S.M.A.R.T. Performance "A Leaders Blueprint to Sustainable Success!"

Summary
In this episode of the Smart Performance Podcast, Walter, the Dutch Mentor, engages with Penny Wilson, a mental fitness coach, to explore the theme of drama in the workplace. They discuss the negative impact of drama on personal and professional relationships, the TED framework for understanding roles in drama, and the importance of leadership in addressing subconscious biases. Penny shares actionable steps for leaders to foster a positive environment and emphasizes the gradual journey from drama to empowerment. The conversation concludes with a real-life case study demonstrating the transformative power of mental fitness and a call to action for listeners to take charge of their personal growth.
Takeaways
Drama in the workplace can hinder personal and professional growth.
The TED framework includes roles of victim, persecutor, and rescuer.
Curiosity is essential for understanding team dynamics.
Leaders must recognize their subconscious biases to avoid blind spots.
Empowerment comes from seeing others as creators, not victims.
Transformation is a gradual process, not an overnight change.
Focusing on what is going well can drive progress.
Action steps should be clear and manageable for teams.
Personal victories lead to professional success.
Claiming your power is crucial for personal development.
Titles
Navigating Workplace Drama: Insights and Solutions
The TED Framework: Understanding Drama Roles
sound bites
"I call myself a mental fitness coach."
"It takes one little baby step at a time."
"Claim your power, it's your choice."
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Workplace Drama
02:06 Understanding Drama and Its Impact
06:21 The TED Framework Explained
09:32 Addressing Subconscious Bias in Leadership
11:31 The Journey from Drama to Contribution
15:22 Real-Life Transformation Case Study
18:33 Parting Thoughts and Call to Action
Here are a couple of community favorite meditations from The Kokoro Creators YouTube ChannelThe Waiting Place ReimaginedFinding Neutral, The Pause Before Go