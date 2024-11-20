People's Sexiest Man Alive, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson with Drew Afualo & Pablo Larraín
Ira, Louis, and guest host Drew Afualo discuss the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight, People's Sexiest Man Alive, Wicked and their favorite movie musicals, and new music from Gwen Stefani and Flo. Pablo Larraín joins to discuss his new film Maria, how he'd make a Madonna biopic, and more.Subscribe to Keep It on YouTube to catch full episodes, exclusive content, and other community events. Find us there at YouTube.com/@KeepItPodcast
--------
1:26:13
Grammy Noms, Emilia Perez, and Conclave with Jennifer Grey & Sam Sanders
Ira, Louis, and guest host Sam Sanders discuss the election results, Grammy noms and snubs, Emilia Perez, Conclave, Nicole Scherzinger’s social media blunder, and Threads versus Bluesky. Jennifer Grey joins to discuss her new film A Real Pain, memories of her father in Wicked, and more.Subscribe to Keep It on YouTube to catch full episodes, exclusive content, and other community events. Find us there at YouTube.com/@KeepItPodcast
--------
1:47:01
Quincy Jones, Martha Stewart, & Election Day with Janelle James
Ira and Louis discuss the final days of the U.S. Election, Quincy Jones' legacy, Martha Stewart's new documentary Martha, JD Vance's alleged gay voters, and Tom Cruise's filmography. Janelle James joins to discuss the new season of Abbott Elementary, her love of Nancy Meyers films, and more.Subscribe to Keep It on YouTube to catch full episodes, exclusive content, and other community events. Find us there at YouTube.com/@KeepItPodcast
--------
1:29:58
Lady Gaga, Sunset Boulevard, & Stunt Casting with Cristin Milioti
Ira and Louis discuss Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Blvd, Broadway's best and worst stunt casting, Beyoncé's appearance at Kamala Harris' rally, Donald Trump's racist Madison Square Garden rally, Terri Garr's death, and new music from Lady Gaga, Addison Rae, Halsey, and Megan thee Stallion. Cristin Milioti joins to discuss her buzzy new role in HBO's The Penguin, her love of Joni Mitchell, musical theatre, and more.Subscribe to Keep It on YouTube to catch full episodes, exclusive content, and other community events. Find us there at YouTube.com/@KeepItPodcast
--------
1:42:41
Liam Payne & Anora Review with Tegan Quin
Ira and Louis discuss Liam Payne’s death and One Direction’s impact on music, Mikey Madison’s star turn in Anora, the original Sunset Boulevard film and expectations for the stage show, Cynthia Erivo’s response to Wicked memes, and a potential Joni Mitchell biopic. Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara returns to Keep It to discuss her new documentary Fanatical and how she handled a years-long catfishing of herself and her fans.Subscribe to Keep It on YouTube to catch full episodes, exclusive content, and other community events. Find us there at YouTube.com/@KeepItPodcast
Wherever pop culture and politics collide, Ira Madison III and Louis Virtel are on hand to examine the gorgeous wreckage from their uniquely queer perspective. Each week, our “Princes of Pop Culture” are joined by the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Doohan, John Boyega, Connie Britton, Gabrielle Union, and Sheryl Lee Ralph to unpack the latest controversies, laude character actress appreciation, and all the shade that’s fit to throw. New episodes drop every Wednesday.