Most organizations are running on the wrong fuel — and they don't know it. The tools leaders reach for most instinctively — competition, incentives, fear, measurement — may be the very things quietly killing the culture they're trying to build.
Peter Arthur Smith has spent more than five decades studying, practicing, and quietly refining a theory of leadership that cuts against nearly everything business schools teach. A former British Army captain turned organizational consultant, Smith founded Leadership Solutions in Manhattan in 1994 and has advised leaders across nearly ninety countries. In this episode of A Podcast About Leadership, host Jonathan Kirschner, CEO of AIIR Consulting, sits down with Smith to explore the ideas behind his forthcoming book, The Enlightened Leader.
Have To vs. Want To — Smith's central argument: most organizations operate on extrinsic pressure (his SIGFAM model — competition, incentives, goals, fear, accountability, measurement), when the highest-performing cultures are built on intrinsic motivators like purpose, camaraderie, and autonomy.
The Five Curses of Conventional Management — Bureaucracy, hierarchy, efficiency obsession, negative messaging, and corruption — Smith names the forces that quietly hollow out organizations, and offers a concrete antidote to each.
Periscope Time — Why the most important discipline a leadership team can develop is a structured, recurring practice of looking beyond today — and exactly how to build it.
Leading from the Center, Not the Front — Drawing on military history and his own experience commanding troops, Smith makes the case that the most effective leaders are orchestrators, not heroes — and what happens when that distinction collapses.
AI as a Leadership Symptom — A striking provocation: the rise of AI as a workforce replacement may be less about technology than about leaders who never learned to lead people in the first place.
If you've ever suspected that the pressure-driven management culture around you is producing compliance but not commitment, this conversation will give you language — and a framework — to change it. The gap between conventional management and enlightened leadership is not abstract. It is the difference between an organization that winds itself up and one that slowly runs down.
To learn more about how AIIR Consulting helps leaders build resilient, high-performing teams, visit aiirconsulting.com.