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Workday Playdate

Erin Diehl - Workday Playdate
BusinessCareers
Workday Playdate
Latest episode

403 episodes

  • Workday Playdate

    356: Your Intuition Is Your Career Superpower

    07/08/2026 | 21 mins.
    In this solo episode of Workday Playdate, Erin explores why your intuition might be the most underutilized leadership skill you have. In a world obsessed with data and overthinking, Erin makes the case for trusting the wisdom you've already earned through experience. If you've ever ignored a gut feeling only to say, "I knew it," two weeks later, this episode is for you.

    Using cognitive science to practical exercises for better decision-making, Erin shares how to stop outsourcing your knowing and start using your intuition as a career superpower.

    Inside This Episode:

    Your Gut Is Smarter Than You Think: Erin unpacks the science behind intuition and explains why gut feelings aren't "woo-woo"—they're actually your brain processing years of experience, pattern recognition, and emotional intelligence at lightning speed.

    Why We Stop Trusting Ourselves: Somewhere between spreadsheets, stakeholder meetings, and requests for "more data," many of us learn to ignore our instincts. Erin explores how workplace culture often trains us out of self-trust—and why it's time to relearn it.

    Introducing the G.U.T.S. Framework: When you're stuck, uncertain, or under pressure, Erin shares her four-step framework for making better decisions by combining intuition with action:

    Get Quiet: Create enough space to hear what your intuition is trying to tell you.

    Uncover the Signal: Learn how to distinguish intuition from fear, anxiety, or overthinking.

    Trust the Move: Stop waiting for perfect certainty and commit to the next right step.

    Speak It Out: Turn internal knowing into visible leadership by confidently sharing your instincts with others.

    Intuition Is Thinking Quickly on Your Feet: Great improvisers don't succeed because they overthink. They succeed because they trust their first instinct, commit, and build from there. Erin explains why the same principle applies to leadership, communication, and decision-making at work.

    What to Do Now:

    Do a Gut Check: Identify three decisions or situations where you feel stuck. Ask yourself, "What does my gut already know?" and write down the first answer that appears.

    Practice the G.U.T.S. Framework: The next time you're facing uncertainty, walk through Get Quiet, Uncover the Signal, Trust the Move, and Speak It Out.

    Take One Intuitive Action: Choose one decision this week where your intuition serves as the primary input. Commit to the choice and notice what happens.

    Your Freebie

    You’re calm, capable, and composed… until things take an unexpected turn (as they tend to do)! This is exactly why we created The Clarity Under Pressure Toolkit: What to Do in the First 5 Minutes of Any Uncertain Situation.

    It’s your go-to guide for staying grounded when it matters most. Download it here.

    Connect with Erin Diehl x improve it!

    Leadership Playground online membership community

    Erin’s website

    Erin’s Instagram

    Erin’s TikTok

    Erin’s LinkedIn

    improve it!’s website

    improve it!’s Instagram

    Connect with Erin Diehl
    🌟 Learn more about Workday Playdate: https://www.learntoimproveit.com/podcast-page
    🎤 Book Erin to speak: https://passionstruckspeakers.com/speakers/erin-diehl/
    📚 Workshops & Team Experiences: https://www.learntoimproveit.com/experiential-training
    💌 Learn more about Erin: https://www.itserindiehl.com/meet-erin
    📱 For more information on improve it! visit www.learntoimproveit.com.
    Loved this episode?
    If this conversation made you think differently about work, leadership, or building joyful teams, please follow Workday Playdate on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, leave a review, and share this episode with someone who could use more play in their workday.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Workday Playdate

    355: Think Fast Without Panicking at Work

    07/07/2026 | 28 mins.
    In this episode of Workday Playdate, Erin sits down with John Ulrich and Olga Flores to explore how improvisation can help teams think faster without panicking. As leaders at Antunes, John and Olga have spent the last three years partnering with improve it! to build a culture of adaptability, communication, and creativity across their organization.

    If you've ever wondered how to help your team respond instead of react under pressure, this conversation is packed with practical insights and one unforgettable story involving something called Antunes Night Live.

    Inside This Episode:

    Why Thinking on Your Feet Is a Trainable Skill: John, Olga, and Erin discuss why the ability to stay calm and respond under pressure is a skill that can be practiced and strengthened over time.

    The Story Behind Antunes Night Live: Discover how John and Olga partnered with improve it! to create one of the most creative leadership development experiences imaginable, and why stepping outside your comfort zone can have a lasting impact on team culture.

    How Improv Builds Better Sales Teams: In sales, curveballs are inevitable. John and Olga share how improv training has helped their team navigate uncertainty, communicate more effectively, and handle unexpected customer situations with greater confidence.

