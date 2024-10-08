Note: This episode was recorded before the presidential election.
“We don’t live in a world of ideals right now.”
So says Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic. He and Moore, who recorded this episode on the anniversary of the October 7th Hamas attacks on Israel, discuss the fraught state of both domestic and global politics. They consider cultural climates on college campuses and social media, civil disobedience, and leadership. They also talk about military service in light of Goldberg’s new book, On Heroism, and talk about perspectives on masculinity in light of American culture and politics.
Resources mentioned in this episode or recommended by the guest include:
Jeffrey Goldberg
The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Prisoners: A Story of Friendship and Terror by Jeffrey Goldberg
On Heroism: McCain, Milley, Mattis, and the Cowardice of Donald Trump by Jeffrey Goldberg
“The Unreality of Columbia’s ‘Liberated Zone’”
“Stoicism in the South”
Seven Days in May
The Overton Window
Civility, Calvinism, and the Coming Judgment Day
“Civility is not the whole story in life,” Richard Mouw said. “But we often take incivility much too far.”
Online, in face-to-face relationships, and even at church, this statement has proven true time and again in recent years. Mouw—author, theologian, and former president of Fuller Seminary—says that in a world of ridicule, Christians can still be people who honor the humanity of others.
Mouw and Moore discuss political division, patriotism in worship services, and the powerful draw of specific candidates to certain demographics. They talk about the rise in female leadership, the sense of lostness many men feel amid cultural shifts, and the idea that bitterness and anger are often forms of grief. Mouw and Moore talk about what Calvinism can bring to the church today, whether they believe they’ll be surprised by the faces they see in eternity, and how to live in light of the kingdom.
Resources mentioned in this episode or recommended by the guest include:
Richard J. Mouw
Uncommon Decency: Christian Civility in an Uncivilized World by Richard J. Mouw
Divine Generosity: The Scope of Salvation in Reformed Theology by Richard J. Mouw
Wendell Berry on the providence of God
Nicholas Wolterstorff
“Sphere Sovereignty” by Abraham Kuyper
James E. Bradley
“Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing”
How Great is the Political Divide?
When will all the craziness be over?
It’s the question that seems to be on every American’s mind, and one that many have asked both Russell Moore and George Packer, author and staff writer at The Atlantic. Moore and Packer discuss the exhaustion and rage that have become common in our politics. They discuss partisanship, profitability, and pessimism. They talk about the historical events that have led to our current realities, the effects of secularization on culture, and what it might take for Packer to believe there is a God—and why Packer still, despite all of the chaos, can’t forgo his hope for humanity.
Resources mentioned in this episode or recommended by the guest include:
George Packer
"What Will Become of American Civilization? Conspiracism and Hyper-Partisanship in the Nation’s Fastest-Growing City” by George Packer at The Atlantic
The Unwinding: An Inner History of the New America by George Packer
The Assassins’ Gate: America in Iraq by George Packer
Blood of the Liberals by George Packer
Facing Unpleasant Facts: Narrative Essays by George Orwell, compiled and with an introduction by George Packer
Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century by George Packer
David French
Mere Christianity by C. S. Lewis
The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness by Jonathan Haidt
Montaigne’s Tower
Detoxing, Mapquesting, and Holy Kisses
Carlos Whittaker is an author, podcaster, and global speaker who is backed by, as he puts it, “the power of a massive Instafamilia.” Perhaps it’s no wonder, then, that when he decided to spend 23 hours a day in silence at a Benedictine monastery, he experienced physical detoxification symptoms—including heart palpitations.
Whittaker and Moore talk about their experiences of spending time screen-free and how it has changed them. They discuss the relational focus made possible by time apart from devices and the transformative effects of communal living. They consider how Christians engage with time, why it’s important to savor experiences, and how believers might reclaim the practice of solitude.
Ultimately, they speak to the potential for a healthy relationship to technology and discuss what it may look like to pursue it.
Resources mentioned in this episode or recommended by the guest include:
Carlos Whittaker
Pascal’s Penseés
Reconnected: How 7 Screen-Free Weeks with Monks and Amish Farmers Helped Me Recover the Lost Art of Being Human by Carlos Whittaker
Saint Andrew’s Abbey
Henri Nouwen
“London Taxi Drivers and Bus Drivers: A Structural MRI and Neuropsychological Analysis”
The Mysteries of Music
“There’s something special about music. There’s something uniquely powerful about the way music connects with our brains and our memories.”
So says singer-songwriter and creative force behind Slugs & Bugs, Randall Goodgame, on this episode of The Russell Moore Show. Moore and Goodgame talk about the importance of music for all ages, the joy of creativity, and Goodgame’s new project, Scripture Hymnal. They discuss the remarkable value of memorizing the Bible through songs and how calling verses to mind can give us hope, wisdom, and peace in challenging moments. Their conversation covers reading the Bible with children, cultivating artistic gifts, and finding joy in the body of Christ.
Resources mentioned in this episode or recommended by the guest include:
Slugs & Bugs
Slugs & Bugs & Lullabies
Andrew Peterson
Scripture Hymnal
Ellie Holcomb
Taylor Leonhardt
Ben Shive
The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin
John-Mark McGaha
The Practice: Shipping Creative Work by Seth Godin
Listen in as Russell Moore, director of Christianity Today’s Public Theology Project and Editor-in-Chief, talks about the latest books, cultural conversations and pressing ethical questions that point us toward the kingdom of Christ.