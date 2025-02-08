138. What You Don't Know About Marriage Could Cost You (and when NOT to move to Texas!) Feat. Celebrity Divorce Attorney Kristina Royce

Send us a textAs a follow-up to our prior conversations about finance and love, we sat down with celebrity divorce attorney Kristina Royce to delve further into the intersection of finances and relationships. We address questions that even some of the best minds in high finance may not know the answer to, like:- is common law marriage real?- what are the advantages and disadvantages to getting married and divorced in specific states?- how are alimony and child support determined? - when do I need a prenup or postnuptial agreement?- how should I be smart about shared and separate bank accounts? - what about real estate? inheritances? businesses in my name?- how do separations, mediations, and no fault divorces work?- what risks am I exposed to if I quit my job while I'm married?We cover the importance of financial intimacy, the role of attorneys throughout the process, the variations in divorce laws across states, and practical advice for couples considering separation or divorce. Kristina also highlights key considerations around financial independence, especially for women. Above all, we emphasize the importance of being educated about your legal rights and obligations in the context of marriage and finances.Check out Public.com at the link http://public.com/wallstreetskinny For more information about Kaplan, visit the link HEREOur Investment Banking and Private Equity Foundations course is LIVE: Or for our "Express Workout", our one hour top 5 technicals you must know for investment banking Masterclass, purchase for $49 HEREOur content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.Public Disclosure: All investing involves the risk of loss, including loss of principal. Brokerage services for US-listed, registered securities, options and bonds in a self-directed account are offered by Public Investing, Inc., member FINRA & SIPC. Public Investing offers a High-Yield Cash Account where funds from this account are automatically deposited into partner banks where they earn interest and are eligible for FDIC insurance; Public Investing is not a bank. Cryptocurrency trading services are offered by Bakkt Crypto Solutions, LLC (NMLS ID 1890144), which is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the NYSDFS. Cryptocurrency is highly speculative, involves a high degree of risk...