B2B Podcasting Insights - business strategy podcast for founders and brands

If your podcast is costing you more than it's returning and someone in your business has started asking hard questions about it, this episode is for you.
I'm Neal Veglio, and in this episode of B2B Podcasting Insights I tell you about Jane — a real founder, with a made-up name — who spent £20,000 on her podcast and got £6,000 back. Her financial advisor spotted the gap. She's now weeks away from shutting the show down.
She shouldn't. Because the problem was never the podcast.
We look at what actually goes wrong when ambitious founders build a content operation: hiring ten specialists before you've plotted the journey, letting each of them optimise a channel your ideal client has never once opened, and leaving the one channel that is right — the podcast — sitting there with no job to do. There's the uncomfortable truth about specialists (they're not scamming you; they're incentivised to believe their thing is your answer), the point at which finance starts looking at black-and-white numbers on a spreadsheet, and why the solution is almost never "kill the podcast" — it's kill the channels that are quietly burning the cash.
Plus a listener question from Jordan in Dublin on the nerves that stop you hitting record, and a quick tip that will make you a better editor of your own show in three days flat.
Free download Ideal Client Profile one-pager https://podknows.co.uk/ideal-client
Useful links Podknows Website https://podknows.co.uk
B2B Podcast Growth Diagnostic https://podknows.co.uk/diagnostic
Podcast Audits https://podknows.co.uk/audits
Ask a question on the show https://podknows.co.uk/voicemail
Timestamped summary
00:00 Free download: the Ideal Client Profile one-pager
00:11 Let's talk about Jane
00:40 £20,000 spent. £6,000 back
01:09 Weeks away from killing the show
01:18 The problem isn't the numbers
01:22 What happens when you surround yourself with specialists
02:00 SEO, email, Pinterest, Reels — the channel pile-up
02:20 The podcast is the right channel. It just has no job
02:54 Welcome to B2B Podcasting Insights
03:11 Most founders start with the wrong question
03:33 They've got it ass about face
03:37 The right sequence: who, where, then which channels
03:49 Build the content map before you hire the crew
04:19 Why specialists genuinely believe their thing is the answer
05:11 The Pinterest problem
05:36 Ten people making your wrong channels excellent
06:04 Zero results, burnt cash and sleepless nights
06:17 When finance looks at the spreadsheet
06:40 It might be working — just not yet
06:44 It's not the podcast that's broken
07:04 The podcast as a content powerhouse
07:29 The solution: kill the other channels, not the show
07:50 What Jane should actually run
08:49 From seven channels down to four
08:55 Listener question: Jordan in Dublin on recording nerves
09:39 You don't get rid of the nerves. You stop letting them stop you
10:22 That nervousness isn't a flaw — it's a sign you care
11:06 Rehearse the script. Commit to one take
11:40 Perfection is a journey, not a destination
11:57 Quick tip: don't publish on the day you record
12:55 Distance creates perspective
13:06 Final thoughts and next steps