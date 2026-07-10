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Hacks and Hobbies with Junaid Ahmed

Junaid Ahmed
BusinessEducation
Hacks and Hobbies with Junaid Ahmed
Latest episode

838 episodes

  • Hacks and Hobbies with Junaid Ahmed

    Asgardia Minister of Equity & Resources on Building a Digital Nation, Space Ethics, and the Moment Her Legacy Reached the Moon

    07/09/2026 | 27 mins.
    5 key takeaways:

    Moonshot as legacy: Digital assets on the moon turned an improbable idea into a deeply emotional milestone for a global community.

    Entrepreneurs as nation-builders: Startup mindset and product thinking accelerate governance — but require new leadership skills.

    Space needs law now: Without regulation, space activities risk large-scale harm; lawyers and business leaders must shape policy.

    Ethical, inclusive design matters: A digital nation must embed equity and transparency to avoid corporate capture of new frontiers.

    Play fuels purpose: Virtual worlds, gaming, and community rituals (Second Life parties, in-game embassies) are practical tools for building culture and momentum.

    Timestamps (5–7):

    0:00 — Welcome & episode setup: Why Part Two matters

    1:13 — The moon moment: how Asgardia’s assets made it to the lunar surface

    5:16 — From D&D skepticism to million‑vote election: Jennifer’s path to parliament

    9:18 — Building real systems: the intranet, the cabinet role, and entrepreneurial value in governance

    11:36 — The legal frontier: why space law is urgent (and who should lead it)

    15:33 — Parallels between nation-building and scaling a business

    19:54 — How Jennifer unwinds: gaming, Second Life, and the human side of leadership

    Guest links:

    Jennifer Gilgoric — Super Clinic Project: https://superclinicproject.com

    Asgardia (official): https://asgardia.space

    Second Life: https://secondlife.com

    https://SuperClinicProject.com0

    https://www.instagram.com/jennstx/

    https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennifergligoric, FREEBIE link:

    https://docs.google.com/forms/d/18aj7KCQnssAOEOw_OmjiUs5nPITKrsLQQXEATmwTeyU/preview

    🎙 Wanna be a guest? Apply on PodMatch: https://www.podmatch.com/member/hacksandhobbies
    📖 Home Studio resources: https://homestudiobook.com
    🔗 LI: https://linkedin.com/in/superjunaid

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Hacks and Hobbies with Junaid Ahmed

    Founder of The Flow Group on Reinventing Hearing Tech, Accessibility & Turning Trauma into Purpose

    07/07/2026 | 19 mins.
    Key takeaways:

    How personal crisis (vision loss + addiction + financial collapse) can be reframed into a purpose-driven business mission.

    Why traditional hearing aids fail many users — and how open-ear, bone-conduction designs reduce stigma and cost.

    The front-line work: what door-to-door trust-building with seniors taught Michael about product adoption.

    The Flow Group’s product features that matter: noise reduction, dual-volume control, indoor/outdoor modes and comfort under $300.

    How assistive tech can serve multiple communities (hearing + visually impaired) when designed with empathy.

    Timestamps:

    0:00 — Welcome & origin story: the moment Michael turned pain into purpose

    1:49 — The turning point: relationships, sobriety and getting focused

    5:07 — Diagnosis that changed everything: retinitis pigmentosa and daily life

    8:56 — The product reveal: open-ear, affordable alternatives to hearing aids

    9:14 — Real impact: restoring confidence, conversations and community

    12:18 — A second product: alerts and navigation for people with vision loss

    15:18 — What’s next: Dragons’ Den, Legacy Makers and scaling accessibility

    Guest links:

    Website: https://theinnerflow.com

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theflowgroup (search @TheFlowGroup)

    (Mentioned) Upcoming appearances: Dragons’ Den audition, Legacy Makers streaming project

    Episode notes / SEO keywords: Hearing loss, bone conduction headphones, accessibility tech, retinitis pigmentosa, senior care technology, affordable hearing solutions, The Flow Group, assistive devices, stigma-free hearing, product adoption for seniors

    Shareable quote: “I didn’t want my sight to be a disadvantage — I wanted it to be a purpose.”

    Want part two? Subscribe for the deep technical dive where Michael explains bone conduction, noise-reduction chips, and the product roadmap that’s putting dignity back into hearing.

    🎙 Wanna be a guest? Apply on PodMatch: https://www.podmatch.com/member/hacksandhobbies
    📖 Home Studio resources: https://homestudiobook.com
    🔗 LI: https://linkedin.com/in/superjunaid

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Hacks and Hobbies with Junaid Ahmed

    High‑Performance Coach on Why “Surface‑Level Success” Fails You (and How to Reclaim Real Fulfillment)

    07/02/2026 | 25 mins.
    Five key takeaways

    Surface‑level success is often a default script — define success on your own terms before you spend years chasing it.

    Big wins can create new misalignment; after achievement, pause and re‑redesign your life around what actually matters.

    Use environment and community deliberately: put yourself where your desired norms are already the norm.

    Identity signals attract support — show up as the person you want to become so others will meet you there.

    Live in 90‑day sprints to create realistic urgency that makes daily action matter.

