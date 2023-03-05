Pretty Basic with Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz

Welcome to Pretty Basic, a weekly podcast hosted by multi-hyphenate creators and best friends, Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz. From TMI conversations about dating t... More
Growing Up Religious: Purity Culture, Toxic Churches + Sexuality
Get ready for the first installment of the two part Siblings Series. This week, we have the co-host of Unsolicited Advice podcast and Alisha's big sister, Ashley. They de-brief everything from prom regrets and first kisses to unpacking their religious trauma and growing up Christian. Don’t forget to tune in to part 2 on 5/10 to hear from Shane Cruz, Remi's younger brother.
5/3/2023
We Were Offered Ozempic?! - Ask PB
This week, we have a very special episode for you. Remi and Alisha have a warm and safe, big sister chat on all things friendship, body image, and hookup culture. The girls get very vulnerable in this episode and the Pretty Basic team wants you, our listeners, to know that we love you and you are never alone.
4/26/2023
COACHELLA 2023 TELL-ALL!! Rude Influencers, Frank Ocean’s Set + BLACKPINK!!
The highly anticipated Coachella 2023 episode is finally here. After a long weekend of partying in the desert, the girls went straight to the studio to dish a chaotic and long episode. They talk about everything from Alisha's worst encounter with another influencer and the Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK performances, to Frank Ocean’s controversial performance and other Coachella goss. Enjoy, friends!
4/21/2023
Coachella 2022 Replay!
Ahead of our Coachella 2023 episode coming out this Friday, we wanted to revisit our Coachella 2022 episode! Enjoy, and happy Coachella week!
4/19/2023
Alisha's Dirty 30
This is a very candid episode of Pretty Basic. The girls LITERALLY recorded this episode a few hours after their flight home from Maui. In this episode, listeners will get an amazing recap of Alisha's birthday trip including their stay in the iconic, White Lotus suite and Remi's heartfelt birthday gift. Tune in!!
Welcome to Pretty Basic, a weekly podcast hosted by multi-hyphenate creators and best friends, Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz. From TMI conversations about dating to big sister chats on how to feel more confident to the dark reality of influencing; each week you'll be left wanting more "content, baby, content." New episodes every Wednesday!