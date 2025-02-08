Powered by RND
  • 140. Eli Manning, David Adelman, and Sports Investing 101
    Send us a textIn this episode of The Wall Street Skinny, Jen and Kristen dive deep into sports investing. They discuss the structural shifts driving new opportunities, including changes in private equity rules that now allow institutional players to invest in NFL teams. They also break down the cash flow mechanics behind major leagues like the NFL, NBA, and MLB—revealing why some leagues are financial juggernauts while others face stark disparities between high and low earners.The discussion continues with key insights on revenue-sharing models, salary caps, and the differences in local vs. national-level cash flows across the major sports leagues. The NFL stands out for its near-guaranteed profitability through lucrative national TV contracts and rigid salary caps, while the NBA and MLB face more complex financial landscapes. They explore how ownership stakes, infrastructure investments, and strategic planning play critical roles in maximizing profits for investors. With special attention on high-profile sports franchise investors, they illustrate how both billionaires and smaller investors are making plays in this competitive market.The episode features exclusive interviews with NFL legend Eli Manning and sports investor David Adelman, who share their experiences navigating this space. Eli Manning discusses his transition from athlete to investor, explaining how he’s strategically leveraging sports-related business adjacencies such as media, youth sports, and equipment. Meanwhile, David Adelman delves into his investments in the Philadelphia 76ers and an upcoming state-of-the-art sports arena, demonstrating how commercial real estate and sports ownership can create powerful synergies. Whether you’re a casual sports fan or a seasoned investor, this episode offers a comprehensive breakdown of how the business of sports is evolving.Check out Public.com at the link http://public.com/wallstreetskinny For more information about Kaplan, visit the link HEREOur Investment Banking and Private Equity Foundations course is LIVE: Or for our "Express Workout", our one hour top 5 technicals you must know for investment banking Masterclass, purchase for $49 HEREOur content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.Public Disclosure: All investing involves the risk of loss, including loss of principal. Brokerage services for US-listed, registered securities, options and bonds in a self-directed account are offered by Public Investing, Inc., member FINRA & SIPC. Public Investing offers a High-Yield Cash Account where funds from this account are automatically deposited into partner banks where they earn interest and are eligible for FDIC insurance; Public Investing is not a bank. Cryptocurrency trading services are offered by Bakkt Crypto Solutions, LLC (NMLS ID 1890144), which is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the NYSDFS. Cryptocurrency is highly speculative, involves a high degree of risk...
  • 139. Industry S2 E3 | "The Fool" Block Trades, Proxy Votes, Private Placement & More
    Send us a textIn this episode, we dive deep into HBO Max's hit show Industry Season 2, Episode 3, titled "The Fool." We unpack the intricate financial concepts and ethical dilemmas that drive the plot, exploring topics like block trades, private placements, proxy votes, insider trading, and more.We break down the logistics of block trades—massive transactions conducted outside public markets to minimize disruption—and how they differ from private placements, where securities are sold directly to strategic investors. With a focus on Jesse Bloom's 42% stake in RYKAN, we analyze the risks and implications of these financial moves.The episode also highlights the power of proxy votes, which enable shareholders to influence major corporate decisions without being directly present. We explore how ceding or maintaining voting rights can become a critical factor in corporate governance, mergers, and acquisitions—especially when conflicts of interest arise, such as suppressed information about RYKAN’s missing analysis.Finally, we delve into the ethical strategies behind long-term versus short-term financial decision-making. Harper's bold move to encourage Jesse to increase his stake in RYKAN at the cost of immediate dividends challenges the traditional focus on quick profits, emphasizing the potential for future market leadership.Join us as we dissect the financial intricacies and strategic maneuvers of Industry's gripping storyline, offering a nuanced look into the high-stakes world of hedge funds, corporate governance, and ethical finance.Check out Public.com at the link http://public.com/wallstreetskinny For more information about Kaplan, visit the link HEREOur Investment Banking and Private Equity Foundations course is LIVE: Or for our "Express Workout", our one hour top 5 technicals you must know for investment banking Masterclass, purchase for $49 HEREOur content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.Public Disclosure: All investing involves the risk of loss, including loss of principal. Brokerage services for US-listed, registered securities, options and bonds in a self-directed account are offered by Public Investing, Inc., member FINRA & SIPC. Public Investing offers a High-Yield Cash Account where funds from this account are automatically deposited into partner banks where they earn interest and are eligible for FDIC insurance; Public Investing is not a bank. Cryptocurrency trading services are offered by Bakkt Crypto Solutions, LLC (NMLS ID 1890144), which is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the NYSDFS. Cryptocurrency is highly speculative, involves a high degree of risk...
