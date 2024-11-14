Jimmy "Jomboy" O'Brien: Celebrating Baseball

Rob is in his happy place talking baseball with Jomboy! Baseball commentator and content creator Jimmy "Jomboy" O'Brien, who has amassed over one billion total views on his Jomboy Media channel, joins Rob Lowe to discuss the 2024 World Series, the secret to effective lip-reading, baseball’s return to the center of culture, how Jomboy Media combined backyard baseball with reality television to create the Warehouse Games, the passing of baseball icon Fernando Valenzuela, and much more. Got a question for Rob? Call our voicemail at 323-570-4551. Your question could get featured on the show! Note: this interview was recorded on 10/24/2024.