S.M.A.R.T. Performance "A Leaders Blueprint to Sustainable Success!"

Walter Dusseldorp, FACHE, MBA, LSSBB
Business
S.M.A.R.T. Performance "A Leaders Blueprint to Sustainable Success!"
67 episodes

  S.M.A.R.T.-Performance Podcast with Pennie Wilson focused on Overcoming Drama in the Workplace

    S.M.A.R.T.-Performance Podcast with Pennie Wilson focused on Overcoming Drama in the Workplace

    2/13/2026 | 20 mins.
    Summary

    In this episode of the Smart Performance Podcast, Walter, the Dutch Mentor, engages with Penny Wilson, a mental fitness coach, to explore the theme of drama in the workplace. They discuss the negative impact of drama on personal and professional relationships, the TED framework for understanding roles in drama, and the importance of leadership in addressing subconscious biases. Penny shares actionable steps for leaders to foster a positive environment and emphasizes the gradual journey from drama to empowerment. The conversation concludes with a real-life case study demonstrating the transformative power of mental fitness and a call to action for listeners to take charge of their personal growth.

    Takeaways

    Drama in the workplace can hinder personal and professional growth.
    The TED framework includes roles of victim, persecutor, and rescuer.
    Curiosity is essential for understanding team dynamics.
    Leaders must recognize their subconscious biases to avoid blind spots.
    Empowerment comes from seeing others as creators, not victims.
    Transformation is a gradual process, not an overnight change.
    Focusing on what is going well can drive progress.
    Action steps should be clear and manageable for teams.
    Personal victories lead to professional success.
    Claiming your power is crucial for personal development.

    Titles

    Navigating Workplace Drama: Insights and Solutions
    The TED Framework: Understanding Drama Roles

    sound bites

    "I call myself a mental fitness coach."
    "It takes one little baby step at a time."
    "Claim your power, it's your choice."

    Chapters

    00:00 Introduction to Workplace Drama
    02:06 Understanding Drama and Its Impact
    06:21 The TED Framework Explained
    09:32 Addressing Subconscious Bias in Leadership
    11:31 The Journey from Drama to Contribution
    15:22 Real-Life Transformation Case Study
    18:33 Parting Thoughts and Call to Action

    Here are a couple of community favorite meditations from The Kokoro Creators YouTube ChannelThe Waiting Place ReimaginedFinding Neutral, The Pause Before Go
  S.M.A.R.T.-Performance Podcast with Deb Yager focused on Transformations!

    S.M.A.R.T.-Performance Podcast with Deb Yager focused on Transformations!

    2/12/2026 | 20 mins.
    Summary

    In this episode of the Smart Performance Podcast, Walter, the Dutch Mentor, engages in a transformative conversation with Deborah Yager, who specializes in neuro-linguistic programming (NLP). They explore the journey of personal transformation, the importance of mindset, and the power of choice in overcoming self-sabotage. Deborah shares her own story of awakening and the steps she took to break free from negative patterns. The discussion emphasizes the significance of community support, self-discovery, and actionable steps towards achieving personal goals. Listeners are encouraged to recognize their worthiness and take meaningful action towards their desired transformations.

    Takeaways

    Transformation requires action and self-awareness.
    Neuro-linguistic programming helps rewire the brain for success.
    Self-sabotage often stems from negative self-talk.
    Personal stories can inspire others to change.
    Empowerment comes from recognizing one's choices.
    Community support is crucial for personal growth.
    Mindset is key to achieving success in life.
    Reflection on reality can lead to personal insights.
    Everyone has intrinsic worth and gifts to share.
    Taking action is essential for meaningful change.

    Titles

    Unlocking Your Potential: The Power of Transformation
    From Struggle to Strength: A Journey of Change

    sound bites

    "Everything boils down to mindset."
    "You can create what you want."
    "You are worthy now."

    Chapters

    00:00 Introduction to Transformation
    01:00 Understanding Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP)
    02:53 Personal Journey of Transformation
    07:32 Taking Action Towards Change
    11:57 Empowerment and Victim Consciousness
    12:35 Finding Support and Community
    15:17 The Process of Self-Discovery
    17:02 Resources for Personal Growth
    19:01 Final Thoughts on Worthiness and Action
  S.M.A.R.T.-Performance Podcast with Kylee Ingram focused on having the Right Crowd in the Room!

    S.M.A.R.T.-Performance Podcast with Kylee Ingram focused on having the Right Crowd in the Room!

    2/12/2026 | 19 mins.
    Summary

    In this episode of the Smart Performance Podcast, Walter, the Dutch Mentor, discusses the importance of having the right people in the right roles for effective decision-making. Joined by Kylee Ingram, they explore the biases that can hinder decision-making, the significance of diversity in teams, and practical steps leaders can take to improve their decision-making processes. They also introduce Wiser, a tool designed to help organizations identify cognitive diversity and enhance decision outcomes. The conversation emphasizes the need for collaboration and the value of including diverse perspectives in decision-making.

