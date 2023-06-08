Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Come Follow Me- Daily Dose

Podcast Come Follow Me- Daily Dose
Lynzi H
Get that extra boost of scripture power in your day with Come Follow Me- Daily Dose. In 10 minutes or less everyday I talk about a verse or 2 from this week's C...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Available Episodes

5 of 1282
  • Aug 10- Rom 2:28-29 3:23
    Today we talk about what it means to be a saint with our WHOLE selves.
    8/10/2023
    10:23
  • Aug 9- Rom 2:6-13
    Today we talk about Paul's invitation to ACT to DO the gospel, and we talk about how grace and works come together beautifully.
    8/9/2023
    10:28
  • Aug 8- Rom 2:1-4
    Today we talk about Paul's condemnation of judgement, and God's loving nature that draws us to Him in repentance.
    8/8/2023
    9:27
  • Aug 7- Rom 1:17
    The just live by faith, what does that mean and what can we do to develop more faith.
    8/7/2023
    10:01
  • Aug 6- Romans 1:16-17
    Today we set up the context behind the book of Romans, as well as talk about one of the most famous declarations of Paul.
    8/6/2023
    10:39

About Come Follow Me- Daily Dose

Get that extra boost of scripture power in your day with Come Follow Me- Daily Dose. In 10 minutes or less everyday I talk about a verse or 2 from this week's Come Follow Me block!
