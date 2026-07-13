Anxiety is often treated as something to overcome. But what if it’s also one of the forces driving your success?



In this episode, JR speaks with Morra Aarons-Mele, author of The Anxious Achiever and host of Harvard Business Review’s popular podcast of the same name, about the complex relationship between anxiety, achievement, leadership, and performance.



Morra argues that anxiety isn’t necessarily a weakness to be fixed. For many high performers, it fuels preparation, creativity, empathy, and ambition. The challenge isn’t eliminating anxiety—it’s learning how to understand it, manage it, and work with it rather than against it.



Their conversation covers:

What separates anxious achievers from people who are simply stressed

How anxiety can become both a leadership asset and a liability

Why so many high performers are driven by fear, control, and hypervigilance

The connection between childhood experiences and achievement-oriented behavior

How mindfulness and self-awareness help people manage anxiety more effectively

Why boundaries are especially difficult—and important—for anxious achievers

What psychologically healthy teams and workplaces look like

How managers can better support different working styles and needs

Why today’s workplace often works against mental well-being

How leaders can build resilience in an increasingly uncertain world



If you've ever felt driven by a constant inner voice pushing you to prepare more, do more, and achieve more, this conversation offers a thoughtful framework for understanding anxiety—not as a flaw, but as something that can be harnessed with greater awareness, intention, and self-compassion.



Check out the full series of “Career Sessions, Career Lessons” podcasts here or visit pathwise.io/podcast/. A full written transcript of this episode is also available at https://pathwise.io/podcasts/morra-aarons-mele.



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