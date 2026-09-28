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368 episodes
- Does baptism save you? Should you get baptized again if you were baptized before truly coming to faith in Jesus? In Episode 38 of the 9941 PODCAST, Granger Smith and the guys discuss baptism, salvation, and what it means to be born again.
Through personal testimonies and a conversation grounded in Scripture, they explore believer’s baptism, the difference between conversion and “rededicating your life,” and the danger of finding false assurance in a childhood baptism. They also discuss why baptism belongs within the local church and how discipleship, accountability, and church membership help Christians grow in their faith.
What should churches consider before baptizing someone? What if you’re afraid to share your faith publicly? And how does baptism point to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ? This week’s conversation brings those questions back to the gospel: salvation is by grace through faith in Christ, and baptism is an act of obedience that follows.
Listen in, consider your own testimony, and join the conversation.
📚 Book giveaway: Include the word “conversion” in your comment for a chance to receive Conversion by Michael Lawrence.
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- What does “faith over fear” really mean—and who are we putting our faith in? In Episode 37 of the 9941 PODCAST, Granger and the guys explore biblical faith, the fear of God, and the difference between trusting Jesus Christ and simply believing everything will work out.
From popular Christian slogans to sharing the gospel in everyday conversations, the guys discuss repentance, salvation, and how fear of what others think can keep us from speaking up. Granger shares an honest story about a missed opportunity to share his faith, while an encounter with a joyful delivery driver sparks a conversation about living for God’s glory wherever He has placed you.
Drawing from Psalms, Proverbs, 1 Peter, and Galatians 5, this week’s conversation explores Christian joy, the fruit of the Spirit, and why our hope needs a foundation deeper than positive thinking.
Listen in, open your Bible, and join the conversation: When you say “faith over fear,” what do you mean?
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- What does Christian dating actually look like in a culture that treats relationships, sex and marriage very differently than Scripture does? This week, the guys start with Tyler’s unexpected history on The Bachelorette and what really happens behind the scenes on reality dating shows. That conversation quickly turns into something much deeper: dating apps, the role of the local church in relationships, dating with the intention of marriage, the gift of singleness and whether Christians should approach dating differently than the rest of the world. They also get practical about one of the hardest parts of Christian dating: purity. How far is too far? What boundaries should dating couples have? What about long engagements, living together before marriage or dating someone who doesn’t follow Christ? Instead of asking, “How close to the line can I get?” the guys wrestle with what it looks like to actually desire holiness and trust that God’s way is better. But this conversation isn’t coming from four guys claiming they’ve always gotten it right. They close with the gospel and a reminder that conviction isn’t an invitation to clean yourself up before coming to Jesus. Christ came to save sinners. For anyone who recognizes themselves in this conversation, the answer is not shame. It’s repentance, forgiveness and running to the Savior who has already paid for sin at the cross. Christian dating, singleness, marriage, sex, purity and grace. There’s a lot packed into this one.
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- What if the beliefs you’ve always accepted are quietly keeping you from truly knowing God?
In this episode of the 9941 Podcast, Granger, AntMan, Parker & Tyler unpack Poison in the Well, Granger’s new book examining the toxic beliefs that once kept him from the living water of Jesus. They discuss cultural Christianity, false assurance, the sinner’s prayer, belonging to a healthy church, reading Scripture, the evidence of genuine faith, hope in suffering, and why every spiritual distortion ultimately begins with a view of God that is too small.
It’s an honest, challenging conversation about the difference between merely believing in God and truly believing God—and how the gospel transforms everything.
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- Can good thing like your career, ministry, family, hobbies, or even serving God, become idols? In this episode of the 9941 Podcast, Granger Smith and the crew explore how to recognize when a God-given gift begins competing with God for your identity, security, and attention.
Through honest stories about country music, pastoring, football, money, grief, and family, the group shares practical warning signs of idolatry and explains how prayer, Scripture, accountability, and an open-handed posture can help keep priorities in order. Drawing from the rich young ruler, Zacchaeus, Psalm 61, and Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane, they discuss what it means to surrender control and sincerely pray, “Not my will, but Yours.”
If you’ve ever wondered whether something important in your life has become too important, this biblical conversation offers encouragement for finding freedom, protecting your relationship with God, and placing your identity in Christ.
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About The 9941 Podcast
The 9941 Podcast is a weekly faith conversation hosted by Granger Smith, Tyler Smith, Parker Smith, and Anthony Lay, rooted in the words of Jesus from Luke 15:4 - “What man of you, having a hundred sheep, if he has lost one of them, does not leave the ninety-nine in the open country, and go after the one that is lost, until he finds it?” That is the mission of this podcast: to share the Gospel and pursue the one who feels lost or far from God. Through honest conversation, Scripture, and real-life stories, The 9941 Podcast points hearts back to Christ and the joy found in redemption. New episodes release every Monday morning at 6:00 a.m.Podcast website
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