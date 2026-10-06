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The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story
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The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story

ABC News
TV & FilmTrue Crime
The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story

    The Crime

    10/06/2026 | 39 mins.
    Cassie Stoddart (16) is stabbed to death. Three unlikely suspects and an odd alibi emerge.

    Can't wait for more? Subscribers to 20/20 True Crime+ get ad-free episodes, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story

    Coming Soon

    09/08/2026 | 0 mins.
    The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story unravels the death of Cassie Stoddart and a tape never meant to be seen.

    New episodes release weekly right here in this feed beginning Tuesday, October 6, or early and ad-free for subscribers to 20/20 True Crime+. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to learn more about 20/20 True Crime+ and start your free trial today. Terms apply.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story
The Scream Murder unravels the mystery killing of 16-year-old Cassie Stoddart and the shocking tell-all videotape that was never meant to be seen. Coming October 6, or listen early starting September 22 by subscribing to 20/20 True Crime+. Subscribers to 20/20 True Crime+ get ad-free episodes, early access to new series, exclusive bonus content, and hundreds of episodes from the 20/20 true crime vault. Visit apple.co/2020truecrime to subscribe now. Terms apply.
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TV & FilmTrue Crime

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