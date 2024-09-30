Jennie Garth became synonymous with Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills 90210 when she uttered these three words: “I Choose Me.” What started as a line in a script b...

Countess Luann Teaches Us All How To Flirt and Get It Done

The holiday season is a great time to give back and volunteer! Jennie sits down with the inspiring Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot to discuss her dynamic life from growing up with over 100 siblings to her cancer diagnosis to dedicating her life to service.

About I Choose Me with Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth became synonymous with Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills 90210 when she uttered these three words: “I Choose Me.” What started as a line in a script became Jennie’s formula for fulfillment and she wants to share it with you. The I Choose Me Movement is the ultimate form of self-care and self-love. Be the star of your own life and watch the world around you improve. Join Jennie as she continues her quest for contentment and gratitude. Choose health, choose healing, choose happiness….come along and live by the words “I Choose Me!”