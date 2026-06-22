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Retail Reckoning - Retail Stories from Retail Frontlines

Clare Bailey (Retail Champion)
BusinessBusiness News
Retail Reckoning - Retail Stories from Retail Frontlines
Latest episode

48 episodes

  • Retail Reckoning - Retail Stories from Retail Frontlines

    Are You a Busy Fool? The Footfall Trap Every Retailer Falls Into

    06/22/2026 | 11 mins.
    Have you ever caught yourself being a bit of a busy fool? The high street's packed, the pavements are full, the events are pulling in the crowds — so your footfall figures are up. But footfall doesn't save a high street. If sales aren't growing in line with visitor numbers, profits certainly won't be.
    Hi, I'm Clare Bailey, founder of The Retail Champion.
    In this episode I reflect on a really strong discussion I hosted for Public Policy Exchange on the future of UK high streets, alongside experts in placemaking, digital visibility and retail crime. I unpack why a busy high street can still be a struggling one — and what actually separates the places that thrive from the ones that simply look busy.
    This isn't about whether footfall matters. Of course it does. It's about what happens once people are through the door — and everything that happens long before they ever leave home.
    What We Cover
    Why footfall is an outcome, not a strategy
    The 'busy fool' trap — confusing activity and noise with real results
    Why the customer journey now starts long before anyone arrives in town
    Discoverability: customers can't buy from a business they can't find
    Why the digital and physical worlds are one journey, not two
    Experience, personality and purpose — being less beige and more brilliant
    Collaboration, place management and why momentum needs leadership
    Why safety is infrastructure, not an optional extra

    Key Takeaways
    A busy high street can still be a struggling high street
    Footfall isn't a strategy — it's the result of getting lots of other things right
    Most businesses don't have a footfall problem, they have a discoverability problem
    The digital and physical worlds cannot be separated — they're one customer journey
    Thriving places are an ecosystem of commercial, social, digital and human activity
    Health is measured by repeat footfall, happy customers, safety and cleanliness — not raw numbers

    Resources & Links
    The Retail Champion: www.retailchampion.co.uk
    Other episodes: retailreckoningpodcast.co.uk
    Subscribe to Retail Reckoning wherever you get your podcasts
    Connect & Share
    If this episode made you think differently about your high street, I'd love to know. Leave a review, share with a fellow retailer, or come and find me on social media. Let's keep the conversation going.
  • Retail Reckoning - Retail Stories from Retail Frontlines

    Mastering Product Selection and Cash Flow: Retail's 'Stock Illusion' (Pt3)

    06/15/2026 | 22 mins.
    Hi, I'm Clare Bailey, The Retail Champion - This is the 3rd and final part of our 'Stock Illusion' miniseries.
    In Part 1, we explored the customer-facing cost of over-ranging — the overwhelm, the choice paralysis, the damage to the shopping experience. Now it's time to go deeper.
    In Part 2 we looked at the operational reality of range creep — how it happens, why it feels like good management when it's actually slowly destroying your margins, and what data-driven decisions really look like when you're editing a range.
    In this episode, I focus on unravelling the persistent myths of retail stock management. A key theme is the misconception that more stock and greater choice automatically drives more sales and profitability. I explore the operational and commercial challenges that arise from bloated, poorly curated ranges—highlighting how years of incremental, unchallenged buying decisions often create complexity, cash flow issues, and diminished margins.
    What we cover:
    The Real Cost of Carrying More
    Commercial Clarity vs. Operational Chaos
    Good-Better-Best: Structuring for Success

    Key Takeaways:
    More choice doesn’t always mean more sales.
    A bloated range can erode margin, tie up cash, and confuse both customers and teams.
    The best retailers excel not just at launching new products, but at knowing when to let them go.

    Resources & Links
    • Free Stock Assessment & Mini Guide: retailchampion.co.uk/retail-playbooks
    • The Retail Champion: www.retailchampion.co.uk
    • Other episodes: retailreckoningpodcast.co.uk
    • Newsletter: retailreckoningpodcast.co.uk/newsletter

    Subscribe to Retail Reckoning wherever you get your podcasts.

    Connect & Share

    If this episode resonated — and if you recognised your own business in any of it — I'd love to hear from you. Leave a review, share it with a fellow retailer, or come and find me on social media. Let's keep the conversation going.
  • Retail Reckoning - Retail Stories from Retail Frontlines

    Does Your Retail Business Have Range Creep: Retail's 'Stock Illusion' (Pt2)

    06/08/2026 | 18 mins.
    Hi, I'm Clare Bailey, The Retail Champion.

    In Part 1 of the Stock Illusion series, we explored the customer-facing cost of over-ranging — the overwhelm, the choice paralysis, the damage to the shopping experience. Now it's time to go deeper.

    In this episode, I'm looking at the operational reality of range creep — how it happens, why it feels like good management when it's actually slowly destroying your margins, and what data-driven decisions really look like when you're editing a range.

    Because here's the truth: most businesses don't suddenly wake up with bloated ranges. It creeps in. A new line because a category's doing well. Another colourway because the grey one sells. A supplier introducing something low-risk. And before long, the range is running the business — not the other way around.

