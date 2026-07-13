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Career Sessions
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Career Sessions

JR Lowry
BusinessCareers
Career Sessions
Latest episode

210 episodes

  • Career Sessions

    Why Experience Is Becoming Your Biggest Career Advantage, With Dan Pontefract

    07/13/2026 | 40 mins.
    For more career guidance and resources, subscribe to my member community at https://community/pathwise.io
  • Career Sessions

    Why You're Overwhelmed At Work (And How To Fix It), With Liane Davey

    07/06/2026 | 39 mins.
    Why does work feel so overwhelming, even when you're getting everything done?

    In this episode, leadership expert and bestselling author Liane Davey explains why the problem isn't your workload—it's your thought load: the hidden combination of cognitive demands, emotional burden, and depleted energy that makes work feel harder than it should.

    In this episode, you'll learn:
    Why working harder won't solve the problem of overwhelm
    The difference between workload and thought load
    How constant context switching and emotional stress drain your performance
    Why attention is your most valuable resource—not time
    A practical framework for prioritizing what matters most
    Simple strategies to reduce overwhelm, regain focus, and protect your energy

    You'll walk away with practical tools you can use immediately to feel less overwhelmed, improve your focus, and do your best work without burning yourself out.

    Check out the full series of “Career Sessions, Career Lessons” podcasts here or visit pathwise.io/podcast/. A full written transcript of this episode is also available at https://pathwise.io/podcasts/liane-davey.

    For more career guidance and resources, subscribe to my member community at https://community/pathwise.io
  • Career Sessions

    How to Turn Anxiety Into a Leadership Advantage, With Morra Aarons-Mele

    07/01/2026 | 33 mins.
    Anxiety is often treated as something to overcome. But what if it’s also one of the forces driving your success?

    In this episode, JR speaks with Morra Aarons-Mele, author of The Anxious Achiever and host of Harvard Business Review’s popular podcast of the same name, about the complex relationship between anxiety, achievement, leadership, and performance.

    Morra argues that anxiety isn’t necessarily a weakness to be fixed. For many high performers, it fuels preparation, creativity, empathy, and ambition. The challenge isn’t eliminating anxiety—it’s learning how to understand it, manage it, and work with it rather than against it.

    Their conversation covers:
    What separates anxious achievers from people who are simply stressed
    How anxiety can become both a leadership asset and a liability
    Why so many high performers are driven by fear, control, and hypervigilance
    The connection between childhood experiences and achievement-oriented behavior
    How mindfulness and self-awareness help people manage anxiety more effectively
    Why boundaries are especially difficult—and important—for anxious achievers
    What psychologically healthy teams and workplaces look like
    How managers can better support different working styles and needs
    Why today’s workplace often works against mental well-being
    How leaders can build resilience in an increasingly uncertain world

    If you've ever felt driven by a constant inner voice pushing you to prepare more, do more, and achieve more, this conversation offers a thoughtful framework for understanding anxiety—not as a flaw, but as something that can be harnessed with greater awareness, intention, and self-compassion.

    Check out the full series of “Career Sessions, Career Lessons” podcasts here or visit pathwise.io/podcast/. A full written transcript of this episode is also available at https://pathwise.io/podcasts/morra-aarons-mele.

    For more career guidance and resources, subscribe to my member community at https://pathwise.io/join-now/
  • Career Sessions

    How To Overcome The Conversational Debt That Holds Teams Back, With Gustavo Razzetti

    06/24/2026 | 33 mins.
    Most teams don't fail because they lack talent. They fail because they're not having the conversations that matter.

    In this episode of Career Sessions, Career Lessons, I sit down with workplace culture expert, consultant, and author Gustavo Razzetti to discuss his new book, Forward Talk. Gustavo argues that the biggest threat to team performance isn't conflict—it's silence. When concerns go unspoken, tensions remain unresolved, and difficult issues are avoided, organizations accumulate what he calls "conversational debt."

    This conversation explores why people often stop speaking up, why agreement isn't the same as alignment, and what leaders and team members can do to create healthier, more productive conversations.

    In this episode, you'll learn:
    Why teams often struggle because of avoided conversations rather than a lack of talent
    What "conversational debt" is and how it compounds over time
    Why employees frequently stop speaking up—not because they're afraid, but because they believe nothing will change
    The difference between agreement and true alignment
    How group think, blame, and avoidance keep teams stuck
    Why psychological safety alone isn't enough
    Practical ways leaders and team members can foster more honest, productive conversations
    How high-performing teams create cultures that encourage participation and shared ownership

    Tune in every week for more episodes like this. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or follow Career Sessions wherever you're listening.

    Check out the full series of “Career Sessions, Career Lessons” podcasts here or visit pathwise.io/podcast/. A full written transcript of this episode is also available at https://pathwise.io/podcasts/gustavo-razzetti.

    For more career guidance and resources, subscribe to my member community at https://pathwise.io/join-now/
  • Career Sessions

    Why Work Feels Broken (And How to Fix It), With Debbie Lovich

    06/15/2026 | 33 mins.
    Most people spend a huge portion of their lives at work. So why do so many of us dread it?

    In this episode, JR speaks with Debbie Lovich, Senior Partner Emerita at Boston Consulting Group and author of Make Work Work, about why employee engagement has remained stubbornly low for decades despite billions spent on leadership training, culture initiatives, and workplace transformation programs.

    Debbie argues that making work better doesn't require another grand strategy or organizational overhaul. Instead, it comes down to a handful of daily leadership behaviors that create more human, enjoyable, and productive workplaces.

    Their conversation covers:
    Why most leadership training fails to change behavior
    The connection between employee joy, performance, and retention
    The five daily practices that help leaders create better workplaces
    Why employee experience should be treated like customer experience
    How co-creation can replace traditional change management
    The role of middle managers in shaping workplace culture
    What leaders get wrong about AI and the future of work
    How anyone—not just senior executives—can improve the culture around them

    If you're a leader, manager, or employee who wants work to be more meaningful, productive, and enjoyable, this conversation offers practical ideas you can put into action immediately.

    Subscribe to Career Sessions on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts for weekly episodes like this.

    Check out the full series of “Career Sessions, Career Lessons” podcasts here or visit pathwise.io/podcast/. A full written transcript of this episode is also available at https://pathwise.io/podcasts/debbie-lovich-2.

    For more career guidance and resources, subscribe to my member community at https://pathwise.io/join-now/
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About Career Sessions
Career paths rarely unfold in a straight line. Some careers accelerate quickly, while others take unexpected turns, requiring us to adapt, reinvent ourselves, and seize new opportunities along the way. On Career Sessions, host J.R. Lowry sits down with accomplished leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, coaches, veterans, and professionals from all walks of life to explore the stories behind their careers. Through candid conversations, guests share the decisions, challenges, successes, setbacks, and lessons that shaped their professional journeys. Whether you're early in your career, navigating a transition, pursuing leadership opportunities, or simply looking for inspiration and practical advice, Career Sessions offers insights you can apply to your own path. Each episode goes beyond résumés and job titles to uncover how people build meaningful careers and thrive through change. J.R. Lowry has built a career across military service, management consulting, financial services, executive leadership, and entrepreneurship. Drawing on his own experiences and conversations with hundreds of guests, he helps listeners better understand the realities of career growth and the choices that can make the biggest difference over time.
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