Husband, father and musician, Granger Smith discusses matters of faith, family, music and the outdoors, while spreading messages of integrity, honor, truth, and... More
Available Episodes
#186 This Might Offend You...
Granger Smith Podcast Episode 186: I see this so many times on my podcast where the person emailing might need to hear what we need to say more than the person they're asking about. Join my buddy Bernie and I as we talk about this topic and more on this week's podcast episode!
5/1/2023
53:09
#185 Our Hearts Are Broken
Granger Smith Podcast Episode 185: If you actually stop and consider the Grace that we are given, there's nothing but that same Grace that we would want to extend to others. Join me and my special guest Bernie as we dive into this topic and more on this week's podcast!
4/24/2023
46:28
#184 20 Years of Abusive Marriage
Granger Smith Podcast Episode 184: I heard someone say: "Divorce is not a private matter." We all need community, we all need wise counsel around us. Join me as we talk about this topic and more on this week's podcast!
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/Granger and get on your way to being your best self.
4/17/2023
40:14
#183 This Pain Doesn't Surprise Me
Granger Smith Podcast Episode 183: Forgiveness can be tough. Really tough. But it’s such a huge part of healing and it needs to be talked about and explored. Let’s discuss!
4/10/2023
36:52
#182 Guys & Girls CAN NOT Be Best Friends...
Granger Smith Podcast Episode 182: I think guys and girls can not be best friends. And I'll explain why on this podcast episode.
