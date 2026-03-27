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Liquid Gold? The Strange, Surprising History of Urine
What if I told you people once paid taxes on urine… that Roman laundries depended on it, that medieval doctors diagnosed disease by studying it, and that modern scientists are now turning it into fertilizer, medicine, and even energy?
In this episode of Info On The Go, we explore one of the most overlooked substances in human history. From ancient Roman street pots and textile workshops to alchemy experiments that discovered phosphorus, urine has played roles in industry, agriculture, medicine, and even warfare. It helped clean clothes, make gunpowder, diagnose illness, and launch breakthroughs in modern chemistry.
Along the way we’ll uncover strange traditions, surprising science, and a few persistent myths—like whether it actually helps with jellyfish stings.
It may be the ultimate waste product, but history tells a very different story.
Sometimes the things we flush away turn out to be surprisingly valuable.
This is the strange, fascinating story of humanity’s most unlikely resource.
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Kat & William
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