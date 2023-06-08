Come Follow Me- Daily Dose
Get that extra boost of scripture power in your day with Come Follow Me- Daily Dose. In 10 minutes or less everyday I talk about a verse or 2 from this week's Come Follow Me block!
Aug 10- Rom 2:28-29 3:23
Today we talk about what it means to be a saint with our WHOLE selves.
Aug 9- Rom 2:6-13
Today we talk about Paul's invitation to ACT to DO the gospel, and we talk about how grace and works come together beautifully.
Aug 8- Rom 2:1-4
Today we talk about Paul's condemnation of judgement, and God's loving nature that draws us to Him in repentance.
Aug 7- Rom 1:17
The just live by faith, what does that mean and what can we do to develop more faith.
Aug 6- Romans 1:16-17
Today we set up the context behind the book of Romans, as well as talk about one of the most famous declarations of Paul.
Get that extra boost of scripture power in your day with Come Follow Me- Daily Dose. In 10 minutes or less everyday I talk about a verse or 2 from this week's Come Follow Me block!