    Takeaways

    Having the right people in the right roles is crucial.
    Biases can significantly impact decision-making processes.
    Diversity in teams leads to better decision outcomes.
    Leaders should not make decisions in isolation.
    Cognitive diversity enhances creativity and innovation.
    Understanding decision biases can reduce errors.
    Wiser helps identify missing perspectives in decision-making.
    Engagement increases when diverse voices are included.
    Decision design is essential for effective outcomes.
    Leaders should seek support and collaboration for better decisions.

    Titles

    The Power of the Right People in Decision Making
    Understanding and Overcoming Decision Biases

    sound bites

    "You can't be like that in a company."
    "You want that cognitive diversity."
    "You will have so many better outcomes."

    Chapters

    00:00 Introduction to Rhythmic Operation
    02:49 Understanding Decision Biases
    06:46 The Importance of Diversity in Decision Making
    11:45 Action Steps for Leaders
    14:34 Wiser: A Tool for Better Decision Making
    17:15 Closing Thoughts and Resources
  S.M.A.R.T.-Performance Podcast with Larry Kesslin focused on deepening your Self-Awareness!

    S.M.A.R.T.-Performance Podcast with Larry Kesslin focused on deepening your Self-Awareness!

    2/11/2026 | 35 mins.
    Summary

    In this episode of the Smart Performance Podcast, Walter, the Dutch Mentor, engages in a profound conversation with Larry about self-discovery, personal growth, and the transformative power of experiences such as travel and plant medicine. Larry shares his journey of awareness, acceptance of family dynamics, and the importance of curiosity in personal development. They discuss the concept of identity, the Ascension Ladder as a framework for understanding purpose, and the significance of service and community in achieving fulfillment. The episode concludes with actionable steps for listeners to embark on their own journey of self-discovery.

    Takeaways

    International travel has transformed my awareness.
    Plant medicine has provided enlightening experiences.
    Peace comes with presence and understanding our true selves.
    Awareness of family dynamics can lead to acceptance.
    Curiosity is essential for personal growth.
    Identity is a construct that can limit us.
    We are here to help others on their journey.
    Self-discovery begins with awareness of our current state.
    The Ascension Ladder helps us understand our purpose.
    Service to others can lead to profound personal insights.

    Titles

    Exploring the Journey of Self-Discovery
    The Transformative Power of Travel and Plant Medicine

    sound bites

    "We are all seeking peace."
    "The world just made sense."
    "We owe it to ourselves to explore."

    Chapters

    00:00 Introduction to Self-Discovery
    01:06 The Transformative Power of Travel and Plant Medicine
    04:56 Awareness and Acceptance of Family Dynamics
    10:36 Curiosity as a Tool for Growth
    12:32 The Role of Identity in Personal Development
    19:35 The Ascension Ladder: Understanding Our Purpose
    27:11 The Importance of Service and Community
    32:49 Steps to Self-Discovery and Awareness
  S.M.A.R.T.-Performance Podcast with Erin Treacy focused on your first 30 Days!

    S.M.A.R.T.-Performance Podcast with Erin Treacy focused on your first 30 Days!

    2/11/2026 | 19 mins.
    Summary

    In this episode of the Smart Performance Podcast, Walter, the Dutch Mentor, engages with Erin Treacy to explore the essential elements of effective leadership. They discuss the importance of setting oneself up for success, navigating the challenges of transitioning into leadership roles, and the significance of pausing for reflection. The conversation emphasizes understanding organizational culture, prioritizing problems, and measuring success through meaningful metrics rather than just outcomes. Erin shares insights from her experiences in leadership and personal growth, providing actionable advice for aspiring leaders.

    Takeaways

    Setting yourself up for success requires daily actions.
    Ambition can lead to overwhelm; focus on a few key tasks.
    Pausing for reflection is crucial for effective leadership.
    Understanding organizational culture is key to successful integration.
    Prioritize problems to focus on what truly matters.
    People leadership is essential for organizational success.
    Measurement should focus on processes, not just outcomes.
    Simple tools like post-it notes can help track progress.
    Listening to your team empowers them and enhances leadership.
    Systems and processes drive success, not just outcomes.

    Titles

    Unlocking Leadership Success: Insights from Erin Treacy
    Navigating Leadership Challenges: The Power of Reflection

    sound bites

    "Don't try to do too much."
    "People leadership is the key."
    "It's the systems that get you there."

    Chapters

    00:00 Setting the Stage for Leadership Success
    02:07 Navigating the Valley of Despair
    05:06 The Importance of Pausing and Reflecting
    07:51 Understanding Organizational Culture
    11:31 Prioritizing Problems for Effective Leadership
    14:22 Measuring Success Beyond Outcomes

About S.M.A.R.T. Performance "A Leaders Blueprint to Sustainable Success!"

"Ready to unlock your sustainable success? Tune into the "S.M.A.R.T. Performance" podcast, inspired by the groundbreaking book "S.M.A.R.T. Performance: A Leader's Blueprint for Sustainable Success"! Join us as we dive into proven strategies, expert insights, and actionable tips to elevate your leadership game and build lasting impact. Subscribe now and transform the way you lead! 🎙️ #SmartPerformance #LeadershipBlueprint"
Business

