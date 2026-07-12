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Total Disruption Podcast
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Total Disruption Podcast

Michael Libercci, Dr. Jake Clendenning
BusinessCareers
Total Disruption Podcast
Latest episode

127 episodes

  • Total Disruption Podcast

    Stop Letting “Standards” Destroy Your Execution — Why Done Beats Perfect Every Time | S3E43

    07/12/2026 | 26 mins.
    Think your high standards are making you successful?
    They might actually be holding you back.
    Too many entrepreneurs mistake perfection for progress—spending countless hours polishing details that never move the business forward.
    In this episode Dr. Jake Clendenning and Michael Libercci expose why perfectionism is one of the biggest hidden obstacles to execution—and why finishing the work always beats chasing flawless results. You just heard it. Now it's time to do something with it.

    If this episode hit home, here's how to take action:

    🔥 Join The Conversation:
    Leave a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify and tell us which insight
    you're implementing first. Your feedback doesn't just help us—it helps
    other entrepreneurs find the show when they need it most.

    💡 Ready to Go Deeper?
    This is just the beginning. If you're serious about transforming from
    best-kept secret to industry authority, check out:

    → The Total Disruption Guild – Your network of entrepreneurs who
    actually do the work
    → The KLT Formula – The framework that turns influence into revenue
    → Business Battleground: Boardroom Edition – Transform your company on a
    national stage

    Visit Total-Disruption.com to explore how we can help you dominate your
    market.

    📲 Connect With Us:
    Follow Dr. Jake Clendenning and Michael Libercci on LinkedIn and
    Instagram [@TotalDisruption1] for daily insights, behind-the-scenes
    moments, and the unfiltered truth about entrepreneurship.

    🎙️ Never Miss an Episode:
    New episodes drop every week. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,
    iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen. Set it to
    auto-download so you're first in line when we drop the next one.

    💬 Got a Question? Challenge? Breakthrough?
    DM us your wins, struggles, or topics you want us to tackle. We read
    every message, and the best ones might just become a future episode.

    Remember: Your competitors are either listening—or falling behind.

    Don't be the latter.

    This is Total Disruption. We'll see you next week.

    Hosted by Dr. Jake Clendenning & Michael Libercci
    Produced in partnership with the Los Angeles Tribune Podcast Network
    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company

    For advertising opportunities and sponsorship inquiries, visit
    Total-Disruption.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Total Disruption Podcast

    You’re Only 25% as Good Under Pressure: Why “Practicing on Game Day” Will Destroy You | S3E42

    07/02/2026 | 26 mins.
    Think you'll rise to the occasion when it matters most?

    Think again.

    The biggest myth in business, leadership, and performance is that pressure magically brings out your best. In reality, pressure exposes your preparation—and if you haven't put in the reps, you're already behind.

    This week, Dr. Jake Clendenning and Michael Libercci reveal why elite performers never practice on game day—and why confidence is earned long before the spotlight turns on. You just heard it. Now it's time to do something with it.

    If this episode hit home, here's how to take action:

    🔥 Join The Conversation:
    Leave a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify and tell us which insight
    you're implementing first. Your feedback doesn't just help us—it helps
    other entrepreneurs find the show when they need it most.

    💡 Ready to Go Deeper?
    This is just the beginning. If you're serious about transforming from
    best-kept secret to industry authority, check out:

    → The Total Disruption Guild – Your network of entrepreneurs who
    actually do the work
    → The KLT Formula – The framework that turns influence into revenue
    → Business Battleground: Boardroom Edition – Transform your company on a
    national stage

    Visit Total-Disruption.com to explore how we can help you dominate your
    market.

    📲 Connect With Us:
    Follow Dr. Jake Clendenning and Michael Libercci on LinkedIn and
    Instagram [@TotalDisruption1] for daily insights, behind-the-scenes
    moments, and the unfiltered truth about entrepreneurship.

    🎙️ Never Miss an Episode:
    New episodes drop every week. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,
    iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen. Set it to
    auto-download so you're first in line when we drop the next one.

    💬 Got a Question? Challenge? Breakthrough?
    DM us your wins, struggles, or topics you want us to tackle. We read
    every message, and the best ones might just become a future episode.

    Remember: Your competitors are either listening—or falling behind.

