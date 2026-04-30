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The Resilient Retail Game Plan - retail insights, retail trends and best practices

Resilient Retail Club's Catherine Erdly
BusinessEntrepreneurship
The Resilient Retail Game Plan - retail insights, retail trends and best practices
Latest episode

303 episodes

  • The Resilient Retail Game Plan - retail insights, retail trends and best practices

    Retail Stock, Profit and Mindset: Three Pillars of a Resilient Retail Business

    04/30/2026 | 14 mins.
    This episode contains a freebie download. Scroll down to find it.
    Believe it or not — today is episode 300 of the Resilient Retail Game Plan.
    Hi, I'm Catherine Erdly and in this episode, which is six years, 300 episodes, and over 1 million downloads later since I started this podcast, I'm sharing a fast track to the biggest themes that have shaped this podcast and the retailers who listen to it.
    In this milestone episode, I'll walk you through the four essential episodes from the back catalogue that I believe every independent retailer needs to hear.
    Whether you're brand new to the show or a long-time listener, these are the ones that cut to the heart of what it really takes to build a resilient retail business.
    So what are the three big themes?
    Stock. Profit. And mindset.
    Visit the episode's show notes for links to all the episodes mentioned at https://www.resilientretailclub.com/podcast-episode/retail-stock-management-profit-and-mindset/
    And ensure you go to this link for your free download: resilientretailclub.com/300.
  • The Resilient Retail Game Plan - retail insights, retail trends and best practices

    Retail Bottleneck: How to stop being the go-to for every question in your business

    04/23/2026 | 15 mins.
    This episode is sponsored by Intuit Mailchimp.
    Do your retail team ask you the same questions over and over? Has "what are we focusing on this week?" become the soundtrack to your inbox?
    Hi, I'm Catherine Erdly and in Episode 299 of the Resilient Retail Game Plan, I'm explaining why so many independent retailers and product business owners accidentally become a bottleneck inside their own business — and walk you through exactly how to fix it.
    You'll learn why the classic wheel-and-spoke information flow creates constant delays, inconsistency and interruptions; why growing your team makes it worse rather than better; and how to build a single source of truth that finally gets your team self-serving the answers they need.
    I'll also share a £100,000 lesson from my Coast days on what poor information flow really costs a business, the categories to include in your single source of truth (weekly focus, key dates, stock and order trackers, priorities, SOPs), and the crucial step most business owners skip — how to actually make your team use it.
    If you've built a business that can't run without you in the room, this is the episode to start unpicking it.
    Chapters
    00:00 Why Everyone Asks You
    01:18 The Bottleneck Wheel
    02:52 Build One Source of Truth
    04:20 What £100,000 of Poor Information Flow Really Costs
    05:50 What to Put in Your Single Source of Truth
    08:27 Why It Won't Stick (And How to Fix It)
    10:22 Holding the Line With Your Team
    13:05 Where to Start (Small and Specific)
    14:20 Wrap-Up

    Related links
    Resilient Retail Club: https://resilientretailclub.com
    Retail Roar 2026 summit: https://retailroar.co.uk
    Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts
    Prefer to watch? Full episode playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwFwdhK_WMJvXntxKLZj83Inz1fFNAN2P

    About the podcast
    The Resilient Retail Game Plan is a podcast for independent retailers and product business owners who want to build more profitable, sustainable businesses. Hosted by Catherine Erdly — retail expert, coach and founder of The Resilient Retail Club.
    If this episode helped, hit like, subscribe and share it with another retailer who needs to hear it.
    Mentioned in this episode:
    Mailchimp
    resilientretailclub.com/mailchimp
  • The Resilient Retail Game Plan - retail insights, retail trends and best practices

