About Info On The Go

Info On The Go is a family-friendly podcast for curious minds of all ages, delivering engaging stories and fascinating facts you can enjoy anywhere. The show covers history, science, space, technology, and everything in between, connecting the past to the world we live in today.Perfect for commutes, travel, or downtime at home, learning is made fun, accessible, and entertaining—packed with insights, surprises, and the occasional laugh. Tune in weekly and discover why the journey of knowledge never truly ends.