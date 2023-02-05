Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
★ Top 1% most downloaded on Apple Podcasts (2022)★ Top 1% most followed on Spotify Podcasts (2022)&nbsp;I don’t want to talk to your personality; I want to talk... More
  • fear of abandonment and the mother wound in fairy tales
    Absent parenting leaves us with lifelong emotional scars. Join me as we listen to some lovely calming medieval vibes while we discuss how we can heal from childhood neglect and abandonment through the exploration of myths and fairy tales. Later in the episode, I read an excerpt from a recent book that inspired me to rethink the burdens and resentments I’ve been carrying with me up until this point in my life. It is my hope that it can inspire you, too.TIME STAMPS00:00 - 3:56: Intro3:56 - 50:13: Fear of Abandonment - Mothers in Fairy Tales50:18: Preview of this week’s Premium Submarine Episode, “SWSMH 18: smash the peace button”BFTB BONUS: SWSMH #18 (preview): “Smash the Peace Button”In this stupid walk, I discuss how many times in my life I’ve actively run towards chaos and danger and the impact it had on what I attracted into my life and psyche. Later, we’ll sit down to answer some emails/voicemails from Premium Submarines (topics include sex work, the future of AI and body autonomy, growing up mentally & spiritually, and overcoming & transmuting boredom into peace in long-term relationships.) I finish off with a few Submarine updates regarding potential bonus content format changes to allow for more listener questions.UNLOCK THE FULL EPISODE HERE: https://www.patreon.com/backfromtheborderlineRESOURCES·     The Fear of Abandonment: Missing Mothers and Fairy Tales (article by Dale M. Kushner)·     The Interpretation of Fairy Tales (C.G. Jung Foundation Books) by Marie Louise Von Frantz·     The O Manuscript: The Seer, The Magdalene, The Grail by Lars MuhlFollow my writings on Substack by clicking here. Disclaimer: information contained in this podcast episode is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for treatment or consultation with a licensed mental health professional To unlock BFTB bonus content, visit https://plus.acast.com/s/back-from-the-borderline. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/2/2023
    1:01:09
  • Find your life's purpose with the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai
    Why am I here? What is my purpose for being? Isn’t there more to life than waking up, dragging myself to a job to do work that makes me feel empty, and having nothing to look forward to other than my next paid vacation?Many of us live our lives in a purely reactionary way. Jumping from job to job, randomly selecting a focus area in university based less on a deep inner calling or soul-inspired vision and more on societal expectations and what is required to survive in the cages and systems we were forced into.If there were ever a time on the planet when finding our true purpose was needed, now would be that time. So how can we peel back the layers and discover why we are here and what we are really supposed to be doing?Borrowing concepts from other cultures can be a way to open our minds and find new ways of addressing age-old problems, as well as bridging the gap between personal and spiritual growth.Ikigai is a Japanese philosophy that embraces a deeper and more expansive interpretation of happiness. The word “Ikigai” means “life purpose. It refers to defining your meaning in life in relation to your talents, passions, and profession, as well as what you can give to the wider world.This episode is meant to help you find your ikigai. By finding such a nuanced and personalized sense of purpose, you can lead a more fulfilling and deeply connected life full of meaning.JOIN THE BFTB COMMUNITY ON PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/backfromtheborderlineSUBSCRIBE TO MY SUBSTACK: https://substack.com/profile/124908301-mollie-adler?utm_source=substack_profileFOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM: @backfromtheborderline Disclaimer: information contained in this podcast episode is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for treatment or consultation with a licensed mental health professional To unlock BFTB bonus content, visit https://plus.acast.com/s/back-from-the-borderline. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/25/2023
    1:31:48
  • Deepfakes, revenge porn, and the impact on body autonomy
    In January 2023, Brandon “Atrioc” Ewing, a popular Twitch streaming star, accidentally revealed that he viewed and paid for access to explicit “deepfake” porn of his fellow female streamers. This controversy sparked national and worldwide conversations about sexual images made without consent. “Deepfakes” are made using AI to swap one person's likeness in a photo with another. Experts have weighed in, stating that deepfake porn can be incredibly traumatic for victims, leaving emotional scars that can take years of trauma recovery to overcome. Since deepfakes started appearing online in 2015, they have become more convincing year after year, growing in quality and quantity. Experts fear that deepfakes can be used to spread misinformation, for example, for political gain, but evidence suggests that women, in particular, have been victimized. Pornographic deepfakes threaten the victim's sense of self-control, self-presentation, and self-ownership. The results can be disorienting for anyone having AI content created about them, even consensually. Seeing images of yourself — or images that are falsified to look like you, in acts that you might find reprehensible, scary, or that would be only for your personal life can be very destabilizing — even traumatizing. There is no ability to give consent. In this episode, we’ll explore the potentially dangerous implications of the growing prominence of AI-generated images, audio, and video through the lens of the Atrioc controversy. By the end of the episode, you’ll better understand the technological landscape we will all be forced to adapt to in the coming years, which can help you protect yourself and the people you love. Knowledge is power. Topics discussed and questions answered in this episode: ■ The Atrioc deepfake controversy explained (with QTCinderella’s response)■ What exactly is a deepfake and how are they made?