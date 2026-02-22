Send a text IntegSec is a U.S.-based cybersecurity company specializing in offensive security services that help organizations identify, validate, and remediate real-world cyber risk. The firm delivers services such as penetration testing, Pentest as a Service (PTaaS), adversary simulation, and red team operations, focusing on practical attack scenarios that mirror modern threat actors. Founded in 2024, IntegSec works with organizations across multiple industries to strengthen security posture across applications, networks, cloud environments, APIs, and emerging technologies. The company emphasizes continuous testing models, detailed technical reporting, and remediation-focused engagement to support long-term risk reduction rather than one-time compliance exercises. IntegSec was founded by Michael Chamberland, a cybersecurity executive with extensive experience in offensive security and threat emulation. Prior to launching IntegSec, Chamberland held senior roles at well-known security organizations including IBM X-Force Red and Trustwave SpiderLabs, where he led penetration testing, red team, and advanced adversary simulation initiatives. With over two decades in the cybersecurity field, Michael Chamberland is recognized for his expertise in offensive security strategy, exploit-driven testing, and building high-performing security teams. Under his leadership, IntegSec has positioned itself as a specialized provider of advanced security testing services aligned with real-world attacker behavior and evolving threat landscapes. Employee Survival Guide® A Podcast only for employees. Mark shares information your employer does not want you know Listen on: Apple Podcasts Spotify Support the show

Send a text Daniel Esposito is the founder of the Undu Method, a wellness program featured on undu.me. The method offers a lifestyle-based approach to managing chronic pain, enhancing flexibility, and improving overall physical resilience through movement, nutrition, hydration, and recovery strategies. The program also includes a proprietary supplement, Flexibility Fuel, designed to support these goals. Esposito developed the Undu Method based on his personal experience with chronic pain and athletic recovery. The program emphasizes practical, educational guidance rather than clinical or medical treatment. While much of the available information comes directly from the Undu Method’s materials and podcast appearances, the program has attracted attention for its holistic approach to wellness and performance. Employee Survival Guide® A Podcast only for employees. Mark shares information your employer does not want you know Listen on: Apple Podcasts Spotify Support the show

Send a text Kristine Genovese is an American speaker, mindset coach, and confidence advocate known for her work in personal development and women’s empowerment. She focuses on helping individuals overcome self-doubt, build authentic confidence, and step into greater visibility in their personal and professional lives. She has shared her story and insights through speaking engagements, podcasts, and social platforms, often emphasizing themes such as resilience, self-worth, faith, and transformation. Her work blends practical mindset strategies with motivational storytelling, aiming to help people break limiting beliefs and take decisive action toward their goals. Genovese is particularly recognized for encouraging women to own their voice, elevate their standards, and design lives aligned with purpose and self-belief. Employee Survival Guide® A Podcast only for employees. Mark shares information your employer does not want you know Listen on: Apple Podcasts Spotify Support the show

Send a text Dr. Tommy Rhee is a board-certified chiropractor, sports medicine practitioner, and regenerative medicine innovator. A former U.S. Navy aviator, he transitioned into healthcare and earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Cleveland Chiropractic College in 2006. Since then, he has built a career focused on optimizing recovery, performance, and long-term musculoskeletal health. Dr. Rhee has worked extensively with elite and professional athletes across multiple major sports leagues. He served as the team chiropractor for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2015 to 2018 and has provided care for Olympians, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and UFC athletes, as well as collegiate programs including UCLA athletics. His clinical approach integrates chiropractic care, advanced soft tissue techniques, and performance-focused rehabilitation strategies. As the founder and CEO of RheeGen®, Dr. Rhee has been involved in the development of non-invasive, cell-free regenerative therapies designed to support healing and recovery without injections or surgical procedures. His work centers on advancing innovative applications in regenerative medicine and wellness technologies. Dr. Rhee is also the author of The Future of Regenerative Medicine: Unlocking the Potential of Topical Stem Cell Therapy, where he explores emerging science and the evolving landscape of regenerative healthcare. Through clinical practice, research, and thought leadership, he continues to focus on advancing safe, cutting-edge solutions that enhance recovery and human performance. Employee Survival Guide® A Podcast only for employees. Mark shares information your employer does not want you know Listen on: Apple Podcasts Spotify Support the show

Send a text Adarsh Mishra specializes in architecting “Organic Authority” for corporate leaders and FinTech brands—building durable, trust-based assets that outperform the diminishing returns of paid acquisition. As the Founder of Adarsh Mishra & Company (AM & Co.), he applies a rigorous, data-driven approach to content strategy with a singular focus: measurable commercial outcomes. His career bridges the creator economy and corporate boardrooms. He launched the Josh Talks Podcast spotlighting legacy business leaders such as Godrej and Zoho, contributed to strategic initiatives under Nikhil Kamath (WTF), and solved complex positioning challenges for conglomerates including Aditya Birla Group and Adani. Most recently, he served as Global Content Lead at ViewTrade (US FinTech). Adarsh deploys proprietary systems like the “Hook and Retention Diagnostic Framework,” treating content as a strategic moat rather than a marketing expense. Rejecting vanity metrics, he integrates advanced analytics and AI (Gemini, Claude) for cohort intelligence, sentiment tracking, and authority-to-revenue conversion—engineering trust at scale. Employee Survival Guide® A Podcast only for employees. Mark shares information your employer does not want you know Listen on: Apple Podcasts Spotify Support the show

About The T.R.O.N. Podcast

Hello and thank you for coming! I'd like you all to know a little about me. My name is Rashad Woods, the creator of The T.R.O.N. Podcast, The Randomness of Nothing. I decided to dive into the world of podcasting because I am always seeking answers to the world around me.Often times, I'll dive deep into for hours on the internet or a documentary just to find out interesting information. I decided to call this podcast the randomness of nothing, because well, random thoughts of interest fill my days! I love to learn about new things, how they work, how they were made or what people do for a living and why.Folks frequently tell me in casual conversations about all the random weird things I seem to know about, and yeah, I'm kind of a geek when it comes to that! It came to me to take that interest to the next level by talking to subject matter experts in topics that interest me! I hope you become a dedicated listener to the podcast!In my free time, I work out, watch movies and practice martial arts. I have a black belt in Tang Soo Do, a brown belt in Taekwondo and currently practice Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai. Let's dive in and take the trip into randomness together!