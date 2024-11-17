Life.Church with Craig Groeschel

It can feel like you’re always waiting—in traffic, in line, or on hold. But when you’re waiting on God, the delay can be discouraging. How do you keep your faith in God’s goodness while trusting His timeline? Let’s learn how in this message.Use these resources to create unity at home, in your neighborhood, and at work: https://finds.life.church/be-a-peacemaker/ABOUT THIS MESSAGELife has a way of pulling us in every direction, and standing up for what we believe in can be tough. How do you find the strength to stay grounded when the world feels unsteady? In our new series, we’ll learn how to be Unshakable.PRAYERIf you're facing something difficult, you don’t have to carry it alone. If it’s on your mind, it’s on God’s heart. We want to pray with you and support you through whatever you’re facing. Share your prayer request: https://www.life.church/getprayer ABOUT LIFE.CHURCHWherever you are in life, you have a purpose. Life.Church wants to help you find your next step. Our hope is that your journey will include joining us at a Life.Church location throughout the United States or globally online at https://www.live.life.churchFind locations, videos, and more info about us at https://www.life.church or download the Life.Church app at https://www.life.church/appNEXT STEPSHave you made the decision to follow Jesus? You might be wondering what’s next for you. We want to help! Check out these resources to discover what saying yes to Jesus means: https://www.life.church/yesFIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIAFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/life.churchInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/life.churchTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lifechurchYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@life.churchCONNECT WITH PASTOR CRAIGYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/craiggroeschelFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/craiggroeschelInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/craiggroeschelTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@craiggroeschel#lifechurch #craiggroeschel #unshakable
--------
33:55
Anxious Hearts, Fearless Faith | Unshakable | Part 3
If you feel like you’re constantly overwhelmed with worry, you’re not alone. How do we overcome anxiety and trust God no matter what? Let’s find out in this message.Use these resources to create unity at home, in your neighborhood, and at work: https://finds.life.church/be-a-peacemaker/ABOUT THIS MESSAGELife has a way of pulling us in every direction, and standing up for what we believe in can be tough. How do you find the strength to stay grounded when the world feels unsteady? In our new series, we’ll learn how to be Unshakable.ABOUT LIFE.CHURCHWherever you are in life, you have a purpose. Life.Church wants to help you find your next step. Our hope is that your journey will include joining us at a Life.Church location throughout the United States or globally online at https://www.live.life.churchFind locations, videos, and more info about us at https://www.life.church or download the Life.Church app at https://www.life.church/appNEXT STEPSHave you made the decision to follow Jesus? You might be wondering what’s next for you. We want to help! Check out these resources to discover what saying yes to Jesus means: https://www.life.church/yesFIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIAFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/life.churchInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/life.churchTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lifechurchYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@life.churchCONNECT WITH PASTOR CRAIGYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/craiggroeschelFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/craiggroeschelInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/craiggroeschelTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@craiggroeschel#lifechurch #craiggroeschel #unshakable
--------
35:04
When You’re Under Attack | Unshakable | Part 2
Are you worried? Anxious? Whatever’s on your mind is on God’s heart. You can trust God is with you, even in the middle of chaos. Let’s learn more in this encouraging message.Use these resources to create unity at home, in your neighborhood, and at work: https://finds.life.church/be-a-peacemaker/ABOUT THIS MESSAGELife has a way of pulling us in every direction, and standing up for what we believe in can be tough. How do you find the strength to stay grounded when the world feels unsteady? In our new series, we’ll learn how to be Unshakable.PRAYERIf you're facing something difficult, you don’t have to carry it alone. If it’s on your mind, it’s on God’s heart. We want to pray with you and support you through whatever you’re facing. Share your prayer request: https://www.life.church/getprayer ABOUT LIFE.CHURCHWherever you are in life, you have a purpose. Life.Church wants to help you find your next step. Our hope is that your journey will include joining us at a Life.Church location throughout the United States or globally online at https://www.live.life.churchFind locations, videos, and more info about us at https://www.life.church or