    Building a Culture That Embraces Change: From workshops to team events, learn how Antunes has used improv to create stronger relationships, foster psychological safety, and encourage employees to experiment, learn, and grow together.

    Getting Team Buy-In for Something New: Bringing improv into the workplace can feel like a leap. John and Olga offer advice for leaders who want to introduce new approaches to learning and development but worry their teams might resist.

    What to Do Now:

    Pause Before You Panic: The next time you're caught off guard at work, take one breath before responding. Creating even two seconds of space can help you move from reaction to intention.

    Lead With Curiosity: When uncertainty shows up, replace the urge to control with a question. Curiosity creates connection, unlocks new possibilities, and helps teams think more clearly.

    Practice "Yes, And": Instead of shutting down ideas or immediately looking for problems, challenge yourself to build on what's possible. Small shifts in language can create big shifts in collaboration.

    About the Guests

    John Ulrich is the Vice President of Sales, North America at Antunes, where he leads high-performing sales teams focused on unified growth, collaboration, and customer success. With more than twenty-five years of foodservice industry experience, John is passionate about developing people and creating cultures where teams can thrive.

    Olga Flores is a Regional Sales Manager at Antunes, where she drives both results and relationships across her territory. Together, John and Olga have been instrumental in championing the partnership between Antunes and improve it!, helping bring innovative, improv-based learning experiences to their teams and proving that play and performance can go hand in hand.

    Your Freebie

    You’re calm, capable, and composed… until things take an unexpected turn (as they tend to do)! This is exactly why we created The Clarity Under Pressure Toolkit: What to Do in the First 5 Minutes of Any Uncertain Situation.

    It’s your go-to guide for staying grounded when it matters most. Download it here.

    Connect with John Ulrich and Olga Flores

    John’s LinkedIn

    Olga’s LinkedIn

    Connect with Erin Diehl x improve it!

    Leadership Playground online membership community

    Erin’s website

    Erin’s Instagram

    Erin’s TikTok

    Erin’s LinkedIn

    improve it!’s website

    improve it!’s Instagram

    Connect with Erin Diehl
    🌟 Learn more about Workday Playdate: https://www.learntoimproveit.com/podcast-page
    🎤 Book Erin to speak: https://passionstruckspeakers.com/speakers/erin-diehl/
    📚 Workshops & Team Experiences: https://www.learntoimproveit.com/experiential-training
    💌 Learn more about Erin: https://www.itserindiehl.com/meet-erin
    📱 For more information on improve it! visit www.learntoimproveit.com.
    Loved this episode?
    If this conversation made you think differently about work, leadership, or building joyful teams, please follow Workday Playdate on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, leave a review, and share this episode with someone who could use more play in their workday.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Workday Playdate

    354: The Improv Advantage in Leadership with Anne Libera

    07/01/2026 | 53 mins.
    In this episode of Workday Playdate, Erin sits down with Anne Libera to explore how improvisation can unlock stronger leadership. From flow states and vulnerability to humor and human behavior, Anne shares why improv is about discovering what's possible. If you've ever wanted to lead with more creativity, communicate with more confidence, or simply become more yourself at work, this episode is for you.

    Inside This Episode:
    Discovery Is the Real Superpower: Anne unpacks why the heart of improv—and great leadership—is discovery. Learn how staying curious, present, and open can lead to stronger teams and better decisions.
    Flow Isn't Just for Artists: Discover what flow feels like for improvisers and leaders alike, and why creating the conditions for flow can boost creativity, innovation, and performance.
    Improv Is More Than Comedy: Anne busts common myths about improv and explains how these practices help us build new behaviors, embrace vulnerability, and connect more authentically.
    Try "Thank You Because": Learn one of Anne's favorite improv exercises for strengthening communication, navigating conflict, and creating warmer conversations at work and home.
    Yes, You Can Be Funnier: Drawing from insights in her new book, Funnier: A New Theory for the Practice of Comedy, Anne explains why humor is a skill, and how anyone can develop it.
    What to Do Now:
    Practice Discovery: In your next meeting or conversation, focus less on performing and more on noticing what emerges when you're fully present.
    Use "Thank You Because": The next time you're in conflict or giving feedback, begin with gratitude to create a more constructive conversation.
    Experiment With Humor: Try sharing a story, observation, or moment of recognition rather than aiming for the perfect joke.
    About the Guest

    Anne Libera is the Director of Comedy Studies at Columbia College Chicago and one of the country's leading voices at the intersection of improvisation, comedy, and education. She has spent decades training performers, leaders, and professionals to use improvisation as a tool for creativity, communication, and human connection. Anne has worked extensively with renowned improv institutions and organizations, helping people discover new ways of thinking, collaborating, and leading. She is also the author of Funnier: A New Theory for the Practice of Comedy, a groundbreaking exploration of how humor works and how anyone can develop it.

