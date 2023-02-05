Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

We need a crash cart! Scrub in each week with Becca Tilley and her BFF Tanya Rad as they fangirl over their favorite shows, work through boy troubles, and hang ... More

Becca is back!! She has a bunch of stories to share from her time on tour, including a HUGE revelation she had about her relationship with Hayley. You won’t believe the significant change she’s going through! Plus, we discuss the Love is Blind “live” reunion struggles, and Becca reveals why she thinks the contestants are there for the “wrong reasons”!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Influencer Jaci Marie Smith is with us in the O.R! She explains long-running joke that she’s Kendall Jenner’s social media “muse”, and why it might actually be real! Jaci shares the results of her Instagram detox and what she learned about her relationship with social media. And, Jaci opens up to Tanya and Becca about her journey after stepping away from Mormonism, and discovering new parts of her identity and her faith.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Hayley is off on tour and Becca has lost her mojo. She opens up about her struggle to find things she loves to do when she’s home alone, and it sparks a conversation about independence after you find someone you love. Becca shares her wild story on the Texas highways, and why you can (sometimes) rely on the kindness of strangers. Plus, Tanya gets vulnerable about a moment recently that brought her back to the early days of her career, and she reveals the mindset that helped her overcome those obstacles!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

A LOT has changed since we first started Scrubbing In, so Becca and Tanya are going back into their patient files and checking in on a classic episode! This week we go back to October 2017 into Episode 7 “Annual Check-Up”! Hear what 2017 Becca was BEGGING for… and how she finally got it in 2023! Plus, Becca and Tanya make their own life predictions for 2029, and we get into a NEW list of relationship dealbreakers!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Logan Henderson and Kendall Schmidt from Big Time Rush are here in the O.R.!! Due to popular demand, we’re bringing back the long awaited MANel and asking Logan and Kendall all your questions about what goes on inside the mind of a man. Plus, find out why Kendall waited SO long to pop the question with his girlfriend! It might help you understand why your partner might be dragging their feet!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

We need a crash cart! Scrub in each week with Becca Tilley and her BFF Tanya Rad as they fangirl over their favorite shows, work through boy troubles, and hang out with the biggest celebrity guests. After first gaining notoriety on Season 19 and 20 of The Bachelor, Becca is now on a Dr. Pepper fueled journey to see as much of the world as she can, go on adventures with her friends and family, and find the best shows that TV has to offer. Her best friend Tanya spends her mornings as the co-host for On Air with Ryan Seacrest on KIIS-FM in Los Angeles, and the rest of her time goes to navigating the dating scene, Facetiming Becca, and going to bed early. It’s like hanging out with your best friends, all from the comfort of the OR! It’s Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad, on iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to podcasts.