Hacks and Hobbies with Junaid Ahmed

Key takeaways:
How personal crisis (vision loss + addiction + financial collapse) can be reframed into a purpose-driven business mission.
Why traditional hearing aids fail many users — and how open-ear, bone-conduction designs reduce stigma and cost.
The front-line work: what door-to-door trust-building with seniors taught Michael about product adoption.
The Flow Group’s product features that matter: noise reduction, dual-volume control, indoor/outdoor modes and comfort under $300.
How assistive tech can serve multiple communities (hearing + visually impaired) when designed with empathy.
Timestamps:
0:00 — Welcome & origin story: the moment Michael turned pain into purpose
1:49 — The turning point: relationships, sobriety and getting focused
5:07 — Diagnosis that changed everything: retinitis pigmentosa and daily life
8:56 — The product reveal: open-ear, affordable alternatives to hearing aids
9:14 — Real impact: restoring confidence, conversations and community
12:18 — A second product: alerts and navigation for people with vision loss
15:18 — What’s next: Dragons’ Den, Legacy Makers and scaling accessibility
Guest links:
Website: https://theinnerflow.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theflowgroup (search @TheFlowGroup)
(Mentioned) Upcoming appearances: Dragons’ Den audition, Legacy Makers streaming project
Episode notes / SEO keywords: Hearing loss, bone conduction headphones, accessibility tech, retinitis pigmentosa, senior care technology, affordable hearing solutions, The Flow Group, assistive devices, stigma-free hearing, product adoption for seniors
Shareable quote: “I didn’t want my sight to be a disadvantage — I wanted it to be a purpose.”
Want part two? Subscribe for the deep technical dive where Michael explains bone conduction, noise-reduction chips, and the product roadmap that’s putting dignity back into hearing.
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🔗 LI: https://linkedin.com/in/superjunaid
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