Cheryl Burke, Kelly Bensimon, and Alexia Nepola are joined by divorce attorney Dennis Vetrano. With three divorces between them, they know all the right questions.Do "I Do" part 2s have a better success rate than first-timers? When do you make the call to a divorce lawyer? Do trial separations always lead to divorce? The need-to-know info to ease your separation anxiety.
Divorce Expectations vs Reality
Thelma & Louise are back! Is dating long-distance the way to go? Thelma thinks so! Plus, what these besties never anticipated regarding divorce, and they unpack: whether you should or shouldn't be fully healed from your previous relationship before you start dating again.
I Choose...A Life of Service with Claire Babineaux-Fontenot
The holiday season is a great time to give back and volunteer! Jennie sits down with the inspiring Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot to discuss her dynamic life from growing up with over 100 siblings to her cancer diagnosis to dedicating her life to service.
Countess Luann Teaches Us All How To Flirt and Get It Done
Class is in session! Countess Luann de Lesseps is giving YOU her best flirting tips. Plus, all the details of her kiss-and-tell evening with Hugh Grant. Is Luann off the market?
Slip N Slide
Jana is going full throttle to help Kelly find love, coaching her on how to slide into the DMs by making her send a message to an Oscar winner during the podcast!Does he respond?Plus, was love in the air at Jingle Ball?Are holiday concerts the perfect place to find your I Do, Part 2?
