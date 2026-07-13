**For more information on David Jeremiah and Turning Point ministries, visit DavidJeremiahPodcast.org.

When the world feels unstable and evil appears to prosper, Psalm 37 offers timeless hope. Learn five practical steps to trust, delight, commit, rest, and wait on the Lord. God's faithfulness remains greater than every crisis.

The Jeremiah Study Bible will help you discover what the Word of God says, what it means, and what it means to YOU with the Jeremiah Study Bible. Complete with notes and articles from Dr. David Jeremiah's decades of study, the Jeremiah Study Bible will deepen your understanding of every aspect of the Bible's life-changing message. Get your copy of The Jeremiah Study Bible at DavidJeremiahPodcast.org.