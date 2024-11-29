What If Adam Didn’t Bite the Apple? (Weird Questions)
It's a fifth Friday, so Cy Kellett of Catholic Answers Live is asking Jimmy Akin weird questions from listeners, about topics like the serpent in the Garden of Eden; Time Lords and Sunday obligation; Adam and the apple; and more weird questions
55:57
Investigating Medjugorje
The Vatican has said that nothing obstructs the faithful from having a devotion to Medjugorje, but hasn’t specified whether the phenomenon is of supernatural or natural origin. Jimmy Akin and Dom Bettinelli examine the arguments for and against and come to their own conclusions.
2:29:54
The Church and Medjugorje
In 1981, six young people in Medjugorje reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary. In the following 43 years, the Church at all levels has looked at whether they are authentic. Jimmy Akin and Dom Bettinelli discuss the Vatican's ultimate decision on the apparitions.
1:23:28
The Mystery of Medjugorje
The Virgin Mary has reportedly been appearing to 6 young people in Medjugorgje in Bosnia-Herzegovina since 1981. Jimmy Akin and Dom Bettinelli begin a 3-part look at what is happening, the Vatican's long-awaited decision on the phenomena, and whether the apparitions are genuinely supernatural.
We're back with more Halloween-related weird questions as Cy Kellet of Catholic Answers Live asks Jimmy Akin about topics like baptizing Frankenstein's monster, poltergeist phenomena, children seeing ghosts, soul-sucking pumpkins, and more!