    Timestamps (5–7 highlights)

    0:01 — “The truth about chasing the next thing” — Why so many high performers feel empty after big wins.

    3:00 — “When success steals your dinner” — A client story about promotion, stress, and recalibrating priorities.

    6:36 — “Define success with pen and paper” — Practical exercise: map what success looks like now, in 1 year, and in 5.

    9:11 — “Environment is the invisible coach” — How community, routines, and norms shape identity and habits.

    12:38 — “Signal your identity to attract your tribe” — The simple act of showing up that unlocks community support.

    14:29 — “Why I wrote a book” — The one‑year‑left question that pushed Brett to write Uncomfortable Either Way.

    20:05 — “The 90‑day urgency hack” — Tactical approach to make every day count without burning out.

    Guest links

    Website: www.bretteaton.com

    Instagram: @bretteaton_

    LinkedIn: Bretteatonspeaker

    🎙 Wanna be a guest? Apply on PodMatch: https://www.podmatch.com/member/hacksandhobbies
    📖 Home Studio resources: https://homestudiobook.com
    🔗 LI: https://linkedin.com/in/superjunaid

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Hacks and Hobbies with Junaid Ahmed

    High-Performance Coach & Author of Uncomfortable Either Way: Why Choosing Easy Is Making Your Life Hard

    06/30/2026 | 19 mins.
    5 key takeaways:

    Discomfort is inevitable — choosing the hard path often leads to deeper, lasting growth.

    We habitually value immediate comfort over long-term benefit ("swipe now, pay later") — awareness is the first step.

    Confidence is domain-specific: preparation, repetition, authenticity, and courage are the practical levers.

    Make "win-win" micro-decisions that feel good now and compound into long-term wins.

    Regret is a different kind of pain; ask which discomfort you want at 80 — growth or regret?

    Timestamps (5–7):

    0:00 — Opening: Why discomfort became Brett’s central theme

    1:14 — The fork-in-the-road moments that define your trajectory

    5:50 — Why we choose the easy path (the “swipe now, pay later” mind trap)

    9:05 — The regret vs. growth paradox — a personal story about Brett’s father

    12:30 — Practical confidence-building: Preparation, Repetition, Authenticity, Courage

    15:44 — Micro-actions that stack: small wins that lead to big change

    17:41 — Wrap-up & what to expect in Part 2 (deeper on stopping surface-level success)

    Guest links (please verify / add preferred URLs):

    Website: www.bretteaton.com

    Instagram: @bretteaton_

    LinkedIn: Bretteatonspeaker

    🎙 Wanna be a guest? Apply on PodMatch: https://www.podmatch.com/member/hacksandhobbies
    📖 Home Studio resources: https://homestudiobook.com
    🔗 LI: https://linkedin.com/in/superjunaid

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Hacks and Hobbies with Junaid Ahmed

    From Forensic Nurse to Global Mindset Strategist: The Uncomfortable Truth Leaders Must Face to Scale

    06/25/2026 | 21 mins.
    5 Bullet Takeaways

    Mindset is the foundation, not the fluff: unaddressed limiting beliefs sabotage even the best strategies.

    Motivational interviewing is a powerful, non‑confrontational tool to surface blind spots and elicit the answers people already hold.

    Small, visible rituals (affirmations, journaling, grounding) wire new neural pathways and make confidence habitual.

    Authentic leadership and modeled vulnerability reduce burnout, increase retention, and improve ROI.

    Real resilience isn’t just “bounce back” — it’s stepping back, reframing, and creating space for teams to regroup and perform.

    Timestamps (enticing & standalone)

    00:00 — Welcome back: Why this is part two you can’t skip

    01:31 — The biggest mindset shift for scaling leaders (what nobody tells you)

    02:45 — Motivational interviewing: a kinder way to expose blind spots

    04:20 — Rewiring your brain: the simple affirmation ritual that actually works

    08:31 — Journaling & grounding: how tiny daily practices become unstoppable momentum

    13:26 — Peak performance secret: why consistency beats intensity every time

    18:41 — Case study: the client who tripled income in four months — what changed

    Guest Links (add live URLs in show notes)

    Website: Dr. Shayna Clancy — [Add guest website link]

    LinkedIn: Dr. Shayna Clancy — [Add LinkedIn profile link]

    Instagram: @shaynac_clancy (or relevant handle) — [Add Instagram link]

    Speaking & Coaching: Programs & retreats — [Add programs page link]

    Books / Publications: [Add book title(s) and purchase links]

    🎙 Wanna be a guest? Apply on PodMatch: https://www.podmatch.com/member/hacksandhobbies
    📖 Home Studio resources: https://homestudiobook.com
    🔗 LI: https://linkedin.com/in/superjunaid

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Hacks and Hobbies with Junaid Ahmed
Hacks & Hobbies is where passions turn into profit stories. Host Junaid Ahmed interviews entrepreneurs, creators, and builders who are turning what they love into real momentum—income, confidence, community, and impact. Expect practical takeaways on podcasting, video content, home studios, personal branding, systems, and mindset—so your next idea doesn’t stay “someday.” If you’re building something (a show, a brand, a business, a better version of yourself), you’ll feel at home here.
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