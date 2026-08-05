Pretty Basic with Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz

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382 episodes
- This week, we're getting very real. We open up about why Pretty Basic has felt different lately, the honest conversations we've been having behind the scenes, and why we almost thought it might be the end of the podcast as we know it. (Don't panic—we're evolving, not disappearing.)
Then we catch you up on everything from our first-ever at-home recording setup to a dramatic breakup-fueled night out and a husband who literally saluted Remi into battle. We also unpack Alisha's most unhinged dream yet... yes, you heard that right... involving Disneyland (of course), a drag queen (we love), Rihanna (iconic), and way too many turkey legs (because why not?).
Basically... we're bringing Pretty Basic back to its roots—and taking you along!
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PLAN B: Find Plan B at a retailer near you or order online or through your favorite delivery app today. Visit PlanBOneStep.com for more.
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ZENNI: That scratched up pair has done its job. Upgrade today with Zenni! Go to ZENNI.com/podcast and use code PODCAST15 for 15% off your first order, plus free shipping on all US orders over $65. The styles sell out, so don't sit on it.
SKIMS: Shop Everyday Cotton, and all of our favorite bras and underwear at skims.com/prettybasic
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- This week, we're getting real about the workout slump, wellness, and Alisha's crazy house situation that sent her into a full-blown spiral. From trusting your gut and who your dog(s) like to convincing yourself you should move to New York... or maybe Japan, we're unpacking (or packing up) everything.
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LULULEMON: Shop at lululemon.com. New styles drop all the time and the colors go fast, so don’t wait. And if something doesn’t work for you, free returns, always.
GAIL DAUGHTRY AND THE CELEBRITY SEX PASS: Now in theaters. When Gail's life is turned upside down by one celebrity hall pass, she embarks on a cross-Hollywood quest to track down her own celebrity crush. From director David Wain, starring Zoey Deutch, John Slattery and Jon Hamm.
ROSS: Find your nearest Ross at RossStores.com
DUNKIN: Head to Dunkin’ today and find your favorite Refresher! Limited time offer.
RESORTPASS: Visit resortpass.com/prettybasic to get $20 off your first booking of $100 or more.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Bretman Rock is officially back in the Pretty Basic studio, and somehow every time he visits, there's a brand new life update. 💅
This week, Bretman talks the breakup that changed everything, why their Japan trip became a major turning point, and the surprising realization that finally made him choose himself. From dating red flags and finding the confidence to leave a relationship to what he's actually looking for now (hint: someone who can build a chicken coop), nothing is off limits.
Grab your favorite drink, settle in, and get ready for one of the funniest, baddddest, and unfiltered Pretty Basic episodes yet.
Sponsors:
ROSS: Find your nearest Ross at RossStores.com
PLAN B: Find Plan B at a retailer near you or order online or through your favorite delivery app today. Visit PlanBOneStep.com for more.
DUNKIN: Head to Dunkin’ today and find your favorite Refresher! Limited time offer.
LULULEMON: Shop at lululemon.com. New styles drop all the time and the colors go fast, so don’t wait. And if something doesn’t work for you, free returns, always.
RIDE OR DIE: Some friendships are bulletproof. Ride or Die is now streaming on Prime Video.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Alisha has entered her dating era (!!!) and is sharing all the details from her first date... yes, actually! We recap Oli's birthday (and no, he's not turning 21... but let's all pretend, okay?) and spill what really happened at the Off Campus party. After all, Alisha has those guys to thank for getting her back on the dating scene. Click play and catch up on everything that's happened since the last episode—we know you want to... and trust us, you'll want all the tea.
Sponsors:
LOLA BLANKETS: Get 40% off select Lola Blankets products at Lolablankets.com by using code PRETTYBASIC at checkout. Experience the world’s #1 blanket with Lola Blankets. #ad
RIDE OR DIE: Some friendships are bulletproof. Ride or Die is now streaming on Prime Video.
RAKUTEN: Get the Rakuten app NOW and join the 17 million members who are already saving! Cash Back rates change daily, see Rakuten.com for details. Your Cash Back really adds up.
LULULEMON: Shop at lululemon.com. New styles drop all the time and the colors go fast, so don’t wait. And if something doesn’t work for you, free returns, always.
COTTON: Learn more at TheFabricOfOurLives.com.
DUNKIN: Head to Dunkin’ today and find your favorite Refresher! Limited time offer.
PLAN B: Find Plan B at a retailer near you or order online or through your favorite delivery app today. Visit PlanBOneStep.com for more.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- This week, it's finally time for the full wedding debrief! 💍 Alisha survived being Maid of Honor... barely. 😅 We spill all the behind-the-scenes chaos from Ashley's wedding, from unexpected emergencies to one wedding nightmare no one saw coming. We're convinced being Maid of Honor deserves its own vacation.
Grab your favorite drink and maybe a stress ball... because after this episode, you might need one (we know Alisha does). 🤍
Sponsors:
DUNKIN: Head to Dunkin’ today and find your favorite Refresher! Limited time offer.
BIOPTIMIZERS: Make this the year you finally get your sleep, your energy, and yourself back. Head to bioptimizers.com/prettybasic and use our code PRETTYBASIC to get 15% off any order.
RIDE OR DIE: Some friendships are bulletproof. Ride or Die premieres July 15th on Prime Video.
PLAN B: Find Plan B at a retailer near you or order online or through your favorite delivery app today. Visit PlanBOneStep.com for more.
SKIMS: Shop Everyday Cotton, and all of our favorite bras and underwear at skims.com/prettybasic
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Pretty Basic with Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz
Welcome to Pretty Basic, a weekly podcast hosted by multi-hyphenate creators and best friends, Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz. From TMI conversations about dating to big sister chats on how to feel more confident to the dark reality of influencing; each week you'll be left wanting more "content, baby, content." New episodes every Wednesday!Podcast website
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