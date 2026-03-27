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Info On The Go

William and Kat
EducationHistory
Info On The Go
Latest episode

194 episodes

  • Info On The Go

    Petrodollars

    03/27/2026 | 40 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
     Why does the world buy oil using U.S. dollars — even when that oil comes from thousands of miles away? In this episode, we explore the rise of the petrodollar system, a powerful financial arrangement born from Cold War politics, energy crises, and global economic change. From the collapse of the gold standard to the oil shocks of the 1970s, discover how oil revenues helped cement the dollar as the dominant currency in world trade — and why new economic powers, digital currencies, and the global energy transition could challenge that dominance in the years ahead. This is the story of how barrels of oil helped shape modern financial power — and what happens if that system begins to shift. 
    Harpoon Brewery
    The shop at Harpoon Brewery is packed with exclusive apparel, cozy hoodies, stylish accessories, and
     Savorista Coffee
    (find them at SAVORISTA DOT COM) crafts premium decaf and half-caf coffee with full, rich flavor—wit
    Bear Knuckles
    If you work with your hands, listen up. Introducing Bear Knuckles — the best leather gloves ever mad
     Molly Bz - Unforgettable artisan-crafte
    These aren’t your average cookies. Molly Bz brings bold, artisan-crafted cookies straight to your pa
    Strong Coffee Company
    Get 20% OFF | Promo Code: INFOGO
    Support the show
    Thank You for listening and Stay curious,
    Kat & William
    Email  [email protected]
    If you would like to support Info On The Go click the link below
    https://www.buzzsprout.com/2434258/support 
    Follow us wherever you listen to podcasts and leave us a review.
    Follow us on Facebook at Info on the Go!
    https://www.facebook.com/share/g/159DdiptQh/?mibextid=wwXIfr
    https://infoonthego.buzzsprout.com
  • Info On The Go

    The Toaster

    03/25/2026 | 41 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    A toaster might seem like one of the most ordinary appliances in your kitchen—just a simple machine that browns bread every morning. But behind that familiar pop is a surprisingly dramatic story of invention, engineering breakthroughs, corporate rivalry, and cultural change.
    In this episode, we explore how toasting bread evolved from a risky chore over open fires to one of the first automated kitchen appliances. Along the way, we’ll meet the inventors who made electric toasting possible, discover how the pop-up toaster revolutionized breakfast in the 1920s, and see how competition between major appliance companies turned a simple device into a symbol of the modern kitchen.
    From exposed wires and early fire hazards to smart toasters connected to today’s digital homes, the humble toaster reflects over a century of technological progress. It’s a story about innovation, convenience, and how even the smallest inventions can quietly reshape everyday life.
    So the next time your toast pops up, remember—you’re not just making breakfast. You’re witnessing a tiny piece of technological history.
    Harpoon Brewery
    The shop at Harpoon Brewery is packed with exclusive apparel, cozy hoodies, stylish accessories, and
     Savorista Coffee
    (find them at SAVORISTA DOT COM) crafts premium decaf and half-caf coffee with full, rich flavor—wit
    Bear Knuckles
    If you work with your hands, listen up. Introducing Bear Knuckles — the best leather gloves ever mad
     Molly Bz - Unforgettable artisan-crafte
    These aren’t your average cookies. Molly Bz brings bold, artisan-crafted cookies straight to your pa
    Strong Coffee Company
    Get 20% OFF | Promo Code: INFOGO
    Support the show
    Thank You for listening and Stay curious,
    Kat & William
    Email  [email protected]
    If you would like to support Info On The Go click the link below
    https://www.buzzsprout.com/2434258/support 
    Follow us wherever you listen to podcasts and leave us a review.
    Follow us on Facebook at Info on the Go!
    https://www.facebook.com/share/g/159DdiptQh/?mibextid=wwXIfr
    https://infoonthego.buzzsprout.com
  • Info On The Go

    Murphy’s Law (A Dash of Info)

    03/23/2026 | 26 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Murphy’s Law—“Anything that can go wrong will go wrong”—is one of the most quoted sayings in modern life. But where did it come from? In this episode, we explore the real story behind the phrase and the engineer who inspired it, Edward A. Murphy Jr..
    What began as a frustrated remark during a 1949 aerospace experiment at Edwards Air Force Base soon became a guiding principle for engineers, pilots, and safety experts around the world. Popularized by rocket scientist John Paul Stapp, Murphy’s Law wasn’t meant as pessimism—it was a practical warning to design systems that anticipate human error and prevent disaster.
    From aircraft safety to everyday mishaps—like buttered toast landing face down or the slowest line at the grocery store—Murphy’s Law has become a humorous way of explaining life’s small frustrations. But beneath the jokes lies a deeper lesson about preparation, probability, and resilience in a complex world.
    Join Info On The Go as we uncover the fascinating origins of Murphy’s Law, the science behind why things fail, and why expecting the unexpected might be one of the smartest survival strategies ever invented.
    Harpoon Brewery
    The shop at Harpoon Brewery is packed with exclusive apparel, cozy hoodies, stylish accessories, and
     Savorista Coffee
    (find them at SAVORISTA DOT COM) crafts premium decaf and half-caf coffee with full, rich flavor—wit
    Bear Knuckles
    If you work with your hands, listen up. Introducing Bear Knuckles — the best leather gloves ever mad
     Molly Bz - Unforgettable artisan-crafte
    These aren’t your average cookies. Molly Bz brings bold, artisan-crafted cookies straight to your pa
    Strong Coffee Company
    Get 20% OFF | Promo Code: INFOGO
    Support the show
    Thank You for listening and Stay curious,
    Kat & William
    Email  [email protected]
    If you would like to support Info On The Go click the link below
    https://www.buzzsprout.com/2434258/support 
    Follow us wherever you listen to podcasts and leave us a review.
    Follow us on Facebook at Info on the Go!
    https://www.facebook.com/share/g/159DdiptQh/?mibextid=wwXIfr
    https://infoonthego.buzzsprout.com
  • Info On The Go