    Retail Growth Through Data: Email & SMS Marketing Secrets with Intuit Mailchimp

    04/16/2026 | 30 mins.
    If you're sending the same email to everyone on your list and wondering why it's not driving the sales you expected, this episode is for you.
    I'm Catherine Erdly, and this is Resilient Retail Game Plan — practical product business advice with a healthy dose of reality.
    In this episode I'm sitting down with Ali Wood from Intuit Mailchimp to get practical about how independent retailers and e-commerce brands can get dramatically more from their email and SMS marketing — using data they already have.
    We talk about why fragmented data is costing retailers real money, how segmentation can transform your customer relationships, and why the retailers who win over the next few years won't be the ones with the biggest budgets — they'll be the ones who are smartest with their data.
    In this episode you'll hear about:
    Why sending the same message to your whole list is leaving money on the table
    How to use customer lifetime value and buying propensity to automate smarter campaigns
    The power of combining email and SMS — including a 22x ROI stat from SMS alone, and 41x when Shopify data is in the mix
    Creative ways to collect richer customer data through quizzes, pop-ups and behavioural signals
    What clean data + AI + human creativity actually looks like for a lean retail team

    Whether you're just starting to think about segmentation or already running email campaigns and want to level up, this conversation will leave you with a genuinely different way of thinking about your marketing.
    CHAPTERS
    00:00:40 The Gold Mine Independent Retailers Are Sitting On
    00:02:10 Meet Ali Wood from Intuit Mailchimp
    00:04:40 How Intuit Mailchimp Evolved from Email Tool to Full Automation Platform
    00:08:22 The Segmentation Shift: Stop Sending the Same Email to Everyone
    00:11:29 Creative Ways to Collect Better Customer Data
    00:14:45 Using SMS to Drive Email Open Rates
    00:15:11 How We're Working With Intuit Mailchimp
    00:16:33 Measuring What's Actually Working Across All Your Channels
    00:18:30 Think Strategy, Not Just Open Rates
    00:21:17 SMS Best Practices: What's Working for E-Commerce Brands
    00:23:24 The Trust Factor: Why Phone Numbers Are Different from Email Addresses
    00:23:44 The Numbers: 22x ROI on SMS, 41x with Shopify
    00:25:58 AI + Human Creativity: The Future of Small Business Marketing
    00:27:45 Clean Data, Automation & Analytics: The Loop That Wins
    00:29:07 Catherine's Key Takeaways & Call to Action
    Mentioned in this episode: resilientretailclub.com/mailchimp
    Note: This episode was produced in partnership with Intuit Mailchimp. All views expressed are Catherine's own.
  • The Resilient Retail Game Plan - retail insights, retail trends and best practices

    The Shop Window Pyramid: Visual Merchandising Secrets for Independent Retailers

    04/09/2026 | 22 mins.
    Your shop window isn't just a display — it's a salesperson working for you around the clock.
    I'm Catherine Erdly, and this is Resilient Retail Game Plan — practical product business advice with a healthy dose of reality.
    In this episode, I'm joined by Sarah Manning, visual merchandising consultant and course leader, for a practical masterclass on how to make your window impossible to walk past.
    Sarah shares her four guiding principles — including her signature framework, The Power of the Pyramid — and explains exactly what should (and shouldn't) go in your window. You'll learn why putting your bestsellers on show is usually the wrong move, how to refresh your display every four weeks without a full rebuild, and practical solutions for shallow, narrow, or open-backed windows.
    We also explore how post-2020 customer expectations have shifted the balance between product display and brand storytelling, and discuss the concept of 'external theatre' — the tools even small independents can use to draw customers in before they reach the window at all.
    Whether you sell from a shop, at markets, or at events, this episode is packed with actionable insight you can put to work immediately.

