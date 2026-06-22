Retail Reckoning - Retail Stories from Retail Frontlines

Hi, I'm Clare Bailey, The Retail Champion.



In Part 1 of the Stock Illusion series, we explored the customer-facing cost of over-ranging — the overwhelm, the choice paralysis, the damage to the shopping experience. Now it's time to go deeper.



In this episode, I'm looking at the operational reality of range creep — how it happens, why it feels like good management when it's actually slowly destroying your margins, and what data-driven decisions really look like when you're editing a range.



Because here's the truth: most businesses don't suddenly wake up with bloated ranges. It creeps in. A new line because a category's doing well. Another colourway because the grey one sells. A supplier introducing something low-risk. And before long, the range is running the business — not the other way around.



What We Cover

• Why range creep feels like good management until it really doesn't

• The difference between sales performance and margin performance — and why it matters

• Why retailers develop emotional attachments to products that are quietly killing their profitability

• Product lifecycle management: every product has a beginning and an end

• How exception reporting helps you catch decline before it's too late

• Why e-commerce has made range discipline harder, not easier

• What the best retailers do differently — continuous curation, not annual reviews

• Why clarity gives control: and how a curated range is better commercially and operationally

• A sneak preview of what's coming in Part Three

Key Takeaways



• Adding is easy. Editing is where the hard — and most valuable — work happens

• Your top seller by sales volume might not be your most profitable product

• Products don't get culled because of emotion — and that's costing you money

• Good retail doesn't run on nostalgia. It runs on relevancy

• The strongest retailers make as many quality exit decisions as entry decisions



Resources & Links



• Free Stock Assessment & Mini Guide: retailchampion.co.uk/retail-playbooks

• The Retail Champion: www.retailchampion.co.uk

• Other episodes: retailreckoningpodcast.co.uk

• Newsletter: retailreckoningpodcast.co.uk/newsletter



Subscribe to Retail Reckoning wherever you get your podcasts.



Connect & Share



If this episode resonated — and if you recognised your own business in any of it — I'd love to hear from you. Leave a review, share it with a fellow retailer, or come and find me on social media. Let's keep the conversation going.