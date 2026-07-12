Think you'll rise to the occasion when it matters most?



Think again.



The biggest myth in business, leadership, and performance is that pressure magically brings out your best. In reality, pressure exposes your preparation—and if you haven't put in the reps, you're already behind.



This week, Dr. Jake Clendenning and Michael Libercci reveal why elite performers never practice on game day—and why confidence is earned long before the spotlight turns on. You just heard it. Now it's time to do something with it.



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national stage



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This is Total Disruption. We'll see you next week.



Hosted by Dr. Jake Clendenning & Michael Libercci

Produced in partnership with the Los Angeles Tribune Podcast Network

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