    Don't be the latter.

    This is Total Disruption. We'll see you next week.

    Hosted by Dr. Jake Clendenning & Michael Libercci
    Produced in partnership with the Los Angeles Tribune Podcast Network
    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company

    For advertising opportunities and sponsorship inquiries, visit
    Total-Disruption.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Total Disruption Podcast

    Exhaustion Destroys Decision Making: Why High Performers Sabotage Their Own Success | S3E41

    06/30/2026 | 26 mins.
    Think pushing through exhaustion makes you stronger?

    Think again.

    The truth is, fatigue doesn't make you a hero—it makes you a liability. When you're mentally and physically drained, your judgment suffers, your leadership weakens, and the decisions you make can cost you clients, opportunities, and trust.

    This week, Dr. Jake Clendenning and Michael Libercci expose why nonstop hustle is one of the biggest threats to high performance—and how elite leaders protect their decision-making before it becomes a problem. You just heard it. Now it's time to do something with it.

    If this episode hit home, here's how to take action:

    🔥 Join The Conversation:
    Leave a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify and tell us which insight
    you're implementing first. Your feedback doesn't just help us—it helps
    other entrepreneurs find the show when they need it most.

    💡 Ready to Go Deeper?
    This is just the beginning. If you're serious about transforming from
    best-kept secret to industry authority, check out:

    → The Total Disruption Guild – Your network of entrepreneurs who
    actually do the work
    → The KLT Formula – The framework that turns influence into revenue
    → Business Battleground: Boardroom Edition – Transform your company on a
    national stage

    Visit Total-Disruption.com to explore how we can help you dominate your
    market.

    📲 Connect With Us:
    Follow Dr. Jake Clendenning and Michael Libercci on LinkedIn and
    Instagram [@TotalDisruption1] for daily insights, behind-the-scenes
    moments, and the unfiltered truth about entrepreneurship.

    🎙️ Never Miss an Episode:
    New episodes drop every week. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,
    iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen. Set it to
    auto-download so you're first in line when we drop the next one.

    💬 Got a Question? Challenge? Breakthrough?
    DM us your wins, struggles, or topics you want us to tackle. We read
    every message, and the best ones might just become a future episode.

    Remember: Your competitors are either listening—or falling behind.

    Don't be the latter.

    This is Total Disruption. We'll see you next week.

    Hosted by Dr. Jake Clendenning & Michael Libercci
    Produced in partnership with the Los Angeles Tribune Podcast Network
    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company

    For advertising opportunities and sponsorship inquiries, visit
    Total-Disruption.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Total Disruption Podcast

    STOP Chasing “Burnout” Myths — Why You’re LEAKING Energy and Sabotaging Success | S3E40

    06/16/2026 | 25 mins.
    Think you're burned out?

    Maybe not.

    What if the real problem isn't that you're out of energy—but that you're leaking it everywhere?

    This week, Dr. Jake Clendenning and Michael Libercci challenge one of the most accepted narratives in business and personal development: burnout. They reveal why most entrepreneurs aren't exhausted from working too hard—they're drained by poor habits, fractured focus, and weak execution. You just heard it. Now it's time to do something with it.

    If this episode hit home, here's how to take action:

    🔥 Join The Conversation:
    Leave a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify and tell us which insight
    you're implementing first. Your feedback doesn't just help us—it helps
    other entrepreneurs find the show when they need it most.

    💡 Ready to Go Deeper?
    This is just the beginning. If you're serious about transforming from
    best-kept secret to industry authority, check out:

    → The Total Disruption Guild – Your network of entrepreneurs who
    actually do the work
    → The KLT Formula – The framework that turns influence into revenue
    → Business Battleground: Boardroom Edition – Transform your company on a
    national stage

    Visit Total-Disruption.com to explore how we can help you dominate your
    market.

    📲 Connect With Us:
    Follow Dr. Jake Clendenning and Michael Libercci on LinkedIn and
    Instagram [@TotalDisruption1] for daily insights, behind-the-scenes
    moments, and the unfiltered truth about entrepreneurship.

    🎙️ Never Miss an Episode:
    New episodes drop every week. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,
    iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen. Set it to
    auto-download so you're first in line when we drop the next one.

