What does Christian dating actually look like in a culture that treats relationships, sex and marriage very differently than Scripture does? This week, the guys start with Tyler’s unexpected history on The Bachelorette and what really happens behind the scenes on reality dating shows. That conversation quickly turns into something much deeper: dating apps, the role of the local church in relationships, dating with the intention of marriage, the gift of singleness and whether Christians should approach dating differently than the rest of the world. They also get practical about one of the hardest parts of Christian dating: purity. How far is too far? What boundaries should dating couples have? What about long engagements, living together before marriage or dating someone who doesn’t follow Christ? Instead of asking, “How close to the line can I get?” the guys wrestle with what it looks like to actually desire holiness and trust that God’s way is better. But this conversation isn’t coming from four guys claiming they’ve always gotten it right. They close with the gospel and a reminder that conviction isn’t an invitation to clean yourself up before coming to Jesus. Christ came to save sinners. For anyone who recognizes themselves in this conversation, the answer is not shame. It’s repentance, forgiveness and running to the Savior who has already paid for sin at the cross. Christian dating, singleness, marriage, sex, purity and grace. There’s a lot packed into this one.

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