Duji was right, Charlie went to the BMV, they bring the boom, and much more!
Duji was right. Rover doesn't think kids should go to college for the arts. Olivia Munn says she once rejected a seven-figure settlement after having a traumatic incident on a movie set. Charlie went to the BMV to get his temporary plate. Krystle agrees with Charlie on not opening the mail. 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game U.S. vs. Canada hockey match. Rover makes bets with everyone on the show regarding fights during the hockey game. Tennis player, Emma Raducanu, is shaken when her stalker appears at a tournament. Woman claims to be divorcing her husband over Taylor Swift. Little Hercules describes his childhood growing up as a body builder. The Costco Guys bring the boom.
2:58:20
Krystle is an idiot, a show member has a suspended license, Rover hurt himself, and much more!
Krystle is an idiot, and Charlie was forced to park in a different parking lot. Parents are suing TikTok after their teenager committed suicide. Snitzer has a friend who works at TikTok. Rover got hurt at the radio station. Mom goes crazy on a teenager who has been bullying her daughter. Rover and Krystle have both had their moms stand up for them. Video of Patrick Mahomes Sr. getting into an altercation with John Rocker on the street in New Orleans. People are shading Tori Spelling after she shared a photo of her kid doing chores to earn money. Duji would pay Gia to rub her bunion. Jeffrey has been giving Tomas $10 a week to do chores. Trans vegan cult leader, of the Zizians, has been arrested. Snitzer has been making parts for Charlie's headphones. A show member was pulled over by the cops for driving with a suspended license.
3:03:41
A surprise trip to the dentist, B2 says Rover needs to be admitted, White Castle, small balls, and more!
Does Charlie still have his bronco? The Enhanced Games a.k.a. the steroid Olympics. How did Gianna's do at her dance competition? Duji lost her mind over a smoke detector beeping. Rover bought the bar a round of drinks on Rover talks about his Valentine's Day, Charlie's White Castle experience, and Krystle's Galentine's Day. JLR had his first scaling done. A plane flipped upside down. Transcript of a voicemail Richie Incognito left for player Jonathon Martin has been released. A woman tried to take a selfie with a shark. Snitzer has the smallest balls on the show. Elon Musk's latest love child. B2 said Rover needs to be admitted to the mental asylum.
2:59:30
Rover still does not understand why Duji was upset, JLR attempts The Shizzy, sexual fetishes, and much more!
A member of the show is missing. Rover is still trying to understand why Duji was upset with him yesterday. Krystle dances for the guys. Rover calls Gianna to wish her luck. Serena Williams C-walking at the Superbowl halftime show. The porn site, "Clips for sale," lists the top fetishes for each state. Jeffrey attempts to do The Shizzy. Kanye West sex tape. Kevin Blatt, Hollywood celebrity "fixer," joins the show. Elon Musk speaking in the Oval office. Trader Joe's selling fertilized eggs. When Rover was a kid he saw a baby chick fall out of a cracked egg. Rover has never heard of Galentine's day.
2:59:56
Duji gets into an argument with Rover, companies offering employees sex days, and much more!
JLR is horny. Sex with a man or sex with THE man? Representative Nancy Mace details her alleged drugging and sexual assault on the House floor. Can Rover tell the difference between NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys? You have to pay to be part of the fan club. Duji is upset with Rover, and they get into an argument over dance. Jeep owners are complaining of pop-up ads on their display every time they stop their vehicle. The probability of the 2024 YR4 asteroid hitting Earth has increased. Breeding kink. There is a new trend of companies allowing employees to take sex days.