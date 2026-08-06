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Hell and Gone

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Society & CultureTrue Crime
Hell and Gone
Latest episode

198 episodes

  • Hell and Gone

    Hell and Gone Murder Line: Anna Laura Costa Porsborg

    08/06/2026 | 30 mins.
    It was December 28, 2022, a few days after Christmas, and Erbena Costa was beginning to get seriously worried about her daughter, 22-year-old Anna Laura Costa Porsborg.
    Before Christmas she had gone on leave and headed out on a vacation in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, 36-year-old Luis Gomes Akay.
    What started out in sunny Hollywood would end with a body in a suitcase.
    If you have a case you’d like me and my team to look into, you can reach us through the Hell and Gone Murder Line at 678-744-6145. IG: @hellandgonepod
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Hell and Gone

    Hell and Gone Murder Line: Jennifer Harris

    07/30/2026 | 35 mins.
    On Sunday May 12, 2002, Mother’s Day evening, 28-year-old Jennifer Harris had spent the day with her family and at 6:30 pm that night, she arrived at her friend Kristy Farr’s house in their hometown of Bonham Texas. Suddenly, Jennifer told Kristy that she had to go.
    But Jennifer never came home. Six days later, a fisherman found Jennifer’s naked body floating in the Red River.
    If you have a case you’d like me and my team to look into, you can reach out to us at our Hell and Gone Murder Line at 678-744-6145.
    IG: @hellandgonepod
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Hell and Gone

    Hell and Gone Murder Line: Caroline Herrling

    07/23/2026 | 36 mins.
    In December 2020, the police received a call from a neighbor of 69 year old Charles Wilding, a reclusive man who lived by himself on Kingswood Road in Sherman Oaks, California. It seemed Charles disappeared from the neighborhood. But neighbors soon noticed someone new. A woman had moved into Charles’s house.
    Investigators would eventually uncover a conspiracy involving forged wills, false identities, paid impostors, stolen real estate, millions of dollars and a body dismembered and dissolved in acid.
    If you have a case you would like me and my team to look into, you can reach us at the Hell and Gone Murder Line at 678-744-6145.
    IG: @hellandgonepod
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Hell and Gone

    Hell and Gone Murder Line: Heidi Planck [Update]

    07/16/2026 | 33 mins.
    On Sunday October 17, 2021 39-year-old Heidi Planck left her home in West Los Angeles near Culver City, to head out to her 11 year old son’s football game and was never seen again.
    And it didn’t take long for the rumors to start flying - about her past struggles with drugs, her, boss, his links to big money and powerful people in Los Angeles – and there are a LOT of new updates - about illegal gambling rings, organized crime and what happened to Heidi’s boss and the millions prosecutors alleged he stole from a Native American tribe.
    If you have a case you’d like me and my team to look into, you can reach out to us at our Hell and Gone Murder Line at 678-744-6145. @hellandgonepod
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Hell and Gone

    Hell and Gone Murder Line: Dorothy and Buddy Little

    07/09/2026 | 35 mins.
    On June 7, 1980, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrived at a green one story ranch-style home in southwest Little Rock, Arkansas. Inside, they would discover one of the most brutal double homicides in Arkansas history.
    If you have a case you’d like me and my team to look into, you can reach out to us at our Hell and Gone Murder Line at 678-744-6145.
    IG:@hellandgonepod
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Hell and Gone
Hell And Gone is a true crime podcast from iHeartPodcasts and School of Humans that follows journalist and private investigator Catherine Townsend as she investigates unsolved deaths.  Now in its fifth season, Hell and Gone is going weekly.  Over the past five years of making true crime podcast Hell and Gone, host Catherine Townsend has received hundreds of messages from people all around the country asking for help with an unsolved murder that’s affected them, their families and their communities.  In past seasons of the show, she’s only been able to focus on one case. But now, she’s hosting a new weekly show called Hell and Gone Murder Line. Every Thursday, Catherine features a new case, adds updates to old ones, and helps as much as she can to get the word out about unsolved murders.  If you have a case you’d like Catherine and her team to look into, you can call the Hell and Gone Murder Line at 678-744-6145. 
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Society & CultureTrue Crime

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