Religion & Spirituality
Morning and Evening with Charles Spurgeon
Morning and Evening with Charles Spurgeon

Crossway
Religion & Spirituality
Morning and Evening with Charles Spurgeon
Latest episode

26 episodes

  • Morning and Evening with Charles Spurgeon

    January 13 | Morning

    1/13/2026 | 2 mins.

    ❖ This is the devotional for the morning of January 13. ❖ The Scripture for this devotion is 1 Kings 22:48. ❖ This podcast comes from Crossway's new edition of ⁠'Morning and Evening'⁠ written by Charles H. Spurgeon and revised by Alistair Begg.

  • Morning and Evening with Charles Spurgeon

    January 12 | Evening

    1/12/2026 | 2 mins.

    ❖ This is the devotional for the evening of January 12. ❖ The Scripture for this devotion is Job 36:2. ❖ This podcast comes from Crossway's new edition of ⁠'Morning and Evening'⁠ written by Charles H. Spurgeon and revised by Alistair Begg.

  • Morning and Evening with Charles Spurgeon

    January 12 | Morning

    1/12/2026 | 2 mins.

    ❖ This is the devotional for the morning of January 12. ❖ The Scripture for this devotion is 1 Corinthians 3:23. ❖ This podcast comes from Crossway's new edition of ⁠'Morning and Evening'⁠ written by Charles H. Spurgeon and revised by Alistair Begg.

  • Morning and Evening with Charles Spurgeon

    January 11 | Evening

    1/11/2026 | 2 mins.

    ❖ This is the devotional for the evening of January 11. ❖ The Scripture for this devotion is Luke 22:32. ❖ This podcast comes from Crossway's new edition of ⁠'Morning and Evening'⁠ written by Charles H. Spurgeon and revised by Alistair Begg.

  • Morning and Evening with Charles Spurgeon

    January 11 | Morning

    1/11/2026 | 2 mins.

    ❖ This is the devotional for the morning of January 11. ❖ The Scripture for this devotion is Luke 8:13. ❖ This podcast comes from Crossway's new edition of ⁠'Morning and Evening'⁠ written by Charles H. Spurgeon and revised by Alistair Begg.

About Morning and Evening with Charles Spurgeon

Morning and Evening is a twice-daily podcast featuring the devotional work of Charles Spurgeon. Throughout the course of a year, Spurgeon emphasizes the importance of abiding in Christ and consistently meditating on God's word.
Religion & Spirituality

Morning and Evening with Charles Spurgeon: Podcasts in Family

