Jennie Garth became synonymous with Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills 90210 when she uttered these three words: "I Choose Me." What started as a line in a script b...
  • Divorce Court
    Cheryl Burke, Kelly Bensimon, and Alexia Nepola are joined by divorce attorney Dennis Vetrano. With three divorces between them, they know all the right questions.Do "I Do" part 2s have a better success rate than first-timers? When do you make the call to a divorce lawyer? Do trial separations always lead to divorce? The need-to-know info to ease your separation anxiety. Email us at: [email protected] or call us at 844-4-I Do Pod (844-443-6763)Follow I Do, Part 2 on Instagram and TikTokSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    38:45
  • Divorce Expectations vs Reality
    Thelma & Louise are back! Is dating long-distance the way to go? Thelma thinks so! Plus, what these besties never anticipated regarding divorce, and they unpack: whether you should or shouldn't be fully healed from your previous relationship before you start dating again. Email us at: [email protected] or call us at 844-4-I Do Pod (844-443-6763)Follow I Do, Part 2 on Instagram and TikTokSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    33:24
  • I Choose...A Life of Service with Claire Babineaux-Fontenot
    The holiday season is a great time to give back and volunteer! Jennie sits down with the inspiring Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot to discuss her dynamic life from growing up with over 100 siblings to her cancer diagnosis to dedicating her life to service. "I Choose Me" live event - tickets are on sale now! Follow the "I Choose Me" Podcast on Instagram and TikTok Follow Jennie on Instagram, TikTok, and FacebookSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    35:23
  • Countess Luann Teaches Us All How To Flirt and Get It Done
    Class is in session! Countess Luann de Lesseps is giving YOU her best flirting tips. Plus, all the details of her kiss-and-tell evening with Hugh Grant. Is Luann off the market?Email us at: [email protected] or call us at 844-4-I Do Pod (844-443-6763)Follow I Do, Part 2 on Instagram and TikTokSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    33:29
  • Slip N Slide
    Jana is going full throttle to help Kelly find love, coaching her on how to slide into the DMs by making her send a message to an Oscar winner during the podcast!Does he respond?Plus, was love in the air at Jingle Ball?Are holiday concerts the perfect place to find your I Do, Part 2?Email us at: [email protected] or call us at 844-4-I Do Pod (844-443-6763)Follow I Do, Part 2 on Instagram and TikTokSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    36:48

Jennie Garth became synonymous with Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills 90210 when she uttered these three words: “I Choose Me.” What started as a line in a script became Jennie’s formula for fulfillment and she wants to share it with you. The I Choose Me Movement is the ultimate form of self-care and self-love. Be the star of your own life and watch the world around you improve. Join Jennie as she continues her quest for contentment and gratitude. Choose health, choose healing, choose happiness….come along and live by the words “I Choose Me!”
