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B2B Podcasting Insights - business strategy podcast for founders and brands

Podknows Podcasting - B2B Podcasting Experts
BusinessEducation
B2B Podcasting Insights - business strategy podcast for founders and brands
Latest episode

42 episodes

  • B2B Podcasting Insights - business strategy podcast for founders and brands

    Your B2B Podcast Isn't Broken. Your B2B Podcast Strategy Is!

    07/11/2026 | 13 mins.
    If your podcast is costing you more than it's returning and someone in your business has started asking hard questions about it, this episode is for you.
    I'm Neal Veglio, and in this episode of B2B Podcasting Insights I tell you about Jane — a real founder, with a made-up name — who spent £20,000 on her podcast and got £6,000 back. Her financial advisor spotted the gap. She's now weeks away from shutting the show down.
    She shouldn't. Because the problem was never the podcast.
    We look at what actually goes wrong when ambitious founders build a content operation: hiring ten specialists before you've plotted the journey, letting each of them optimise a channel your ideal client has never once opened, and leaving the one channel that is right — the podcast — sitting there with no job to do. There's the uncomfortable truth about specialists (they're not scamming you; they're incentivised to believe their thing is your answer), the point at which finance starts looking at black-and-white numbers on a spreadsheet, and why the solution is almost never "kill the podcast" — it's kill the channels that are quietly burning the cash.
    Plus a listener question from Jordan in Dublin on the nerves that stop you hitting record, and a quick tip that will make you a better editor of your own show in three days flat.
    Free download Ideal Client Profile one-pager https://podknows.co.uk/ideal-client
    Useful links Podknows Website https://podknows.co.uk
    B2B Podcast Growth Diagnostic https://podknows.co.uk/diagnostic
    Podcast Audits https://podknows.co.uk/audits
    Ask a question on the show https://podknows.co.uk/voicemail
    Timestamped summary
    00:00 Free download: the Ideal Client Profile one-pager
    00:11 Let's talk about Jane
    00:40 £20,000 spent. £6,000 back
    01:09 Weeks away from killing the show
    01:18 The problem isn't the numbers
    01:22 What happens when you surround yourself with specialists
    02:00 SEO, email, Pinterest, Reels — the channel pile-up
    02:20 The podcast is the right channel. It just has no job
    02:54 Welcome to B2B Podcasting Insights
    03:11 Most founders start with the wrong question
    03:33 They've got it ass about face
    03:37 The right sequence: who, where, then which channels
    03:49 Build the content map before you hire the crew
    04:19 Why specialists genuinely believe their thing is the answer
    05:11 The Pinterest problem
    05:36 Ten people making your wrong channels excellent
    06:04 Zero results, burnt cash and sleepless nights
    06:17 When finance looks at the spreadsheet
    06:40 It might be working — just not yet
    06:44 It's not the podcast that's broken
    07:04 The podcast as a content powerhouse
    07:29 The solution: kill the other channels, not the show
    07:50 What Jane should actually run
    08:49 From seven channels down to four
    08:55 Listener question: Jordan in Dublin on recording nerves
    09:39 You don't get rid of the nerves. You stop letting them stop you
    10:22 That nervousness isn't a flaw — it's a sign you care
    11:06 Rehearse the script. Commit to one take
    11:40 Perfection is a journey, not a destination
    11:57 Quick tip: don't publish on the day you record
    12:55 Distance creates perspective
    13:06 Final thoughts and next steps
  • B2B Podcasting Insights - business strategy podcast for founders and brands

    Consistency And Content Pillars Are the Illusion of Strategy in a B2B Podcast

    07/03/2026 | 19 mins.
    If you're publishing your B2B podcast like clockwork and still wondering why it isn't moving anything, the problem probably isn't your consistency.
    Publishing weekly feels responsible. It looks good internally. It gives the team something to point at. But you can be extremely consistent at doing the wrong thing.
    I'm Neal Veglio, Founder and Director of the UK based podcast agency Podknows Podcasting and in this episode of B2B Podcasting Insights I'm breaking down why "consistency is key" has become one of the most over-sold ideas in B2B podcasting — and why ramping up your output is usually the opposite of what a struggling show needs.
    We look at why a shop that can't sell its products doesn't fix things by extending its opening hours, why the podcasting industry keeps selling production fixes for what are really strategy problems, what Dan Carlin's Hardcore History reveals about publishing on your own terms, and why intent — not frequency — has always been the deciding variable.
    There's also a set of questions you can run on your own show to find out whether it's doing a real commercial job or just quietly building a bigger back catalogue that still doesn't sell.
    Useful links Podknows Website https://podknows.co.uk
    B2B Podcast Growth Diagnostic https://podknows.co.uk/diagnostic

