Pretty Basic with Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz

This week, we're getting very real. We open up about why Pretty Basic has felt different lately, the honest conversations we've been having behind the scenes, and why we almost thought it might be the end of the podcast as we know it. (Don't panic—we're evolving, not disappearing.)

Then we catch you up on everything from our first-ever at-home recording setup to a dramatic breakup-fueled night out and a husband who literally saluted Remi into battle. We also unpack Alisha's most unhinged dream yet... yes, you heard that right... involving Disneyland (of course), a drag queen (we love), Rihanna (iconic), and way too many turkey legs (because why not?).

Basically... we're bringing Pretty Basic back to its roots—and taking you along!



Sponsors:

LOWES: Visit lowes.com/delivery to learn more.

PLAN B: Find Plan B at a retailer near you or order online or through your favorite delivery app today. Visit PlanBOneStep.com for more.

DUNKIN: Head to Dunkin’ today and find your favorite Refresher! Limited time offer.

ZENNI: That scratched up pair has done its job. Upgrade today with Zenni! Go to ZENNI.com/podcast and use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order, plus free shipping on all US orders over $65. The styles sell out, so don't sit on it.

SKIMS: Shop Everyday Cotton, and all of our favorite bras and underwear at skims.com/prettybasic

ROSS: Find your nearest Ross at RossStores.com



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