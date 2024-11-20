Liam Payne & Anora Review with Tegan Quin

Ira and Louis discuss Liam Payne’s death and One Direction’s impact on music, Mikey Madison’s star turn in Anora, the original Sunset Boulevard film and expectations for the stage show, Cynthia Erivo’s response to Wicked memes, and a potential Joni Mitchell biopic. Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara returns to Keep It to discuss her new documentary Fanatical and how she handled a years-long catfishing of herself and her fans.Subscribe to Keep It on YouTube to catch full episodes, exclusive content, and other community events. Find us there at YouTube.com/@KeepItPodcast