Duji was right, Charlie went to the BMV, they bring the boom, and much more!

Duji was right. Rover doesn't think kids should go to college for the arts. Olivia Munn says she once rejected a seven-figure settlement after having a traumatic incident on a movie set. Charlie went to the BMV to get his temporary plate. Krystle agrees with Charlie on not opening the mail. 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game U.S. vs. Canada hockey match. Rover makes bets with everyone on the show regarding fights during the hockey game. Tennis player, Emma Raducanu, is shaken when her stalker appears at a tournament. Woman claims to be divorcing her husband over Taylor Swift. Little Hercules describes his childhood growing up as a body builder. The Costco Guys bring the boom.