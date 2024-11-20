Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSociety & CultureKeep It!
Listen to Keep It! in the App
Listen to Keep It! in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Keep It!

Podcast Keep It!
Crooked Media
Wherever pop culture and politics collide, Ira Madison III and Louis Virtel are on hand to examine the gorgeous wreckage from their uniquely queer perspective. ...
More
Society & CultureNewsEntertainment News

Available Episodes

5 of 364
  • People's Sexiest Man Alive, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson with Drew Afualo & Pablo Larraín
    Ira, Louis, and guest host Drew Afualo discuss the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight, People's Sexiest Man Alive, Wicked and their favorite movie musicals, and new music from Gwen Stefani and Flo. Pablo Larraín joins to discuss his new film Maria, how he'd make a Madonna biopic, and more.Subscribe to Keep It on YouTube to catch full episodes, exclusive content, and other community events. Find us there at YouTube.com/@KeepItPodcast  
    --------  
    1:26:13
  • Grammy Noms, Emilia Perez, and Conclave with Jennifer Grey & Sam Sanders
    Ira, Louis, and guest host Sam Sanders discuss the election results, Grammy noms and snubs, Emilia Perez, Conclave, Nicole Scherzinger’s social media blunder, and Threads versus Bluesky. Jennifer Grey joins to discuss her new film A Real Pain, memories of her father in Wicked, and more.Subscribe to Keep It on YouTube to catch full episodes, exclusive content, and other community events. Find us there at YouTube.com/@KeepItPodcast
    --------  
    1:47:01
  • Quincy Jones, Martha Stewart, & Election Day with Janelle James
    Ira and Louis discuss the final days of the U.S. Election, Quincy Jones' legacy, Martha Stewart's new documentary Martha, JD Vance's alleged gay voters, and Tom Cruise's filmography. Janelle James joins to discuss the new season of Abbott Elementary, her love of Nancy Meyers films, and more.Subscribe to Keep It on YouTube to catch full episodes, exclusive content, and other community events. Find us there at YouTube.com/@KeepItPodcast 
    --------  
    1:29:58
  • Lady Gaga, Sunset Boulevard, & Stunt Casting with Cristin Milioti
    Ira and Louis discuss Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Blvd, Broadway's best and worst stunt casting, Beyoncé's appearance at Kamala Harris' rally, Donald Trump's racist Madison Square Garden rally, Terri Garr's death, and new music from Lady Gaga, Addison Rae, Halsey, and Megan thee Stallion. Cristin Milioti joins to discuss her buzzy new role in HBO's The Penguin, her love of Joni Mitchell, musical theatre, and more.Subscribe to Keep It on YouTube to catch full episodes, exclusive content, and other community events. Find us there at YouTube.com/@KeepItPodcast  
    --------  
    1:42:41
  • Liam Payne & Anora Review with Tegan Quin
    Ira and Louis discuss Liam Payne’s death and One Direction’s impact on music, Mikey Madison’s star turn in Anora, the original Sunset Boulevard film and expectations for the stage show, Cynthia Erivo’s response to Wicked memes, and a potential Joni Mitchell biopic. Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara returns to Keep It to discuss her new documentary Fanatical and how she handled a years-long catfishing of herself and her fans.Subscribe to Keep It on YouTube to catch full episodes, exclusive content, and other community events. Find us there at YouTube.com/@KeepItPodcast 
    --------  
    1:30:36

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Keep It!

Wherever pop culture and politics collide, Ira Madison III and Louis Virtel are on hand to examine the gorgeous wreckage from their uniquely queer perspective. Each week, our “Princes of Pop Culture” are joined by the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Doohan, John Boyega, Connie Britton, Gabrielle Union, and Sheryl Lee Ralph to unpack the latest controversies, laude character actress appreciation, and all the shade that’s fit to throw. New episodes drop every Wednesday.
Podcast website

Listen to Keep It!, Sold a Story and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Keep It!: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:50:07 PM