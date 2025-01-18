This week on Be Afraid, we offer you a bonus episode in the form of a full-length unedited interview with none other than Tony Hale. Tony is an actor and producer known for a variety of roles, including Buster Bluth from Arrested Development, Forky from Toy Story 4, and Gary Walsh from Veep. He is also a craftsman who creates bespoke rope bowls for friends and family. More from Kutter Callaway on theology and culture: https://www.kuttercallaway.com/ More from Qoholeth: https://qohelethnoise.bandcamp.com “Be Afraid” is a production of Christianity Today, and Fuller Seminary Executive Producer: Erik Petrik Producer, Writer, and Editor: Kutter Callaway Producer, Editor, Graphic Design: Stephen Scheidler Producer: TJ Hester Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Mac Brandt discusses horror, race, and playing the bad guy. This week on Be Afraid, we offer you a bonus episode in the form of a full-length, unedited interview with Mac Brandt. Mac is an LA-based actor who has appeared in series as wide-ranging as Arrested Development, The Thing About Pam, and Lovecraft Country. More recently, he made an appearance in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, and can now be seen in Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux. More from Kutter Callaway on theology and culture: kuttercallaway.com/ More from Qoholeth: qohelethnoise.bandcamp.com

This week on Be Afraid, we offer you a bonus episode in the form of a full-length, unedited interview with Pete Docter. Docter is a filmmaker, animator, and voice actor. He is the chief creative officer of Pixar Animation Studios, responsible for critically acclaimed megahits like Up, Inside Out, and Inside Out 2. More from Kutter Callaway on theology and culture: https://www.kuttercallaway.com/ More from Qoheleth: https://qohelethnoise.bandcamp.com "Be Afraid" is a production of Christianity Today, Fuller Seminary, and Uncommon Voices Collective Executive Producer: Erik Petrik Producer, Writer, and Editor: Kutter Callaway Producer, Editor, Graphic Design: Stephen Scheidler Producer: TJ Hester Music: Jeremy Hunt and Qoheleth

This week on Be Afraid, we offer you a bonus episode in the form of a full-length, unedited interview with Chad and Carey Hayes. The Hayeses are twin brothers who launched what is now known as The Conjuring Universe, which, at over $2 billion, is the highest-grossing horror franchise in history. Together, they wrote The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, which has generated a series of sequels and prequels, including three Annabelle movies, The Nun and The Nun II, and a third Conjuring film. More from Kutter Callaway on theology and culture: www.kuttercallaway.com More from Qoheleth: qohelethnoise.bandcamp.com "Be Afraid" is a production of Christianity Today, Fuller Seminary, and Uncommon Voices Collective Executive Producer: Erik Petrik Producer, Writer, and Editor: Kutter Callaway Producer, Editor, Graphic Design: Stephen Scheidler Producer: TJ Hester Music: Jeremy Hunt and Qoheleth

About Be Afraid

Hosted by Dr. Kutter Callaway, this podcast takes you on a journey into the heart of one of the most popular genres of contemporary film and television: horror. Whether you’re a lifelong horror fan or won’t go within 10-feet of a scary movie, each episode generates a conversation about the nature of our fears and why we just can’t seem to look away from the things that terrify us, even if we find ourselves peering through the slightly parted fingers covering our eyes. Over the course of the season, you’ll hear from major Hollywood filmmakers, well-known film critics, leading psychologists, and even an exorcist or two. At times, it will be dark, and perhaps even shocking, but the goal isn’t to wallow in this darkness anymore than it is to eliminate it from our lives. This podcast isn’t about how to avoid fear, how to leverage it, or even whether or not it’s ok to be afraid. This podcast is an exercise in learning how to fear rightly. It’s an exploration of fear, faith, and stories that scare the daylights out of us. From the studio that brought you "The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill" and "The Bulletin," “Be Afraid” is a production of Christianity Today, Fuller Seminary, and Uncommon Voices Collective.