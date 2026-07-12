Think pushing through exhaustion makes you stronger?
Think again.
The truth is, fatigue doesn't make you a hero—it makes you a liability. When you're mentally and physically drained, your judgment suffers, your leadership weakens, and the decisions you make can cost you clients, opportunities, and trust.
This week, Dr. Jake Clendenning and Michael Libercci expose why nonstop hustle is one of the biggest threats to high performance—and how elite leaders protect their decision-making before it becomes a problem. You just heard it. Now it's time to do something with it.
If this episode hit home, here's how to take action:
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This is Total Disruption. We'll see you next week.
Hosted by Dr. Jake Clendenning & Michael Libercci
Produced in partnership with the Los Angeles Tribune Podcast Network
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