Husband, father and musician, Granger Smith discusses matters of faith, family, music and the outdoors, while spreading messages of integrity, honor, truth, and... More
Husband, father and musician, Granger Smith discusses matters of faith, family, music and the outdoors, while spreading messages of integrity, honor, truth, and... More

Available Episodes

  • #186 This Might Offend You...
    Granger Smith Podcast Episode 186: I see this so many times on my podcast where the person emailing might need to hear what we need to say more than the person they're asking about. Join my buddy Bernie and I as we talk about this topic and more on this week's podcast episode! New podcast every Monday morning! Ask me questions! #GrangerSmithPodcast or email me at [email protected]
    5/1/2023
    53:09
  • #185 Our Hearts Are Broken
    Granger Smith Podcast Episode 185: If you actually stop and consider the Grace that we are given, there's nothing but that same Grace that we would want to extend to others. Join me and my special guest Bernie as we dive into this topic and more on this week's podcast! New podcast every Monday morning! Ask me questions! #GrangerSmithPodcast or email me at [email protected]
    4/24/2023
    46:28
  • #184 20 Years of Abusive Marriage
    Granger Smith Podcast Episode 184: I heard someone say: "Divorce is not a private matter." We all need community, we all need wise counsel around us. Join me as we talk about this topic and more on this week's podcast! This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/Granger and get on your way to being your best self. New podcast every Monday morning! Ask me questions! #GrangerSmithPodcast or email me at [email protected]
    4/17/2023
    40:14
  • #183 This Pain Doesn't Surprise Me
    Granger Smith Podcast Episode 183: Forgiveness can be tough. Really tough. But it’s such a huge part of healing and it needs to be talked about and explored. Let’s discuss! New podcast every Monday morning! Ask me questions! #GrangerSmithPodcast or email me at [email protected]
    4/10/2023
    36:52
  • #182 Guys & Girls CAN NOT Be Best Friends...
    Granger Smith Podcast Episode 182: I think guys and girls can not be best friends. And I'll explain why on this podcast episode. New podcast every Monday morning! Ask me questions! #GrangerSmithPodcast or email me at [email protected] This podcast is sponsored by Manscaped. So get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code GRANGER at Manscaped.com. That’s 20% off with free shipping at manscaped.com, and use code GRANGER. MANSCAPED® Beard Hedger, one stroke, one guard, 20 lengths.
    4/3/2023
    43:02

About Granger Smith Podcast

Husband, father and musician, Granger Smith discusses matters of faith, family, music and the outdoors, while spreading messages of integrity, honor, truth, and restoration grounded in a Christian worldview. This podcast is meant to provide light for the seekers, hope for the bleak, fuel for the motivated, encouragement for the steadfast, and restoration for the faithless. We magnifying the message of a story worth sharing, unashamed to tackle the politically incorrect, sensitive, patriotic, unabashed topics with the full intention of awakening a sense of meaningful life clarity.