    The Black Tobacco Wars

    03/20/2026 | 37 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    In the late 1800s, a little-known struggle unfolded in the tobacco fields of Virginia and North Carolina. Known as the Black Tobacco Wars, this conflict wasn’t fought with armies but with contracts, crop prices, and control of the marketplace. African American farmers—many only a generation removed from slavery—relied on tobacco as one of the few paths toward economic independence. But powerful monopolies, especially the tobacco empire built by James B. Duke and the American Tobacco Company, controlled the market and set prices so low that farmers were trapped in endless cycles of debt.
    As frustration grew, Black farmers began organizing alliances, cooperatives, and boycotts to demand fair prices and economic dignity. Their resistance challenged not only corporate power but also the racial hierarchy of the post-Reconstruction South. What followed was a tense and sometimes violent struggle involving intimidation, retaliation, and courageous acts of collective defiance.
    The Black Tobacco Wars are more than a forgotten chapter of agricultural history—they reveal how monopoly power, racial inequality, and economic survival collided in rural America. It’s a story of farmers who refused to accept a rigged system and whose fight for fairness echoes in labor and economic justice movements to this day.
    Harpoon Brewery
    The shop at Harpoon Brewery is packed with exclusive apparel, cozy hoodies, stylish accessories, and
     Savorista Coffee
    (find them at SAVORISTA DOT COM) crafts premium decaf and half-caf coffee with full, rich flavor—wit
    Bear Knuckles
    If you work with your hands, listen up. Introducing Bear Knuckles — the best leather gloves ever mad
     Molly Bz - Unforgettable artisan-crafte
    These aren’t your average cookies. Molly Bz brings bold, artisan-crafted cookies straight to your pa
    Strong Coffee Company
    Get 20% OFF | Promo Code: INFOGO
    Support the show
    Thank You for listening and Stay curious,
    Kat & William
    Email  [email protected]
    If you would like to support Info On The Go click the link below
    https://www.buzzsprout.com/2434258/support 
    Follow us wherever you listen to podcasts and leave us a review.
    Follow us on Facebook at Info on the Go!
    https://www.facebook.com/share/g/159DdiptQh/?mibextid=wwXIfr
    https://infoonthego.buzzsprout.com
  • Info On The Go

    The Strange, Surprising History of Urine

    03/18/2026 | 48 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Liquid Gold? The Strange, Surprising History of Urine
    What if I told you people once paid taxes on urine… that Roman laundries depended on it, that medieval doctors diagnosed disease by studying it, and that modern scientists are now turning it into fertilizer, medicine, and even energy?
    In this episode of Info On The Go, we explore one of the most overlooked substances in human history. From ancient Roman street pots and textile workshops to alchemy experiments that discovered phosphorus, urine has played roles in industry, agriculture, medicine, and even warfare. It helped clean clothes, make gunpowder, diagnose illness, and launch breakthroughs in modern chemistry.
    Along the way we’ll uncover strange traditions, surprising science, and a few persistent myths—like whether it actually helps with jellyfish stings.
    It may be the ultimate waste product, but history tells a very different story.
     Sometimes the things we flush away turn out to be surprisingly valuable.
    This is the strange, fascinating story of humanity’s most unlikely resource.
    Harpoon Brewery
    The shop at Harpoon Brewery is packed with exclusive apparel, cozy hoodies, stylish accessories, and
     Savorista Coffee
    (find them at SAVORISTA DOT COM) crafts premium decaf and half-caf coffee with full, rich flavor—wit
    Bear Knuckles
    If you work with your hands, listen up. Introducing Bear Knuckles — the best leather gloves ever mad
     Molly Bz - Unforgettable artisan-crafte
    These aren’t your average cookies. Molly Bz brings bold, artisan-crafted cookies straight to your pa
    Strong Coffee Company
    Get 20% OFF | Promo Code: INFOGO
    Support the show
    Thank You for listening and Stay curious,
    Kat & William
    Email  [email protected]
    If you would like to support Info On The Go click the link below
    https://www.buzzsprout.com/2434258/support 
    Follow us wherever you listen to podcasts and leave us a review.
    Follow us on Facebook at Info on the Go!
    https://www.facebook.com/share/g/159DdiptQh/?mibextid=wwXIfr
    https://infoonthego.buzzsprout.com

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About Info On The Go

Info On The Go is a family-friendly podcast for curious minds of all ages, delivering engaging stories and fascinating facts you can enjoy anywhere. The show covers history, science, space, technology, and everything in between, connecting the past to the world we live in today.Perfect for commutes, travel, or downtime at home, learning is made fun, accessible, and entertaining—packed with insights, surprises, and the occasional laugh. Tune in weekly and discover why the journey of knowledge never truly ends.
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