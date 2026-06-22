Retail Reckoning - Retail Stories from Retail Frontlines

Have you ever caught yourself being a bit of a busy fool? The high street's packed, the pavements are full, the events are pulling in the crowds — so your footfall figures are up. But footfall doesn't save a high street. If sales aren't growing in line with visitor numbers, profits certainly won't be.
Hi, I'm Clare Bailey, founder of The Retail Champion.
In this episode I reflect on a really strong discussion I hosted for Public Policy Exchange on the future of UK high streets, alongside experts in placemaking, digital visibility and retail crime. I unpack why a busy high street can still be a struggling one — and what actually separates the places that thrive from the ones that simply look busy.
This isn't about whether footfall matters. Of course it does. It's about what happens once people are through the door — and everything that happens long before they ever leave home.
What We Cover
Why footfall is an outcome, not a strategy
The 'busy fool' trap — confusing activity and noise with real results
Why the customer journey now starts long before anyone arrives in town
Discoverability: customers can't buy from a business they can't find
Why the digital and physical worlds are one journey, not two
Experience, personality and purpose — being less beige and more brilliant
Collaboration, place management and why momentum needs leadership
Why safety is infrastructure, not an optional extra
Key Takeaways
A busy high street can still be a struggling high street
Footfall isn't a strategy — it's the result of getting lots of other things right
Most businesses don't have a footfall problem, they have a discoverability problem
The digital and physical worlds cannot be separated — they're one customer journey
Thriving places are an ecosystem of commercial, social, digital and human activity
Health is measured by repeat footfall, happy customers, safety and cleanliness — not raw numbers
Resources & Links
The Retail Champion: www.retailchampion.co.uk
Other episodes: retailreckoningpodcast.co.uk
Subscribe to Retail Reckoning wherever you get your podcasts
Connect & Share
If this episode made you think differently about your high street, I'd love to know. Leave a review, share with a fellow retailer, or come and find me on social media. Let's keep the conversation going.