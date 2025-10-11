Christopher Ruddy: Building a Media Empire and the Rise of Newsmax
In this special episode of Stories Worth Hearing, host John Quick—who also writes his own national column for Newsmax—sits down with Christopher Ruddy, the founder and CEO behind one of America’s most impactful media success stories.Founded in 1998, Newsmax began as a small digital publication with a bold mission: to bring trustworthy, engaging journalism to the American people. Today, it has grown into a mainstream media powerhouse, reaching over 60 million homes across the United States and broadcasting in more than 100 countries worldwide. Under Christopher Ruddy’s visionary leadership, Newsmax has become one of the nation’s top networks, known for its dynamic programming, fair reporting, and deep connection with everyday Americans.As both a proud Newsmax contributor and a longtime media professional, John Quick dives deep into what makes this organization great — its relentless commitment to truth, innovation, and service to its audience. Together, John and Christopher explore the story behind Newsmax’s rise, the principles that have guided its success, and the future of journalism in a rapidly changing world.From humble beginnings to a global platform, Christopher shares lessons on leadership, perseverance, and staying grounded in purpose. This conversation is a behind-the-scenes look at how Newsmax became a trusted voice for millions and continues to shape the national conversation every day.Whether you’re an entrepreneur, a leader, or simply someone who believes in vision-driven work, this is more than an interview — it’s a story worth hearing.Check Newsmax out here: https://www.newsmax.com/
What It’s Really Like to Start an In-Person Podcast — Lessons from Creator Manny Coelho
If you’ve ever dreamed about starting a podcast, this episode gives you a rare look at what it’s really like — from someone living it right now.Host John Quick sits down with Manny Coelho, creator and host of The State I Am In — an in-person, long-form podcast that explores the people, stories, and ideas shaping life in Alaska. Together, they dive into the realities of building a show from scratch: finding your voice, learning the gear, choosing guests, and staying motivated when most podcasts fade.Manny shares honest insights from his first dozen episodes, the behind-the-scenes challenges that few talk about, and what keeps him pressing record week after week. Whether you’re thinking about starting your own show or just curious about the creative process, this conversation will leave you inspired — and a little more ready to begin.🎧 Listen and learn more about Manny’s work:🌐 Website: https://thestateiamin.com/📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thestateiamin
Stories Worth Hearing: From Honky-Tonk Roots to Country to the Bone with Lan Law
Welcome to Stories Worth Hearing. I’m your host, John Quick, and today we’ve got a special episode for all the country music fans out there. My guests are Lan Law — the powerhouse brother duo of Lance Curtis and Lawson Wayne.Lan Law has been making serious waves in the country scene. They’ve opened for iconic names like Collin Raye, Gene Watson, and Confederate Railroad. They’ve also had the chance to work with Dolly Parton’s legendary producer, Kent Wells — an experience that gave them a deeper look into the craft and heart behind making timeless music.Their breakout hit, Country to the Bone, has racked up more than 30 million views and counting, connecting with listeners all across America. But beyond the numbers, their story is about family, persistence, and staying true to their roots while carving out their own sound.In this conversation, we’ll talk about how music shaped their lives growing up, what it’s like writing and performing as brothers, and the highs and lows of chasing a dream in today’s music industry. We’ll also hear the stories behind their songs, how they’ve managed to blend modern country swagger with classic honky-tonk roots, and what’s next for Lan Law as they continue to rise.If you want to hear more of their music or check out upcoming shows, visit them online at lanlawmusic.com.So sit back, turn up the volume, and join me for this inspiring and down-to-earth conversation with Lan Law — right here on Stories Worth Hearing.
From Trump Towers to Bentley Residences: Gil Dezer’s Blueprint for Luxury Living
In this episode of Stories Worth Hearing, host John Quick sits down with Gil Dezer, the Miami developer who turned bold ideas into global landmarks. From his father’s first development in New York to his own groundbreaking partnership with President Donald Trump on the Trump Towers, Gil has carried forward a family legacy while reshaping the skyline of South Florida.Now, he’s raising the bar again with the Bentley Residences, the world’s first Bentley-branded residential tower. Gil shares how vision, risk-taking, and innovation have fueled his career, what it takes to attract international buyers to Miami, and why his projects continue to set the standard for luxury living.Check it out here: https://bentleyresidencesmiami.com/
The John Lee Bishop Story: From Megachurch Pastor to Drug Cartel, Federal Prison, and a Christian Bale Movie
The John Lee Bishop story is almost too unbelievable to be true. He built a thriving megachurch of more than 5,000 people, spoke at Christian events across the globe, and published widely read Christian books. But when his life took a shocking turn that pulled him into the world of a drug cartel and ultimately landed him in federal prison, many assumed that would be the end of his story. Instead, it became the beginning of a powerful journey of redemption.Through moments that read like fiction—backyard fight clubs, wild animals in sermons, and life-altering choices—Bishop discovered that failure does not have to be final. His HarperCollins book The Church of Living Dangerously captures that hard-won truth, and soon Hollywood star Christian Bale will bring this story of resilience to the big screen. In this episode of Stories Worth Hearing, host John Quick sits down with John Lee Bishop for a raw, hope-filled conversation about second chances, refusing to give up, and the faith that can transform even the darkest chapters into new beginnings.In the end, you don’t fall out of grace—you fall into grace.Check out his website here: https://www.johnleebishop.com/
Stories Worth Hearing, hosted by John Quick, is the evolution of the award-winning podcast United States of Small Business. In Season One, John spoke with business owners from across the country, highlighting the grit, innovation, and determination that define American entrepreneurship.
Now in Season Two, Stories Worth Hearing broadens its scope—featuring conversations with people from all walks of life who have powerful stories to share. Whether it’s about building a business, overcoming adversity, leading with purpose, or leaving a legacy, each episode delivers authentic, meaningful.