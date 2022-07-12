Hell And Gone is a podcast from iHeartRadio and School of Humans that follows journalist and private investigator Catherine Townsend as she investigates unsolve... More
Available Episodes
S1 UPDATE: Waiting for the Case File
Larry Gould was supposed to meet with the prosecutor, but that meeting got postponed...indefinitely.
12/21/2022
9:20
S1 UPDATE: Contaminated
Catherine learns new information about the Arkansas State Police's investigation and explores the concept of contamination in confessions.
12/14/2022
31:30
S1 UPDATE: Victim Statement
Catherine talks with Rebekah's father Larry Gould about his victim statement and meeting Rebekah's killer.
12/7/2022
31:10
S1 UPDATE: Confession, But Questions Remain
A man has finally been convicted for the murder of Rebekah Gould. But his confession leaves a lot of questions unanswered. Catherine Townsend attends a pre-trial hearing, seeing photos of the crime scene and Rebekah's autopsy for the first time, and talks to investigator Jennifer Bucholtz.
11/30/2022
39:34
Coming Forward
In the last episode of season 4, Catherine learns a theory about how Ebby's body was discovered and confirms details about Ebby's call with Trevor.
On October 30, 2015, the Little Rock Police Department searched an abandoned car in a small residential park. The keys were in the ignition and the car was out of gas as if it had been left running. The car belonged to 18-year-old Ebby Steppach, and she had vanished without a trace. What really happened to Ebby Steppach?