    Your Freebie

    How do you lead through failure and uncertainty?

    Today’s workplace demands adaptability, creative problem-solving, and leaders who can navigate uncertainty without freezing in perfectionism.

    This quick quiz will reveal your unique approach to failure and uncertainty, plus give you simple ways to strengthen your adaptability muscles and help your team thrive when things don’t go according to plan.

    Connect with Anne Libera
    Anne’s LinkedIn
    Anne’s Columbia College Chicago website page
    Anne’s book: Funnier: A New Theory for the Practice of Comedy

    Connect with Erin Diehl x improve it!
    Leadership Playground online membership community
    Erin’s website
    Erin’s Instagram
    Erin’s TikTok
    Erin’s LinkedIn
    improve it!’s website
    improve it!’s Instagram

    For more information on improve it! visit www.learntoimproveit.com.

    Connect with Erin Diehl
    🌟 Learn more about Workday Playdate: https://www.learntoimproveit.com/podcast-page
    🎤 Book Erin to speak: https://passionstruckspeakers.com/speakers/erin-diehl/
    📚 Workshops & Team Experiences: https://www.learntoimproveit.com/experiential-training
    💌 Learn more about Erin: https://www.itserindiehl.com/meet-erin
    📱 For more information on improve it! visit www.learntoimproveit.com.
    Loved this episode?
    If this conversation made you think differently about work, leadership, or building joyful teams, please follow Workday Playdate on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, leave a review, and share this episode with someone who could use more play in their workday.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Workday Playdate

    353: Turns Out Failing Is Kind of Fun? with Catharine Savage

    06/30/2026 | 30 mins.
    In this episode of Workday Playdate, Erin sits down with Catharine Savage to explore why failure might not be something to avoid after all. As an improviser, facilitator, educator, and performer, Catharine has spent years helping people discover that growth often lives on the other side of discomfort.

    If you've ever avoided taking a chance because you were afraid to fail, this conversation offers a refreshing perspective on why mistakes can actually be fun.

    Inside This Episode:
    Why We Fear Failure So Much: Catharine and Erin unpack the stories we tell ourselves about failure and explore why so many high achievers struggle to take risks in the first place.
    How Improv Changes Our Relationship with Mistakes: Drawing on her experience with The Second City and years of facilitating workplace workshops, Catharine shares how improvisation helps people build resilience, adaptability, and confidence through experimentation.
    The Surprising Joy of Failing: Failure doesn't have to mean defeat. Catharine explains how reframing mistakes as data, stories, and opportunities can transform both our careers and our lives.
    Building Psychological Safety Through Play: Erin and Catharine discuss why teams that normalize mistakes are often the most innovative, collaborative, and successful.
    Taking Yourself Less Seriously: Some of the best learning happens when we let go of perfectionism. Catharine shares practical ways leaders can create space for humor, curiosity, and growth even in high-pressure environments.
    What to Do Now:
    Try Something You're Bad At: Pick one small activity this week that feels uncomfortable or unfamiliar. Give yourself permission to be a beginner and notice what you learn.
    Celebrate a Recent Mistake: Reflect on a recent failure or setback. What did it teach you? Share the lesson with a colleague or friend.
    Practice "Yes, And" Thinking: The next time something doesn't go according to plan, challenge yourself to ask, "Yes, this happened...and what might be possible now?"
    About the Guest

    Catharine Savage is a facilitator, educator, improviser, and performer with extensive experience helping individuals and teams build communication, adaptability, and leadership skills through the principles of improv. She performs with The Second City National Touring Company and facilitates professional development experiences through The Second City Works, bringing humor and humanity into workplaces across industries. In addition to her performance work, Catharine teaches and coaches others to embrace experimentation, navigate uncertainty, and find growth through failure. Before pursuing improv professionally, she worked in consulting and sales enablement, giving her a unique perspective on the challenges leaders face in today's workplace. Catharine is passionate about helping people become more resilient, collaborative, and willing to take risks—both on stage and at work.

    Your Freebie

    How do you lead through failure and uncertainty?

    Today’s workplace demands adaptability, creative problem-solving, and leaders who can navigate uncertainty without freezing in perfectionism.

    This quick quiz will reveal your unique approach to failure and uncertainty, plus give you simple ways to strengthen your adaptability muscles and help your team thrive when things don’t go according to plan.

    Connect with Catharine Savage
    Catharine’s Instagram
    Catharine’s LinkedIn
    Catharine’s website

    Connect with Erin Diehl x improve it!
    Leadership Playground online membership community
    Erin’s website
    Erin’s Instagram
    Erin’s TikTok
    Erin’s LinkedIn
    improve it!’s website
    improve it!’s Instagram

    For more information on improve it! visit www.learntoimproveit.com.

