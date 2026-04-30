The Resilient Retail Game Plan - retail insights, retail trends and best practices

This episode is sponsored by Intuit Mailchimp.
Do your retail team ask you the same questions over and over? Has "what are we focusing on this week?" become the soundtrack to your inbox?
Hi, I'm Catherine Erdly and in Episode 299 of the Resilient Retail Game Plan, I'm explaining why so many independent retailers and product business owners accidentally become a bottleneck inside their own business — and walk you through exactly how to fix it.
You'll learn why the classic wheel-and-spoke information flow creates constant delays, inconsistency and interruptions; why growing your team makes it worse rather than better; and how to build a single source of truth that finally gets your team self-serving the answers they need.
I'll also share a £100,000 lesson from my Coast days on what poor information flow really costs a business, the categories to include in your single source of truth (weekly focus, key dates, stock and order trackers, priorities, SOPs), and the crucial step most business owners skip — how to actually make your team use it.
If you've built a business that can't run without you in the room, this is the episode to start unpicking it.
Chapters
00:00 Why Everyone Asks You
01:18 The Bottleneck Wheel
02:52 Build One Source of Truth
04:20 What £100,000 of Poor Information Flow Really Costs
05:50 What to Put in Your Single Source of Truth
08:27 Why It Won't Stick (And How to Fix It)
10:22 Holding the Line With Your Team
13:05 Where to Start (Small and Specific)
14:20 Wrap-Up
Related links
Resilient Retail Club: https://resilientretailclub.com
Retail Roar 2026 summit: https://retailroar.co.uk
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts
Prefer to watch? Full episode playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwFwdhK_WMJvXntxKLZj83Inz1fFNAN2P
About the podcast
The Resilient Retail Game Plan is a podcast for independent retailers and product business owners who want to build more profitable, sustainable businesses. Hosted by Catherine Erdly — retail expert, coach and founder of The Resilient Retail Club.
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Mentioned in this episode:
Mailchimp
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