    What We Cover
    • Why range creep feels like good management until it really doesn't
    • The difference between sales performance and margin performance — and why it matters
    • Why retailers develop emotional attachments to products that are quietly killing their profitability
    • Product lifecycle management: every product has a beginning and an end
    • How exception reporting helps you catch decline before it's too late
    • Why e-commerce has made range discipline harder, not easier
    • What the best retailers do differently — continuous curation, not annual reviews
    • Why clarity gives control: and how a curated range is better commercially and operationally
    • A sneak preview of what's coming in Part Three
    Key Takeaways

    • Adding is easy. Editing is where the hard — and most valuable — work happens
    • Your top seller by sales volume might not be your most profitable product
    • Products don't get culled because of emotion — and that's costing you money
    • Good retail doesn't run on nostalgia. It runs on relevancy
    • The strongest retailers make as many quality exit decisions as entry decisions

    Resources & Links

    • Free Stock Assessment & Mini Guide: retailchampion.co.uk/retail-playbooks
    • The Retail Champion: www.retailchampion.co.uk
    • Other episodes: retailreckoningpodcast.co.uk
    • Newsletter: retailreckoningpodcast.co.uk/newsletter

    Subscribe to Retail Reckoning wherever you get your podcasts.

    Connect & Share

    If this episode resonated — and if you recognised your own business in any of it — I'd love to hear from you. Leave a review, share it with a fellow retailer, or come and find me on social media. Let's keep the conversation going.
  • Retail Reckoning - Retail Stories from Retail Frontlines

    More stock, more problems: Retail's 'Stock Illusion' (Pt1)

    06/01/2026 | 24 mins.
    Hi, I’m Clare Bailey, The Retail Champion.
    This episode kicks off a brand new three-part miniseries called "The Stock Illusion" — and if you’ve ever felt like you’re drowning in stock but still struggling to grow your sales, this is the conversation you need to hear.
    I’m tackling one of the most dangerous assumptions in retail today: that more stock leads to more sales. Spoiler — it doesn’t. In fact, for many retailers, the opposite is true.
    From the CIPS insight that “safety stock replaces information in the supply chain,” to the very real psychological impact of too much choice on your customers, this episode unpacks why range bloat, just-in-case buying, and the obsession with availability are quietly eroding margins across retail — regardless of business size.

    What We Cover
    Why availability and demand are not the same thing
    The difference between a stock problem and a ranging problem
    How safety stock creates a false sense of security
    Why customers are experiencing choice paralysis — and walking away
    The hidden costs of adding “just one more” SKU to your range
    Why independent retailers often get this right when larger ones don’t
    The one question every retailer should ask about every product on their shelf
    A preview of Parts 2 and 3 of The Stock Illusion

    Key Takeaways
    More products do not equal more sales — they often mean more confusion
    Safety stock doesn’t protect you; it replaces the data you should have been using
    Curated ranges outperform bloated ones in both conversion and profitability
    Clarity is a commercial advantage, not just an aesthetic one
    The retailers who will win are those with the clearest ranges — not the biggest

    Resources & Links
    Free Stock Audit Assessment & Mini Guide: www.retailchampion.co.uk/retail-playbooks
    The Retail Champion: www.theretailchampion.co.uk
    All episodes: retailreckoningpodcast.co.uk
    Subscribe to the newsletter: retailreckoningpodcast.co.uk/newsletter

    If this episode made you look at your range differently, I’d love to know. Leave a review, share it with a fellow retailer, or come and find me on social media. Parts 2 and 3 are coming — don’t miss them.
  • Retail Reckoning - Retail Stories from Retail Frontlines

    Trust vs Reward: What Real Loyalty Actually Looks Like

    05/25/2026 | 13 mins.
    Let me ask you something that might make you uncomfortable. You probably have a loyalty programme. Maybe you've got an app, special offers, points, a rewards card. But if your customers are only coming back because of those incentives — is that actually loyalty?
    Hi, I'm Clare Bailey, founder of Retail Champion.
    In this third and final episode of the Loyalty Illusion mini-series, I get to the heart of the biggest question in retail retention right now: what's the difference between driving behaviour and earning trust? And why does it matter so much?
    If loyalty programmes were really working, we'd expect to see more loyal customers. But I'd argue we have more loyalty programmes than ever — and less true loyalty. That's the contradiction at the heart of modern retail.
    What We Cover
    The loyalty illusion defined — and why it's a problem for your business
    Why rewards create action but trust creates commitment
    The critical distinction between a customer who 'shops with you' and one who 'chooses you'
    The three pillars of trust-building: Clarity, Consistency, and Experience
    Why dynamic pricing can quietly destroy customer trust
    The path forward: using behaviour-driving mechanics for acquisition, then converting to trust-based retention
    Why the retailers who will win are those who understand the difference

    Key Takeaways
    Loyalty hasn't disappeared — but it has been diluted
    Rewards can be copied; trust cannot
    Clarity, consistency, and experience are your most durable competitive advantages
    Driving behaviour is short-term — trust builds a business that lasts
    A customer who chooses you is worth far more than one who merely shops with you

    Resources & Links
    The Retail Champion: www.theretailchampion.co.uk
    Free Download — The Loyalty Illusion Mini Guide: retailreckoningpodcast.co.uk/retail-playbooks
    Retail Reckoning Newsletter: retailreckoningpodcast.co.uk/newsletter
    All Episodes: retailreckoningpodcast.co.uk

    Connect & Share
    If this episode — or this series — has made you think differently about loyalty in your business, I'd genuinely love to hear from you. Leave a review, share with a fellow retailer, or come and find me on social media. Let's keep this conversation going.
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About Retail Reckoning - Retail Stories from Retail Frontlines
Welcome to “Retail Reckoning,” the place where you get the real truth about what’s happening on Britain’s high streets. Hosted by Clare Bailey—aka the retail champion and basically a walking encyclopedia for all things retail—this show skips the sugar-coating and gets straight to the good stuff. Clare brings you sharp insights, honest stories, and no-fluff advice from people who've lived and breathed retail for years. Whether you love your local high street or just want to know what’s really going on behind the shop windows, you’re going to get plenty of sass, soul, and stories that actually matter. If you care about your town centre or just want the straight facts on retail, you’re in the right spot. Let’s get into it!
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