    Connect with Erin Diehl
    🌟 Learn more about Workday Playdate: https://www.learntoimproveit.com/podcast-page
    🎤 Book Erin to speak: https://passionstruckspeakers.com/speakers/erin-diehl/
    📚 Workshops & Team Experiences: https://www.learntoimproveit.com/experiential-training
    💌 Learn more about Erin: https://www.itserindiehl.com/meet-erin
    📱 For more information on improve it! visit www.learntoimproveit.com.
    Loved this episode?
    If this conversation made you think differently about work, leadership, or building joyful teams, please follow Workday Playdate on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, leave a review, and share this episode with someone who could use more play in their workday.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Workday Playdate

    352: Burned Out and Overthinking? Try These Mindset Shifts

    06/24/2026 | 19 mins.
    In this episode of Workday Playdate, Erin dives into the exhausting tango between burnout and overthinking, and why these two troublemakers love to keep us stuck in our heads. Erin shares tips for how to stop performing a one-person show in your life and work.

    Inside This Episode:
    The Scene Reset Framework: Learn Erin's five-step improv-inspired reset for moving from mental chaos to present-moment action: Drop the Script, Play the Scene You're In, Yes-And Yourself First, Edit the Scene, and Trust the Ensemble.
    Stop Competing in the Overthinking Olympics: Through interactive exercises like the Scene Sweep practice, Erin shares simple ways to clear mental clutter, interrupt anxious thought spirals, and create space for what matters most.
    Self-Compassion Is a Productivity Strategy: Discover why saying "yes, and" to yourself reduces internal friction, builds resilience, and helps you navigate uncertainty with more ease.
    You Weren't Meant to Perform Solo: Erin discusses the power of delegation, trust, and community—and why asking for help may be the most productive thing you do all week.
    What to Do Now:
    Try a Scene Sweep: Spend five minutes writing down every thought competing for your attention, then identify what needs action, delegation, or release.
    Practice the Scene Reset: The next time you catch yourself spiraling, walk through the five-step framework to reconnect with the present moment.
    Ask for Backup: Identify one task, decision, or worry you don't need to carry alone and invite someone else into the scene.
    Your Freebie

    How do you lead through failure and uncertainty?

    Today’s workplace demands adaptability, creative problem-solving, and leaders who can navigate uncertainty without freezing in perfectionism.

    This quick quiz will reveal your unique approach to failure and uncertainty, plus give you simple ways to strengthen your adaptability muscles and help your team thrive when things don’t go according to plan.

    Connect with Erin Diehl x improve it!
    Leadership Playground online membership community
    Erin’s website
    Erin’s Instagram
    Erin’s TikTok
    Erin’s LinkedIn
    improve it!’s website
    improve it!’s Instagram

    For more information on improve it! visit www.learntoimproveit.com.

    Connect with Erin Diehl
    🌟 Learn more about Workday Playdate: https://www.learntoimproveit.com/podcast-page
    🎤 Book Erin to speak: https://passionstruckspeakers.com/speakers/erin-diehl/
    📚 Workshops & Team Experiences: https://www.learntoimproveit.com/experiential-training
    💌 Learn more about Erin: https://www.itserindiehl.com/meet-erin
    📱 For more information on improve it! visit www.learntoimproveit.com.
    Loved this episode?
    If this conversation made you think differently about work, leadership, or building joyful teams, please follow Workday Playdate on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, leave a review, and share this episode with someone who could use more play in their workday.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Workday Playdate
TOP 1% GLOBAL PODCAST for People-First Leaders Formerly the "improve it! Podcast." #9 in BEST 100 SELF LEADERSHIP PODCASTS. I’m Erin Diehl, keynote speaker, business improv edutainer, and founder of improve it! (AKA your work bestie). Every Wednesday, Workday Playdate with improve it! helps HR professionals, people leaders, and culture-driven humans bring more laughter, levity, and purpose to their workdays. Because work is better when you play. This is not your average leadership podcast. You’ll get research-backed strategies, improv-inspired tools, and candid conversations with top leaders, speakers, improvisers and authors who are rethinking how we work and lead. Our promise is to give you tangible takeaways you can use immediately, plus a few laughs along the way. Interested in partnering with us? Workday Playdate reaches thousands of people-first leaders who care about workplace culture, leadership, and team development. Contact info@learntoimproveit.com to learn more about sponsorship opportunities. We promise laughs, impact, and zero awkward small talk. Think ROI with a side of LOL’s. Let’s make it happen!
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