Dumpster Dive: A Reality TV Deep Dive

Podcast Dumpster Dive: A Reality TV Deep Dive
Tom Hamlett
Tom and Cix are here to dive into all the reality shows that made us the trash we are today! Expect recaps of your favorite Bravo / TLC / Netflix shows airing,...
  • Best Reality TV of 2024 w/ Hannah Brown (@hannahabrown)
    It's the last episode of 2024! What a YEAR it's been. What better way to wrap it up then with one of the OG diva's, Hannah Brown! We breakdown the best moments in reality tv of 2024. ENJOY!!!!! Rate and review Dumpster Dive on all platforms! Tom Hamlett Instagram: @thetomhamlett Hannah Brown Instagram: @hannahabrown Dumpster Dive Instagram: @dumpsterdivepod --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dumpsterdivepod/support
    1:01:24
  • Drunk Uncle-ing on Bravo & Hot Topics w/ Tom
    Solo recap today!! RHONY, RHOP, RHOBH, RHOSLC, Sold on SLC, and Luigi.... are ALL covered! ENJOY! Rate and review Dumpster Dive on all platforms! Tom Hamlett Instagram: @thetomhamlett Good Judys Instagram: ⁠@goodjudyspod⁠ Dumpster Dive Instagram: @dumpsterdivepod Dumpster Dive TikTok: @2dumpsterdivas --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dumpsterdivepod/support
    44:45
  • High Body Count Bitches w/ Noor Shamim (@therealityispod)
    Noor is in the house! RHOSLC delivered an all-time great episode, while the rest got us snoozing. We dive into it all, PLUS my new podcast Good Judys! ENJOY!!!!! Rate and review Dumpster Dive on all platforms! Tom Hamlett Instagram: @thetomhamlett Noor Shamim Instagram: @therealityispod Dumpster Dive Instagram: @dumpsterdivepod Dumpster Dive TikTok: @2dumpsterdivas --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dumpsterdivepod/support
    1:11:10
  • Dumpster Dive + Good Judy's Pod! w/ Tom Hamlett, Bradley Gibson, & Dan Rosales (@goodjudyspod)
    Don't you worry, Dumpster Dive will be back Friday . . . in the meantime . . . enjoy the first episode of my new show GOOD JUDYS! It's the premiere of your new favorite podcast, Good Judys; and best friends, Bradley Gibson (Netflix's Partner Track, Starz's Power Book II: Ghost), Dan Rosales (Broadway's The Great Gatsby), & Tom Hamlett (Dumpster Dive, A Reality TV Deep Dive) are your hosts! Expect weekly chats with fellow creators in the LGBTQ community, hot takes on today's headlines, and deep dives into the state of gay culture! In the series premiere, they explore the origins of JUDY, how their friendship came to be, hot Broadway gossip, the state of pop music, and so much more! Rate and review to Good Judys on all podcast platforms and follow them on Instagram at: Good Judys Instagram: @goodjudyspod --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dumpsterdivepod/support
    1:18:33
  • Reality Recap: RHOBH Premiere & Breakfast at Mary's w/ Jared Alexander (@thejaredalex)
    DORIT AND CIGS! A MARY DINNER (breakfast) PARTY! Wow what a week! Jared Alexander (Parade Magazine) returns to dive into RHOBH, RHONY, RHOP, RHOC, and the state of Bravo (...accounts...). ENJOY!!!!! Rate and review Dumpster Dive on all platforms, and make sure to subscribe to the Dumpster Dive Patreon here! Tom Hamlett Instagram: @thetomhamlett Jared Alexander Instagram: @thejaredalex Dumpster Dive Instagram: @dumpsterdivepod Dumpster Dive TikTok: @2dumpsterdivas --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dumpsterdivepod/support
    1:12:15

About Dumpster Dive: A Reality TV Deep Dive

Tom and Cix are here to dive into all the reality shows that made us the trash we are today! Expect recaps of your favorite Bravo / TLC / Netflix shows airing, pop culture news, and deep dives into nostalgic reality tv that made us DUMPSTER DIVAS! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dumpsterdivepod/support
