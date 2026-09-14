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Five Miles From Home

NBC News
True Crime
Five Miles From Home
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Five Miles From Home

    Preview: Colin Kaepernick on Before & After with Lester Holt

    09/14/2026 | 2 mins.
    Hey Dateline fans, here’s a special preview of the first episode of our new podcast series, Before & After with Lester Holt.
    In this episode, Lester Holt talks to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick about his decision to take a knee during the national anthem and the unexpected consequences that changed his life.
    Search Before & After with Lester Holt to listen to the full episode now, completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers get early access to new episodes and can listen to all Dateline podcasts ad-free. swap.fm/l/bapfd

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Five Miles From Home

    Introducing: Before & After with Lester Holt

    08/31/2026 | 1 mins.
    Hey Dateline fans! As a bonus for you, we’re sharing the trailer for Before & After with Lester Holt, an all-new original podcast series from Dateline.

    Before & After with Lester Holt is a deeply personal interview series about moments that divide a life into before and after. In each conversation, Lester sits down with someone whose life was transformed in an instant by an unexpected twist of fate. The episodes explore what it takes to endure the unimaginable, rebuild a life, and find meaning and purpose in the aftermath.

    Follow now to get the first episode on Monday, September 14 completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers receive ad-free listening and early access to subsequent episodes. swap.fm/l/fdtw

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Five Miles From Home

    Haywire

    06/24/2026 | 36 mins.
    Pointed questions lead to revealing answers when Dateline interviews a killer.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Five Miles From Home

    Let’s Make a Deal

    06/22/2026 | 34 mins.
    As the case heads to trial, two very different accounts of the crime emerge.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Five Miles From Home

    Little Miss Wendover

    06/17/2026 | 34 mins.
    A young woman makes a startling confession and suddenly turns the case upside down.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Five Miles From Home
When beloved high school junior Micaela Costanzo disappears on her way home from track practice, the race to find her leads to unlikely suspects, simmering rage, and unimaginable betrayal. Keith Morrison takes us to a small Nevada casino town to find out what really happened that night under the desert sky.
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