    Timestamped summary
    00:00 The document every client already has (content pillars = the illusion of strategy)
    01:50 Welcome to B2B Podcasting Insights
    02:04 The common problem: your show isn't converting
    02:40 The shop that just extends its opening hours
    03:14 Why action feels better than uncertainty
    03:38 Production fixes for strategy problems (and why they're easier to sell)
    04:49 "Consistency is key" — and why it's the wrong answer
    05:07 You can be consistent at doing the wrong thing
    05:56 Why I've never seen a client get results from publishing more
    07:10 Permission to publish less
    07:19 What Dan Carlin's Hardcore History teaches B2B founders
    09:04 Frequency vs intent: the real deciding variable
    09:49 Question 1: what's the podcast's commercial job?
    10:23 Question 2: is what you're publishing doing that job?
    11:11 Once the job's confirmed, frequency answers itself
    11:59 Founder FAQ: Natasha's guests won't share their episodes
    16:52 Quick tip: your episode title is not a book title

    Mentioned in this episode:
    Learn More About Podknows Podcasting
    We're at https://podknows.co.uk/
  • B2B Podcasting Insights - business strategy podcast for founders and brands

    Does Your B2B Podcast Actually Need Video? (Probably Not Yet)

    06/26/2026 | 17 mins.
    If someone in your business has just told you that you need to do a video podcast and you're not sure whether to believe them, this episode is for you.
    I'm Neal Veglio, and in this episode of B2B Podcasting Insights I break down why "you must add video" has quickly become the default advice in B2B podcasting — and why following it without a reason often gives you a more expensive podcast that still doesn't have a job.
    We start with the home-office video makeover nobody needs: the relocated plant, the bookmarked gimbal, the colour calibration card in the post — on a show whose 24 episodes have never once come up in a sales conversation. Then we get to the part most "experts" skip: where your buyers actually are when they consume your content. Not at a desk, notepad ready. On a treadmill. At the side of a swimming pool, taking notes while their kid does lengths. You can't replicate that with video, and the intimacy of audio is doing commercial work long before any sales call happens.
    This isn't an argument against video in principle. It's an argument against adding it reactively. There's a simple test — strip every visual from your episode and ask whether the listener still gets 100% of the insight — plus the cases where video genuinely completes the show, the attribution problem nobody talks about, this week's Founder FAQ on podcast bios (CV vs. sales tool), and a quick tip that will change how you write every episode description from now on.
    Useful links Podknows Website https://podknows.co.uk
    Should Your B2B Podcast Add Video? (90-second decision tree) https://podknows.co.uk/video-decision
    B2B Podcast Growth Diagnostic https://podknows.co.uk/diagnostic
    Podcast Audits https://podknows.co.uk/audits
    Timestamped summary
    00:00 The Saturday-night home-office video makeover 00:52 Welcome to B2B Podcasting Insights 01:07 Where are your buyers actually consuming your content? 02:41 Why you can't replicate audio's intimacy with video 04:41 Making yourself watchable risks making yourself missable 04:47 "Our audience prefers video" — based on what? 06:30 This isn't anti-video — it's anti-video-without-a-reason 06:49 The test: strip every visual and see what's lost 07:47 When video completes the podcast instead of padding it 09:17 The fork in the road: add video or change the content 10:14 The attribution problem nobody talks about 11:50 A more expensive podcast that still has no job 12:11 The 90-second video decision tree 15:25 Founder FAQ: is your podcast bio a CV or a sales tool? 16:24 Quick tip: write for the "I'm not sure this is for me" buyer 17:54 Final thoughts
    Mentioned in this episode:
    Learn More About Podknows Podcasting
    We're at https://podknows.co.uk/
  • B2B Podcasting Insights - business strategy podcast for founders and brands

    Your Episode Nobody Shared Was the One That Actually Worked!

