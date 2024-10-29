The sailors are imprisoned in a country known as a “motorway service station” for cocaine cartels. Among certain police forces and crime agencies, the shortest sailing route from Latin America to Africa is known as drug traffickers’ Highway 10. Cape Verde lies at one end of it.The West African nation is used as a handy stop off point for smugglers to refuel or swap boats ahead of their journey on to Europe. For Daniel and Rodrigo though, it was somewhere to enjoy the beaches and the surf. But they can’t do that now they’re locked up in jail.Colin and Yemesi learn more about the wider destructive impact of drug dealing and the international narcotics market, boarding a police boat as local cops patrol the ocean.

About World Of Secrets

Season 5: Finding Mr Fox. Investigating a plot to smuggle around a hundred million dollars’ worth of cocaine.Also: Al Fayed, Predator at Harrods. Women accuse Mohamed Al Fayed of rape.And: The Abercrombie Guys. Investigating sexual exploitation claims against the former CEO of fashion giant Abercrombie & Fitch.Delve into a World of Secrets: the global investigations podcast from the BBC. Uncovering stories around the world and telling them, episode by episode, with gripping storytelling.Latest season: Finding Mr Fox. Investigating a plot to smuggle around a hundred million dollars’ worth of drugs from Brazil to Europe and the miscarriage of justice that followed. But where is the man Brazilian police believe to be at the centre of it all?As the Rich Harvest yacht set off from Brazil to Europe, the sailors on board thought their transatlantic crossing would be the trip of a lifetime. When they stopped for repairs on the African tropical islands of Cape Verde, the lives of the Brazilian crew would be changed forever.Yemisi Adegoke and Colin Freeman retrace the boat’s journey along “Highway 10.” It's a true crime story of smuggling, scandal, narcotics, police raids and injustice, with one question at the centre of it all… where is Mr Fox?Previous seasons of World of Secrets:Season 4: Al Fayed, Predator at Harrods. Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed – then owner of Harrods, one of the most famous shops in the world – is accused of rape and attempted rape by women who worked for him. Now they refuse to be silenced any longer.Season 3: The Apartheid Killer. All the victims were black and the youngest was just 12 years old. Some relatives are still searching for the graves. They were killed during a three-year bloodbath in the 1980s, in the South African city of East London – by one person. He killed so many, he lost count. In piecing together this story, we expose the disturbed past and racial injustices of South Africa itself.Season 2: The Disciples. The cult of Nigerian prophet TB Joshua. A story of miracles, faith and manipulation, told by people from around the world, who gave up everything for one of the most powerful religious figures of the century. Lured by TB Joshua’s claimed healing powers, they live as disciples in a guarded Lagos compound, cut off from family and friends.Season 1: The Abercrombie Guys. An investigation into claims of sexual exploitation made against the former CEO of fashion giant Abercrombie & Fitch. He and his British partner were accused by several men, recruited for sex events they hosted around the world. #WorldofSecrets