    💬 Got a Question? Challenge? Breakthrough?
    DM us your wins, struggles, or topics you want us to tackle. We read
    every message, and the best ones might just become a future episode.

    Remember: Your competitors are either listening—or falling behind.

    Don't be the latter.

    This is Total Disruption. We'll see you next week.

    Hosted by Dr. Jake Clendenning & Michael Libercci
    Produced in partnership with the Los Angeles Tribune Podcast Network
    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company

    For advertising opportunities and sponsorship inquiries, visit
    Total-Disruption.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Total Disruption Podcast

    Most Leaders Botch Accountability: Why "Moving the Needle" Feels Uncomfortable (But Works) | S3E39

    06/14/2026 | 25 mins.
    Most leaders want results.

    What they don’t want is the discomfort required to get them.

    The moment you prioritize being liked over holding standards, mediocrity takes over. And the longer you avoid hard conversations, the more expensive the consequences become. You just heard it. Now it's time to do something with it.

    If this episode hit home, here's how to take action:

    🔥 Join The Conversation:
    Leave a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify and tell us which insight
    you're implementing first. Your feedback doesn't just help us—it helps
    other entrepreneurs find the show when they need it most.

    💡 Ready to Go Deeper?
    This is just the beginning. If you're serious about transforming from
    best-kept secret to industry authority, check out:

    → The Total Disruption Guild – Your network of entrepreneurs who
    actually do the work
    → The KLT Formula – The framework that turns influence into revenue
    → Business Battleground: Boardroom Edition – Transform your company on a
    national stage

    Visit Total-Disruption.com to explore how we can help you dominate your
    market.

    📲 Connect With Us:
    Follow Dr. Jake Clendenning and Michael Libercci on LinkedIn and
    Instagram [@TotalDisruption1] for daily insights, behind-the-scenes
    moments, and the unfiltered truth about entrepreneurship.

    🎙️ Never Miss an Episode:
    New episodes drop every week. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,
    iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen. Set it to
    auto-download so you're first in line when we drop the next one.

    💬 Got a Question? Challenge? Breakthrough?
    DM us your wins, struggles, or topics you want us to tackle. We read
    every message, and the best ones might just become a future episode.

    Remember: Your competitors are either listening—or falling behind.

    Don't be the latter.

    This is Total Disruption. We'll see you next week.

    Hosted by Dr. Jake Clendenning & Michael Libercci
    Produced in partnership with the Los Angeles Tribune Podcast Network
    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company

    For advertising opportunities and sponsorship inquiries, visit
    Total-Disruption.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
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About Total Disruption Podcast
Total Disruption with Dr. Jake Clendenning & Michael Libercci Remember when you started your business because you wanted freedom—and somehow ended up more trapped than ever? Yeah. We've been there too. Dr. Jake Clendenning (CEO, author, recovering perfectionist) and Michael Libercci (business strategist, straight-shooter extraordinaire) have coached hundreds of entrepreneurs out of survival mode and into total market domination. Now they're pulling back the curtain on everything they've learned—the wins, the face-plants, and the billion-dollar lessons most "experts" gatekeep. This is the podcast for entrepreneurs who are: → Sick of chasing tactics that worked for someone else's business → Tired of "hustle culture" that glorifies burnout → Ready to build influence that attracts opportunity instead of begging for it → Done settling for "good enough" when greatness is one framework away From the science of flow state to why your defensive mindset is sabotaging your growth, we go deep on the conversations you won't hear anywhere else. Plus, we bring on guests who've actually built the empires they teach about (novel concept, right?). New episodes every week. Raw. Real. Ruthlessly practical. Join The Guild. Master the KLT Formula. Become the entrepreneur your industry can't ignore. My Recommendation: Go with Option 1 if you want to stand out in a crowded space and attract high-conviction entrepreneurs who are sick of the noise. Go with Option 2 if you want to position Total Disruption as THE authority-building resource for serious business owners. Go with Option 3 if you want to build community and create that "this podcast gets me" feeling. Pro tip: Whatever you choose, make sure it includes: A provocative question or statement in the first 10 words Specific outcomes (not vague "business tips") Your unique mechanism (KLT Formula, Total Disruption methodology) A CTA (subscribe, join, transform) Social proof (LATPN, bestselling author, guest caliber)
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