■ What are the legal issues with deepfakes? Are there laws against them?■ How AI technology is used to create nonconsensual deepfake porn■ How deepfake porn is escalating Hollywood’s sexualization of women to disturbing extremes■ The impact deepfake revenge porn could have on women■ How people are fighting back against the rise of deepfake porn (UNFPA’s “bodyright” campaign) BECOME A PREMIUM SUBMARINE TO UNLOCK THE FULL EPISODE: https://www.patreon.com/backfromtheborderline. Disclaimer: information contained in this podcast episode is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for treatment or consultation with a licensed mental health professional. To unlock BFTB bonus content, visit https://plus.acast.com/s/back-from-the-borderline. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/18/2023
    1:17:40
  • Are you an approval addict?
    There’s nothing wrong with wanting to be liked. Humans have an inherent need to bond. To be seen and loved. Being agreeable, empathetic, and willing to go the extra mile for the people you love are beautiful traits. However, our greatest strengths can also be our most powerful weaknesses. Most of us are familiar with drug and alcohol addiction – but another addiction that isn’t spoken about as often is an addiction to approval. Approval addiction creates within you a temptation to agree to almost everything that people ask of you in the name of securing their affirmation or getting them to like you. Approval addiction is defined as an intense desire to win the approval of those around you and avoid feelings of rejection at all costs. It is when the human need for bonding goes haywire. If you feel as though you continually look to others for approval, even to the point of becoming addicted to what other people think of you, this episode is for you. Topics discussed and questions answered in this episode: ■ What is approval addiction?■ What approval addiction looks like in our day-to-day lives■ Signs you might struggle with approval addiction■ The different types of approval addicts■ Why you should free yourself from the expectation of approval from others■ The difference between codependency and approval addiction■ How to break free from the need for constant external approval BECOME A PREMIUM SUBMARINE TO UNLOCK THE FULL EPISODE: https://www.patreon.com/backfromtheborderline Disclaimer: information contained in this podcast episode is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for treatment or consultation with a licensed mental health professional. To unlock BFTB bonus content, visit https://plus.acast.com/s/back-from-the-borderline. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/11/2023
    1:31:32
  • Completely transform the way you view your mental health symptoms with this reframe
    When psychological suffering knocks at the door of life, modern psychiatry's approach is to label, diagnose, and often medicate what they view as symptoms of various labels like BPD, EUPD, cPTSD, ADHD, ASD – the list goes on. As of 2022, the DSM-5 provides diagnostic criteria for 193 mental health disorders, a number that continues to increase with each new edition.'Disordered' behavior and intense emotion dysregulation are viewed as phenomena that should be eradicated and 'cured’ with the hope of ‘remission.’ While diagnostic labels are undeniable in their utility, Western society has taken the pathologizing and medicalizing of emotional distress to an extreme.What if we viewed our symptoms as saviors? This episode argues that reframing symptoms as adaptive responses rather than signs of 'disorder' could revolutionize society's view and approach to mental health care and treatment. Through sharing my own story from my personal rock bottom when I was questioning the point of life, I hope this message will reach those who need it most.The shift in perspective I share in this episode has the potential to reduce stigma, enhance treatment outcomes, foster a proactive approach to emotional well-being, and assist society in moving towards a reality where its members are more attuned to their daily emotional states. The outcome is a community that prioritizes the integration of personality traits, feelings, behavioral patterns, and motives into a cohesive and organized whole.RESOURCES AND ADDITIONAL CONTENT MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:■ From Disorder to Design: A New Way to Understand Mental Health Symptoms (Ft. Philosopher Justin Garson)■ Mental Health Symptoms or Hidden Spiritual Gifts? (Ft. Lisa Miller)SUBSCRIBE TO MY SUBSTACK NEWSLETTER: https://backfromtheborderline.substack.com/BECOME A PREMIUM SUBSCRIBER AND UNLOCK 110+ HOURS OF BONUS CONTENT: https://www.patreon.com/backfromtheborderline Disclaimer: information contained in this podcast episode is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for treatment or consultation with a licensed mental health professional. To unlock BFTB bonus content, visit https://plus.acast.com/s/back-from-the-borderline. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/4/2023
    1:18:33

