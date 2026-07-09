In this episode of Workday Playdate, Erin sits down with John Ulrich and Olga Flores to explore how improvisation can help teams think faster without panicking. As leaders at Antunes, John and Olga have spent the last three years partnering with improve it! to build a culture of adaptability, communication, and creativity across their organization.



If you've ever wondered how to help your team respond instead of react under pressure, this conversation is packed with practical insights and one unforgettable story involving something called Antunes Night Live.



Inside This Episode:



Why Thinking on Your Feet Is a Trainable Skill: John, Olga, and Erin discuss why the ability to stay calm and respond under pressure is a skill that can be practiced and strengthened over time.



The Story Behind Antunes Night Live: Discover how John and Olga partnered with improve it! to create one of the most creative leadership development experiences imaginable, and why stepping outside your comfort zone can have a lasting impact on team culture.



How Improv Builds Better Sales Teams: In sales, curveballs are inevitable. John and Olga share how improv training has helped their team navigate uncertainty, communicate more effectively, and handle unexpected customer situations with greater confidence.



Building a Culture That Embraces Change: From workshops to team events, learn how Antunes has used improv to create stronger relationships, foster psychological safety, and encourage employees to experiment, learn, and grow together.



Getting Team Buy-In for Something New: Bringing improv into the workplace can feel like a leap. John and Olga offer advice for leaders who want to introduce new approaches to learning and development but worry their teams might resist.



What to Do Now:



Pause Before You Panic: The next time you're caught off guard at work, take one breath before responding. Creating even two seconds of space can help you move from reaction to intention.



Lead With Curiosity: When uncertainty shows up, replace the urge to control with a question. Curiosity creates connection, unlocks new possibilities, and helps teams think more clearly.



Practice "Yes, And": Instead of shutting down ideas or immediately looking for problems, challenge yourself to build on what's possible. Small shifts in language can create big shifts in collaboration.



About the Guests



John Ulrich is the Vice President of Sales, North America at Antunes, where he leads high-performing sales teams focused on unified growth, collaboration, and customer success. With more than twenty-five years of foodservice industry experience, John is passionate about developing people and creating cultures where teams can thrive.



Olga Flores is a Regional Sales Manager at Antunes, where she drives both results and relationships across her territory. Together, John and Olga have been instrumental in championing the partnership between Antunes and improve it!, helping bring innovative, improv-based learning experiences to their teams and proving that play and performance can go hand in hand.



Your Freebie



You’re calm, capable, and composed… until things take an unexpected turn (as they tend to do)! This is exactly why we created The Clarity Under Pressure Toolkit: What to Do in the First 5 Minutes of Any Uncertain Situation.



It’s your go-to guide for staying grounded when it matters most. Download it here.



Connect with John Ulrich and Olga Flores



John’s LinkedIn



Olga’s LinkedIn



Connect with Erin Diehl x improve it!



Leadership Playground online membership community



Erin’s website



Erin’s Instagram



Erin’s TikTok



Erin’s LinkedIn



improve it!’s website



improve it!’s Instagram



Connect with Erin Diehl

🌟 Learn more about Workday Playdate: https://www.learntoimproveit.com/podcast-page

🎤 Book Erin to speak: https://passionstruckspeakers.com/speakers/erin-diehl/

📚 Workshops & Team Experiences: https://www.learntoimproveit.com/experiential-training

💌 Learn more about Erin: https://www.itserindiehl.com/meet-erin

📱 For more information on improve it! visit www.learntoimproveit.com.

Loved this episode?

If this conversation made you think differently about work, leadership, or building joyful teams, please follow Workday Playdate on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, leave a review, and share this episode with someone who could use more play in their workday.



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