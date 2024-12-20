Dumpster Dive + Good Judy's Pod! w/ Tom Hamlett, Bradley Gibson, & Dan Rosales (@goodjudyspod)

Don't you worry, Dumpster Dive will be back Friday . . . in the meantime . . . enjoy the first episode of my new show GOOD JUDYS! It's the premiere of your new favorite podcast, Good Judys; and best friends, Bradley Gibson (Netflix's Partner Track, Starz's Power Book II: Ghost), Dan Rosales (Broadway's The Great Gatsby), & Tom Hamlett (Dumpster Dive, A Reality TV Deep Dive) are your hosts! Expect weekly chats with fellow creators in the LGBTQ community, hot takes on today's headlines, and deep dives into the state of gay culture! In the series premiere, they explore the origins of JUDY, how their friendship came to be, hot Broadway gossip, the state of pop music, and so much more! Rate and review to Good Judys on all podcast platforms and follow them on Instagram at: Good Judys Instagram: @goodjudyspod