About Back From The Borderline

★ Top 1% most downloaded on Apple Podcasts (2022)

★ Top 1% most followed on Spotify Podcasts (2022)

I don’t want to talk to your personality; I want to talk to your soul. The idea of alchemy is to reduce something with fire – burning it down so that something new can rise from the ashes. You can do this with your personality, too. You can perform emotional alchemy. You’ve always had the power; you just didn’t know that. Now you do.

Welcome to Back from the Borderline, a place to unhook from your overextended life to explore, understand and integrate the darkest parts of your soul. On this podcast, there is no finish line, no quick fix or “cure.” There is no outcome, only eternal unfolding.

More than 50% of us will be diagnosed with a mental illness at some point in our lifetime. Many of my listeners identify with various psychiatric labels (BPD, EUPD, bipolar, CPTSD, ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, depression, etc.)

The medical model of mental illness tries to convince us that the root of our suffering is due to chemical imbalances in our brains – that the best we can hope for is to numb or suppress the symptoms of these disorders, dysfunctions, and imbalances into remission.

The definition of “savior” is: “one that saves from danger or destruction.” What if we viewed our symptoms as saviors? Through this new lens, we can begin to see painful mental health symptoms as natural responses that we can learn to become fully conscious of and slowly change.

On the podcast, you’ll learn to view your symptoms as saviors; as alerts from your body, mind, and spirit that want to let you know when you’re out of alignment with the deepest yearnings of your soul. From chaos comes clarity. Through working and integrating the concepts we’ll explore together on the podcast, you’ll emerge transformed, standing in the ashes of the person you used to be.

BEGIN YOUR TRANSFORMATION

If you’re ready to dive into the podcast and begin your inner transformation, check out the podcast trailer episode titled: “Begin Your Transformation” – this will provide a solid foundation that will allow you to better understand and enjoy the rest of the episodes.

JOIN THE COMMUNITY

• Follow Back from the Borderline on your favorite podcast app for new episode alerts

• Follow the pod on Instagram @backfromtheborderline

• Submit questions via email or voicemail and unlock exclusive bonus content at backfromtheborderline.com

To unlock BFTB bonus content, visit https://plus.acast.com/s/back-from-the-borderline.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Back From The Borderline: Podcasts in Family