    06/19/2026 | 25 mins.
    If you've published a B2B podcast episode you were genuinely proud of, then watched it land to four downloads and two likes you suspect might be bots, this one's for you.
    I'm Neal Veglio, and in this episode of B2B Podcasting Insights I break down why your best episode probably got almost zero shares, what that does and doesn't mean, and why publishing is not the finishing line in your content story.
    I open with a confession: I watched my own argument, made weeks earlier on this very show, get repackaged by someone else and rack up hundreds of reshares and thousands of comments while my original barely moved. I wasn't angry. I was weirdly pleased, because it proved the idea worked, just not inside my own distribution system.
    We look at the difference between content that gets shared (comfortable, affirming, validating) and content that gets saved, WhatsApped and referred (uncomfortable, specific, commercially valuable), why a referral from the right person beats 47 likes every time, and how to tell a distribution gap apart from a content failure so you don't go and fix the wrong thing.
    There's also this week's Founder FAQ on seasons vs. publishing continuously, and a deceptively simple quick tip on episode length and completion rate.
    Useful links Podknows Website https://podknows.co.uk
    B2B Podcast Growth Diagnostic https://podknows.co.uk/diagnostic
    Podcast Audits https://podknows.co.uk/audits
    Timestamped summary
    00:00 The idea that wandered off and got famous somewhere else
    03:52 Welcome — what this episode is really about
    04:24 You nailed the episode, then the stats didn't move
    06:44 What actually gets shared in B2B (and why it's useless for pipeline)
    08:20 Shares vs. referrals: which one is actually worth money 11:11 My Diary of a CEO episode, and watching the idea get repurposed
    12:55 Distribution gap vs. content failure (magic beans and the uneaten cake)
    16:36 The only question worth asking: does the right person know it exists?
    17:12 Founder FAQ: seasons vs. publishing continuously
    22:20 Quick tip: stop padding episodes — completion rate is the signal
    23:54 The Podknows Growth Diagnostic and audits
    24:55 It's probably working offline
  • B2B Podcasting Insights - business strategy podcast for founders and brands

    I did NOT see this coming - a surprising benefit of attending The Podcast Show 2026

    05/22/2026 | 16 mins.
    Yes, I attended The Podcast Show. Yes I had both good and bad things to say. (One of those things is pasted below from my LinkedIn)
    But through it all, there was one super surprising benefit I discovered from going to The Podcast Show 2026. I really did NOT see this coming.

    http://podknows.co.uk/contact

    (FROM LINKEDIN)
    The Podcast Show 2026 was ultimately epic. Let me go deeper, fam. Let's slide through the obvious stuff like the wonderful sense of community and camaraderie that exists among the many strangers and even those who are technically 'competitors'. This is one of my favourite things about the show. 10/10 — no notes. I'm going to say that I'm blown away by how seriously the event organisers take this show, and they only ever want to make it better each year. I also thoroughly enjoyed some of the perspectives from the stages. It wasn't a total pitchfest. And if anybody tried to schill their warez, the moderators did a fab job of keeping them back on point. (I felt for Katie Prescott from The Times who had the misfortune of moderating a panel with podcasting's perniciousness incarnate, Jeanine Wright. I mean, the tech ops had to actually resort to drowning her out with music to stop her in her delusional verbal tracks.) I won't say any more on that talk other than to acknowlege the loud and passionate criticisms from the baying audience which reassured my weeping heart. But there were a couple of negatives and it would be off-brand for me not to mention 'em. With iteration, someone, somewhere, is always going to be left slightly disappointed while others benefit. We see this in podcast production all the time – we make a tweak to improve content such as adding sound design or introducing structure, and there will always be someone who hates the new sound because it's no longer what they became comfortable with. So I accept that some of the things that I didn't enjoy as much are a subjective thing. Gone was the business stage – clearly didn't get the bums on seats last year – and so a big reason I enjoyed the event last year was disappeared. We move past that. It's one of those things. I also felt sad at how some of the people hosting talks clearly didn't know their audience. An example of this was a chat about the benefits of immersive sound design that was schilling Dolby as a tool. Now I'm not the biggest technical nerd in this space, but I'm pretty sure none of the podcast apps offer passthru of that standard, so that was a fairly pointless 25 minutes for anyone NOT considering running an audiobook on Audible. My biggest WTF moment was the one pictured. Head honcho from YouTube grabs three creatives who have seen success putting their podcasts on the platform. I'll say this, if a head of content can't project manage success in video podcasting at... well... The Guardian... then I'd have expected them to quit being in charge of content immediately, because it would suggest an incompetency problem. There we no receipts of before YouTube and after YouTube. Just a whole lot of 'trust me bro, we know what we're talking about' which too many lazy last-minute panellists tend to lean on. To be clear, this is a criticism of the individual speakers, NOT the event itself. In old money, definitely still a A+ event. Well done to all the team.
    Mentioned in this episode:
    Learn More About Podknows Podcasting
    We're at https://podknows.co.uk/
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About B2B Podcasting Insights - business strategy podcast for founders and brands
B2B Podcasting Insights is for founders, CMOs, consultants, and solo operators who want their podcast to shorten their sales cycle and increase the quality of inbound conversations. Most branded podcasts, designed by businesses, are content wallpaper — polite, vague, interchangeable, and strategically pointless. This show is the opposite. Because podcasting isn’t about brand awareness. It’s about belief — specifically, the kind that makes a prospect say “Yeah, I already trust you.” We talk positioning, message clarity, buying triggers, narrative leverage, and how to use your voice as a strategic asset. Straight talk. No fluff. No “10 tips”. Just how to make your branded B2B podcast actually move deals.
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