  • 138. What You Don't Know About Marriage Could Cost You (and when NOT to move to Texas!) Feat. Celebrity Divorce Attorney Kristina Royce
    Send us a textAs a follow-up to our prior conversations about finance and love, we sat down with celebrity divorce attorney Kristina Royce to delve further into the intersection of finances and relationships. We address questions that even some of the best minds in high finance may not know the answer to, like:- is common law marriage real?- what are the advantages and disadvantages to getting married and divorced in specific states?- how are alimony and child support determined? - when do I need a prenup or postnuptial agreement?- how should I be smart about shared and separate bank accounts?  - what about real estate? inheritances? businesses in my name?- how do separations, mediations, and no fault divorces work?- what risks am I exposed to if I quit my job while I'm married?We cover the importance of financial intimacy, the role of attorneys throughout the process, the variations in divorce laws across states, and practical advice for couples considering separation or divorce. Kristina also highlights key considerations around financial independence, especially for women. Above all, we emphasize the importance of being educated about your legal rights and obligations in the context of marriage and finances.Check out Public.com at the link http://public.com/wallstreetskinny For more information about Kaplan, visit the link HEREOur Investment Banking and Private Equity Foundations course is LIVE: Or for our "Express Workout", our one hour top 5 technicals you must know for investment banking Masterclass, purchase for $49 HEREOur content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.Public Disclosure: All investing involves the risk of loss, including loss of principal. Brokerage services for US-listed, registered securities, options and bonds in a self-directed account are offered by Public Investing, Inc., member FINRA & SIPC. Public Investing offers a High-Yield Cash Account where funds from this account are automatically deposited into partner banks where they earn interest and are eligible for FDIC insurance; Public Investing is not a bank. Cryptocurrency trading services are offered by Bakkt Crypto Solutions, LLC (NMLS ID 1890144), which is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the NYSDFS. Cryptocurrency is highly speculative, involves a high degree of risk...
  • 137. Industry S2E2 | "Giant Squid" Block Trades, IPOs vs. Other Equity Offerings, Perception of PWM & More!
    Send us a textIn this episode of the unofficial companion podcast to HBO Max's hit show 'Industry,' Jen and Kristen delve deep into the financial intricacies presented in Season 2, Episode 2, titled 'Giant Squid.' They start by dissecting the concept of block trades, highlighting how institutions handle large stock transactions and the associated financial risk. The discussion ties this to a real-world example of a recent $2 billion block trade by Citi and the potential losses from such high-stake financial maneuvers when investor demand is miscalculated.Jen and Kristen also provide insights into Equity Capital Markets (ECM) and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). They explain the role of underwriters in building the order book and pricing the shares to ensure a successful IPO, emphasizing the importance of the roadshow in generating investor interest. They break down the differences between primary and secondary offerings, and discuss "rescue financing" in the context of private equity involvement.The hosts take a critical look at the private wealth management (PWM) sector as portrayed in the show. They discuss the stereotypes and realities of PWM roles, contrasting them with the fast-paced environment of institutional sales and trading. They underscore the impact of interpersonal relationships on financial success, using Celeste's mentorship of Yasmin as a case study. Through these discussions, Jen and Kristen not only enhance viewers' understanding of the dramatic plot but also provide a robust financial education.Check out Public.com at the link http://public.com/wallstreetskinny For more information about Kaplan, visit the link HEREOur Investment Banking and Private Equity Foundations course is LIVE: Or for our "Express Workout", our one hour top 5 technicals you must know for investment banking Masterclass, purchase for $49 HEREOur content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.Public Disclosure: All investing involves the risk of loss, including loss of principal. Brokerage services for US-listed, registered securities, options and bonds in a self-directed account are offered by Public Investing, Inc., member FINRA & SIPC. Public Investing offers a High-Yield Cash Account where funds from this account are automatically deposited into partner banks where they earn interest and are eligible for FDIC insurance; Public Investing is not a bank. Cryptocurrency trading services are offered by Bakkt Crypto Solutions, LLC (NMLS ID 1890144), which is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the NYSDFS. Cryptocurrency is highly speculative, involves a high degree of risk...
  • 136. The Skinny On...AAPL Downside, $Trump Coin, and Credit Portfolio Trading
    Send us a textIn this episode of "The Skinny On...", hosts Kristen and Jen discuss several hot topics including a sneaky potential catalyst for disappointing Apple earnings going forward. They explain --- through personal experience --- how the TikTok ban-or-sale ruling may have farther-reaching consequences than were initially perceived, and how lack of access to the app for new and upgrading iPhone users may negatively impact sales.  They also delve into the controversial $Trump coin and Trumponomics, examining the ethical and regulatory concerns surrounding cryptocurrencies and investments tied to political figures. Additionally, for newbies entering the industry trying to decide which desk is right for them, we talk about recent shifts in Credit Sales & Trading with respect to the rise in portfolio trades specifically.  What does it mean for your career when a product becomes more commoditized and more electronic?  It's not always cut and dry, so tune in to learn more!Check out Public.com at the link http://public.com/wallstreetskinny For more information about Kaplan, visit the link HEREOur Investment Banking and Private Equity Foundations course is LIVE: Or for our "Express Workout", our one hour top 5 technicals you must know for investment banking Masterclass, purchase for $49 HEREOur content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.Public Disclosure: All investing involves the risk of loss, including loss of principal. Brokerage services for US-listed, registered securities, options and bonds in a self-directed account are offered by Public Investing, Inc., member FINRA & SIPC. Public Investing offers a High-Yield Cash Account where funds from this account are automatically deposited into partner banks where they earn interest and are eligible for FDIC insurance; Public Investing is not a bank. Cryptocurrency trading services are offered by Bakkt Crypto Solutions, LLC (NMLS ID 1890144), which is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the NYSDFS. Cryptocurrency is highly speculative, involves a high degree of risk...
About The Wall Street Skinny

This podcast is a smart and entertaining peek into the world of investment banking, sales & trading, private equity, hedge funds and more. Hosted by two lifelong friends with a passion for teaching, and over two decades of experience on Wall Street.  Discover the basics, ranging from “what is investment banking?” to “what moves markets?".  Learn about different roles and exit opportunities, and get tips on how to land the job.  Our mission is to make the world of Wall Street accessible to everyone, while keeping things relatable and fun.Whether your goal is to work on Wall Street, or if you have NO idea what any of those things are and just want to learn some basics, this podcast is for you.
