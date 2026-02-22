Send a text
IntegSec is a U.S.-based cybersecurity company specializing in offensive security services that help organizations identify, validate, and remediate real-world cyber risk. The firm delivers services such as penetration testing, Pentest as a Service (PTaaS), adversary simulation, and red team operations, focusing on practical attack scenarios that mirror modern threat actors.
Founded in 2024, IntegSec works with organizations across multiple industries to strengthen security posture across applications, networks, cloud environments, APIs, and emerging technologies. The company emphasizes continuous testing models, detailed technical reporting, and remediation-focused engagement to support long-term risk reduction rather than one-time compliance exercises.
IntegSec was founded by Michael Chamberland, a cybersecurity executive with extensive experience in offensive security and threat emulation. Prior to launching IntegSec, Chamberland held senior roles at well-known security organizations including IBM X-Force Red and Trustwave SpiderLabs, where he led penetration testing, red team, and advanced adversary simulation initiatives.
With over two decades in the cybersecurity field, Michael Chamberland is recognized for his expertise in offensive security strategy, exploit-driven testing, and building high-performing security teams. Under his leadership, IntegSec has positioned itself as a specialized provider of advanced security testing services aligned with real-world attacker behavior and evolving threat landscapes.
