Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

It's time for another round of Dear Banya, and Tanya has a question to bring to the table! We help a Scrubber who was uninvited to a Bachelorette party over an ex, a Scrubber dealing with a husband who's too close to a female friend, and some major mother-in-law drama over a social media post! Plus... we play "Who Am I" with some adjusted rules! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Becca and Tanya are back from their spa day birthday tradition and it was productive! But could this be the exit of “Tender Tanya”?? We dive into a major shake-up with a Love Island couple we thought would go the distance, a college is offering an “influencer” degree, and if “liking” a post on Instagram counts as cheating. Plus, Tanya opens up about her emotional journey to becoming a mom. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Tanya is ready to spread the love of the new Gracie Abrams album and we have a potentially controversial announcement about games on the pod. Plus, we help some Scrubbers in desperate need of expert advice (which we CANNOT provide). What do you do if your ex-husband’s ex-girlfriend wants to meet! How are we handling step-mothers-in-law?? And what do you do if your friend hasn’t met your baby… a year later?? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The OTHER BFF has entered the O.R.! Ali Grant is filling in for Tanya and this new mom is getting into everything postpartum, and we mean EVERYTHING. Ali opens up about how a psychic changed her mind about starting a family, we hear all the intimate details of what it took to get pregnant, and she shares the real story about the pregnancy sickness. Plus, we get an update on the first year of life with Remy! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Becca’s hang with Ali Grant continues with a raw and real talk about pregnancy, postpartum depression, and other issues facing women across the country. Ali gets vulnerable and shares the emotional and physical challenges she faced after giving birth, and we find out what she did to feel like she was “home” again. Plus, Ali gets too honest about what it’s like working with Becca! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

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About Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

About Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

About Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

We need a crash cart! Scrub in each week with Becca Tilley and her BFF Tanya Rad as they fangirl over their favorite shows, work through boy troubles, and hang out with the biggest celebrity guests. After first gaining notoriety on Season 19 and 20 of The Bachelor, Becca is now on a Dr. Pepper fueled journey to see as much of the world as she can, go on adventures with her friends and family, and find the best shows that TV has to offer. Her best friend Tanya spends her mornings as the co-host for On Air with Ryan Seacrest on KIIS-FM in Los Angeles, and the rest of her time goes to navigating the dating scene, Facetiming Becca, and going to bed early. It’s like hanging out with your best friends, all from the comfort of the OR! It’s Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad, on iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to podcasts.