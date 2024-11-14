“Saturday Night Live” legend Dana Carvey is the first member of the “Literally” three-timers club! Dana joins Rob Lowe to discuss their favorite impressions, the time Garth from “Wayne’s World” met Hannibal Lecter, the best movies of the past 20 years, the genius of Martin Short and Steve Martin, and more. Got a question for Rob? Call our voicemail at 323-570-4551. Your question could get featured on the show!
51:53
Bob Parsons: An American Original
Rob Lowe thinks Bob Parsons is living the American dream. The billionaire founder of GoDaddy and Parsons Xtreme Golf joins Rob Lowe to discuss his struggle with PTSD, the story behind his iconic GoDaddy Super Bowl commercials, learning how to code from a book, buying a golf course for $100,000, failing the fifth grade, and more.
47:03
Jimmy "Jomboy" O'Brien: Celebrating Baseball
Rob is in his happy place talking baseball with Jomboy! Baseball commentator and content creator Jimmy "Jomboy" O'Brien, who has amassed over one billion total views on his Jomboy Media channel, joins Rob Lowe to discuss the 2024 World Series, the secret to effective lip-reading, baseball's return to the center of culture, how Jomboy Media combined backyard baseball with reality television to create the Warehouse Games, the passing of baseball icon Fernando Valenzuela, and much more. Note: this interview was recorded on 10/24/2024.
49:23
Mark Duplass: It’s More Fun to Believe
Actor and filmmaker Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) joins Rob Lowe to discuss working with family, their mutual friend Jennifer Aniston, searching for Bigfoot, and his new shows, "Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal" and "Penelope." Plus, Mark asks Rob for advice about empty-nester anxiety. Note: this interview was recorded on 9/23/2024.
54:03
Kim Masters: What Happened to Hollywood?
Kim and Rob have had front-row seats to Hollywood's transformation! Legendary Hollywood journalist Kim Masters joins Rob Lowe to discuss the state of entertainment, the once-in-a-generation star power of Tom Cruise, a hilarious memory from the "West Wing" cast, the future of the Disney company, the scarcity of great sitcoms on streaming services, and much more. Plus, Rob talks to a fellow Daytonian about curiosity! Note: this interview was recorded on July 26th, 2024.
This is literally a podcast where people I love, admire, and know well will be in a safe space to really let their hair down (assuming they have any). I will cover the thoughtful to the extremely random. So join me and my guests from the world of movies, TV, sports, music, and culture for fun, wide-ranging, free-wheeling conversations.