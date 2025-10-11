What It’s Really Like to Start an In-Person Podcast — Lessons from Creator Manny Coelho

If you’ve ever dreamed about starting a podcast, this episode gives you a rare look at what it’s really like — from someone living it right now.Host John Quick sits down with Manny Coelho, creator and host of The State I Am In — an in-person, long-form podcast that explores the people, stories, and ideas shaping life in Alaska. Together, they dive into the realities of building a show from scratch: finding your voice, learning the gear, choosing guests, and staying motivated when most podcasts fade.Manny shares honest insights from his first dozen episodes, the behind-the-scenes challenges that few talk about, and what keeps him pressing record week after week. Whether you’re thinking about starting your own show or just curious about the creative process, this conversation will leave you inspired — and a little more ready to begin.🎧 Listen and learn more about Manny’s work:🌐 Website: https://thestateiamin.com/📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thestateiamin