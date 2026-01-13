January 13 | Morning
1/13/2026 | 2 mins.
❖ This is the devotional for the morning of January 13. ❖ The Scripture for this devotion is 1 Kings 22:48. ❖ This podcast comes from Crossway's new edition of 'Morning and Evening' written by Charles H. Spurgeon and revised by Alistair Begg.
January 12 | Evening
1/12/2026 | 2 mins.
❖ This is the devotional for the evening of January 12. ❖ The Scripture for this devotion is Job 36:2. ❖ This podcast comes from Crossway's new edition of 'Morning and Evening' written by Charles H. Spurgeon and revised by Alistair Begg.
January 12 | Morning
1/12/2026 | 2 mins.
❖ This is the devotional for the morning of January 12. ❖ The Scripture for this devotion is 1 Corinthians 3:23. ❖ This podcast comes from Crossway's new edition of 'Morning and Evening' written by Charles H. Spurgeon and revised by Alistair Begg.
January 11 | Evening
1/11/2026 | 2 mins.
❖ This is the devotional for the evening of January 11. ❖ The Scripture for this devotion is Luke 22:32. ❖ This podcast comes from Crossway's new edition of 'Morning and Evening' written by Charles H. Spurgeon and revised by Alistair Begg.
January 11 | Morning
1/11/2026 | 2 mins.
❖ This is the devotional for the morning of January 11. ❖ The Scripture for this devotion is Luke 8:13. ❖ This podcast comes from Crossway's new edition of 'Morning and Evening' written by Charles H. Spurgeon and revised by Alistair Begg.
Morning and Evening with Charles Spurgeon