In this episode of Workday Playdate, Erin sits down with Anne Libera to explore how improvisation can unlock stronger leadership. From flow states and vulnerability to humor and human behavior, Anne shares why improv is about discovering what's possible. If you've ever wanted to lead with more creativity, communicate with more confidence, or simply become more yourself at work, this episode is for you.
Inside This Episode:
Discovery Is the Real Superpower: Anne unpacks why the heart of improv—and great leadership—is discovery. Learn how staying curious, present, and open can lead to stronger teams and better decisions.
Flow Isn't Just for Artists: Discover what flow feels like for improvisers and leaders alike, and why creating the conditions for flow can boost creativity, innovation, and performance.
Improv Is More Than Comedy: Anne busts common myths about improv and explains how these practices help us build new behaviors, embrace vulnerability, and connect more authentically.
Try "Thank You Because": Learn one of Anne's favorite improv exercises for strengthening communication, navigating conflict, and creating warmer conversations at work and home.
Yes, You Can Be Funnier: Drawing from insights in her new book, Funnier: A New Theory for the Practice of Comedy, Anne explains why humor is a skill, and how anyone can develop it.
What to Do Now:
Practice Discovery: In your next meeting or conversation, focus less on performing and more on noticing what emerges when you're fully present.
Use "Thank You Because": The next time you're in conflict or giving feedback, begin with gratitude to create a more constructive conversation.
Experiment With Humor: Try sharing a story, observation, or moment of recognition rather than aiming for the perfect joke.
About the Guest
Anne Libera is the Director of Comedy Studies at Columbia College Chicago and one of the country's leading voices at the intersection of improvisation, comedy, and education. She has spent decades training performers, leaders, and professionals to use improvisation as a tool for creativity, communication, and human connection. Anne has worked extensively with renowned improv institutions and organizations, helping people discover new ways of thinking, collaborating, and leading. She is also the author of Funnier: A New Theory for the Practice of Comedy, a groundbreaking exploration of how humor works and how anyone can develop it.
Your Freebie
How do you lead through failure and uncertainty?
Today’s workplace demands adaptability, creative problem-solving, and leaders who can navigate uncertainty without freezing in perfectionism.
This quick quiz will reveal your unique approach to failure and uncertainty, plus give you simple ways to strengthen your adaptability muscles and help your team thrive when things don’t go according to plan.
Connect with Anne Libera
Anne’s LinkedIn
Anne’s Columbia College Chicago website page
Anne’s book: Funnier: A New Theory for the Practice of Comedy
Connect with Erin Diehl x improve it!
Leadership Playground online membership community
Erin’s website
Erin’s Instagram
Erin’s TikTok
Erin’s LinkedIn
improve it!’s website
improve it!’s Instagram
For more information on improve it! visit www.learntoimproveit.com.
Connect with Erin Diehl
🌟 Learn more about Workday Playdate: https://www.learntoimproveit.com/podcast-page
🎤 Book Erin to speak: https://passionstruckspeakers.com/speakers/erin-diehl/
📚 Workshops & Team Experiences: https://www.learntoimproveit.com/experiential-training
💌 Learn more about Erin: https://www.itserindiehl.com/meet-erin
📱 For more information on improve it! visit www.learntoimproveit.com.
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