    What You'll Learn:
    The Power of the Pyramid framework and how to apply it to any display
    Why new, seasonal, and promotional products belong in the window — not your top sellers
    How to change your window every four weeks without starting from scratch
    Creative solutions for awkward, shallow, or open-backed windows
    How the hotspot inside your store connects to your window display
    Where to find visual merchandising inspiration on a limited budget

    📌 CHAPTERS:
    00:37 About this episode — how the topic came from Spring Fair
    01:35 The Power of the Pyramid — Sarah's four guiding principles
    02:30 Brand story vs. product push: what's changed since 2020
    04:36 What should actually go in your window?
    05:53 How often should you change your window display?
    07:27 The permanent skeleton approach
    08:33 Working with difficult or shallow windows
    10:18 Open windows vs. backed windows
    11:55 External theatre: beyond the glass
    14:57 The hotspot — your 'third window' inside the store
    16:45 Where to find visual merchandising inspiration
    20:00 Outro and where to find Sarah Manning

    Connect with me 🔗:
    → LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/catherineerdly/
    → Resilient Retail Club: https://www.resilientretailclub.com
    → Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/resilientretailclub/

    🎧 LISTEN ON YOUR FAVOURITE PODCAST APP:
    → Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/resilient-retail-game-plan/id1558090069
    → Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2EIPFznxQFQHIXmC3QoBFQ
    Resources Mentioned:
    Sarah Manning: visualmerchandisingcourses.co.uk | @visualmerchandisingcourses
    The Shop Drop Blog by Tim Nash — free newsletter every Thursday

    Mentioned in this episode:
    Mailchimp
    resilientretailclub.com/mailchimp
  • The Resilient Retail Game Plan - retail insights, retail trends and best practices

    Retail, The Lipstick Effect, and Why You Should Keep Selling

    04/02/2026 | 19 mins.
    Have you ever looked at the news and wondered whether it's even appropriate to be selling your products right now?
    If you're an independent retailer or product business owner and the state of the world is making you hesitate about showing up and selling, this episode is for you.

    I'm Catherine Erdly, and this is Resilient Retail Game Plan — practical product business advice with a healthy dose of reality. This week, one of the most common questions I get from product business owners: should I keep selling when the world feels uncertain?

    In this episode:
    → Why big brands never pause their marketing — and what that means for you
    → Why independent retailers are a genuine force for good
    → The lipstick effect and what consumer spending data actually shows right now
    → A practical social media tip to help you show up more consistently

    📌 CHAPTERS:
    00:00:00 Introduction & the question everyone's asking
    00:00:44 When selling feels wrong: the shared experience
    00:01:42 Why this feeling is so common in product businesses
    00:02:51 The mental noise of running your own business
    00:06:04 The self-fulfilling prophecy & the big brand reality check
    00:08:25 Why small businesses are a force for good
    00:09:55 Your duty to share what you do
    00:11:30 The lipstick effect: are people actually spending?
    00:12:18 A visit to Columbia Road Flower Market
    00:12:57 Products are how people show love
    00:13:31 None of this is trivial
    00:14:23 Practical tip: separate your social media accounts
    00:16:08 How Catherine implemented this herself
    00:17:25 A message for every independent retailer

    🔗 LINKS MENTIONED:
    → Mean Mail: https://www.meanmail.co.uk
    → Retail Roar 2026: https://retailroar.co.uk
    → Resilient Retail Club: https://www.resilientretailclub.com

    🎧 LISTEN ON YOUR FAVOURITE PODCAST APP:
    → Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/resilient-retail-game-plan/id1558090069
    → Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2EIPFznxQFQHIXmC3QoBFQ
    Mentioned in this episode:
    Mailchimp
    resilientretailclub.com/mailchimp

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About The Resilient Retail Game Plan - retail insights, retail trends and best practices

Welcome to the Resilient Retail Game Plan - giving you retail insights, retail trends updates and best practices for any retailer, from Shopify stores to bricks and mortar units. I'm Catherine Erdly, veteran retail expert and consultant and also founder of The Resilient Retail Club. This is the podcast for anyone wanting to start, grow, or scale a profitable small medium or large product retail business. Aimed at independent retailers, e-commerce brands, indie sellers, online shops, independent boutiques, shopkeepers, brands and makers. I'm dedicated to breaking down the concepts and tools I’ve gathered from twenty years in the retail industry in the UK and USA and showing you how you can use them in your small business.
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