download the Life.Church app at https://www.life.church/appNEXT STEPSHave you made the decision to follow Jesus? You might be wondering what’s next for you. We want to help! Check out these resources to discover what saying yes to Jesus means: https://www.life.church/yesFIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIAFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/life.churchInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/life.churchTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lifechurchYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@life.churchCONNECT WITH PASTOR CRAIGYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/craiggroeschelFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/craiggroeschelInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/craiggroeschelTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@craiggroeschel#lifechurch #craiggroeschel #unshakable
--------
33:22
Living for Jesus in a Culture of Compromise | Unshakable | Part 1
In a culture of compromise, it can be hard to stand firm in your beliefs. How do we hold tight to what Jesus says even when it’s uncomfortable? Let’s find out in this message.Use these resources to create unity at home, in your neighborhood, and at work: https://finds.life.church/be-a-peacemaker/ABOUT THIS MESSAGELife has a way of pulling us in every direction, and standing up for what we believe in can be tough. How do you find the strength to stay grounded when the world feels unsteady? In our new series, we’ll learn how to be Unshakable.PRAYERIf you're facing something difficult, you don’t have to carry it alone. If it’s on your mind, it’s on God’s heart. We want to pray with you and support you through whatever you’re facing. Share your prayer request: https://www.life.church/getprayerABOUT LIFE.CHURCHWherever you are in life, you have a purpose. Life.Church wants to help you find your next step. Our hope is that your journey will include joining us at a Life.Church location throughout the United States or globally online at https://www.live.life.churchFind locations, videos, and more info about us at https://www.life.church or download the Life.Church app at https://www.life.church/appNEXT STEPSHave you made the decision to follow Jesus? You might be wondering what’s next for you. We want to help! Check out these resources to discover what saying yes to Jesus means: https://www.life.church/yesFIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIAFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/life.churchInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/life.churchTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lifechurchYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@life.churchCONNECT WITH PASTOR CRAIGYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/craiggroeschelFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/craiggroeschelInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/craiggroeschelTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@craiggroeschel#lifechurch #craiggroeschel #unshakable
--------
34:02
Stop Living in the Not Enough | The Good Life | Part 3
The Bible says that God will meet all your needs (Philippians 4:19). But what do you do when you feel like you don’t have enough? How do you take this from a promise you read to a truth you believe? Pastor Jabin Chavez shares more in this message.ABOUT THIS MESSAGEYou want your life to count—to have real purpose and meaning. But getting there can often feel out of reach. The secret to The Good Life might already be in your hands. Let’s find out how in our new series.PRAYERIf you're facing something difficult, you don’t have to carry it alone. If it’s on your mind, it’s on God’s heart. We want to pray with you and support you through whatever you’re facing. Share your prayer request: https://www.life.church/getprayerABOUT LIFE.CHURCHWherever you are in life, you have a purpose. Life.Church wants to help you find your next step. Our hope is that your journey will include joining us at a Life.Church location throughout the United States or globally online at https://www.live.life.churchFind locations, videos, and more info about us at https://www.life.church or download the Life.Church app at https://www.life.church/appNEXT STEPSHave you made the decision to follow Jesus? You might be wondering what’s next for you. We want to help! Check out these resources to discover what saying yes to Jesus means: https://www.life.church/yesFIND US ON SOCIAL MEDIAFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/life.churchInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/life.churchTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lifechurchYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@life.churchCONNECT WITH PASTOR CRAIGYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/craiggroeschelFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/craiggroeschelInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/craiggroeschelTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@craiggroeschel#lifechurch #jabinchavez #thegoodlife
Each week on the Life.Church podcast, you’ll hear teaching from senior pastor Craig Groeschel or a Life.Church pastor. Get practical, relevant, biblical perspectives on topics that matter to you. Visit us at www.life.church or download the Life.Church app.