Hacks and Hobbies with Junaid Ahmed

Five key takeaways



Surface‑level success is often a default script — define success on your own terms before you spend years chasing it.



Big wins can create new misalignment; after achievement, pause and re‑redesign your life around what actually matters.



Use environment and community deliberately: put yourself where your desired norms are already the norm.



Identity signals attract support — show up as the person you want to become so others will meet you there.



Live in 90‑day sprints to create realistic urgency that makes daily action matter.



Timestamps (5–7 highlights)



0:01 — “The truth about chasing the next thing” — Why so many high performers feel empty after big wins.



3:00 — “When success steals your dinner” — A client story about promotion, stress, and recalibrating priorities.



6:36 — “Define success with pen and paper” — Practical exercise: map what success looks like now, in 1 year, and in 5.



9:11 — “Environment is the invisible coach” — How community, routines, and norms shape identity and habits.



12:38 — “Signal your identity to attract your tribe” — The simple act of showing up that unlocks community support.



14:29 — “Why I wrote a book” — The one‑year‑left question that pushed Brett to write Uncomfortable Either Way.



20:05 — “The 90‑day urgency hack” — Tactical approach to make every day count without burning out.



Guest links



Website: www.bretteaton.com



Instagram: @bretteaton_



LinkedIn: Bretteatonspeaker



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🔗 LI: https://linkedin.com/in/superjunaid



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