaxing deeply into the body and breath
• Using the body as an anchor for mindful awareness
• Meeting thoughts and emotions with compassion instead of resistance
• Returning again and again to the aliveness of the present moment
• Resting in the spacious awareness that is always here
Our introduction music is from "Opening" by Adrienne Torf, © 2025 ABT Music
- What is the difference between having goals and living from aspiration? How do we respond when fear takes over? What if self-compassion feels impossible? How do we forgive ourselves, navigate profound grief, heal from trauma, or rediscover joy in practice?
In this first Ask Me Anything session, Tara responds to heartfelt questions from our global community, exploring many of the challenges that touch us most deeply. Together we investigate how mindfulness and compassion help us meet fear, shame, loss, trauma, illness, and uncertainty—not by escaping our experience, but by discovering the awareness and love that can hold it all.
These reflections are offered as practical guidance and as an invitation to trust the innate wisdom and tenderness that live within each of us.
Our introduction music is from "Opening" by Adrienne Torf, © 2025 ABT Music
- The stories we believe shape the life we experience—but they are not the truth of who we are.
In Part 2 of Stories That Imprison Our Heart, we explore how fear-based narratives create separation, anxiety, and suffering, and how mindfulness allows us to recognize these stories without becoming trapped inside them. When we learn to meet the vulnerable feelings beneath our thoughts with compassionate awareness, we begin to rediscover the freedom, wisdom, and love of our true nature.
In this talk you'll discover:
-Why our thoughts are maps of reality—not reality itself
-How fear-based stories create suffering in our relationships and inner life
-The practice of recognizing limiting narratives with mindfulness
-Why healing comes from meeting the emotions beneath our stories with compassion
-How presence reveals the innate goodness and belonging that no story can diminish
Our introduction music is from "Opening" by Adrienne Torf, © 2025 ABT Music
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About Tara Brach
Tara Brach, Ph.D is an internationally known meditation teacher and author of bestselling Radical Acceptance and True Refuge. Tara shares a weekly guided meditation and talk that blend Western psychology and Eastern spiritual practices. The podcast addresses the value of mindfulness meditation and self-compassion in relieving emotional suffering, serving spiritual awakening and bringing healing to our world.Podcast website
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