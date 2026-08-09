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Chapter by Chapter

Times Square Church
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Chapter by Chapter
Latest episode

223 episodes

  • Chapter by Chapter

    Judges 10: Not Everyone Needs a Biography Written to Make a Difference

    08/09/2026 | 7 mins.
    Judges 10 reminds us through the quiet leadership of Tola and Jair that faithful, consistent obedience often has the greatest long-term impact, proving that not every life of significance needs dramatic moments to make an eternal difference.
  • Chapter by Chapter

    Judges 9: There Is a Big Difference When God Calls a Man to Lead and When Man Appoints Himself to Lead

    08/08/2026 | 7 mins.
    Judges 9 contrasts God's calling with self-appointed leadership through Abimelech's ruthless rise and tragic fall, revealing that true authority comes from God and that His justice ultimately prevails over human ambition.
  • Chapter by Chapter

    Judges 8: I’m Tired, but I’m Still Chasing the Enemy

    08/07/2026 | 10 mins.
    Judges 8 follows Gideon and his exhausted army as they refuse to stop pursuing the enemy until God's victory is complete, reminding us that faithful service often means pressing on through weariness with strength that comes from the Lord.
  • Chapter by Chapter

    Judges 7: God Is Looking for Those Who Do Civilian Things but Never Lose Their Soldier Mentality

    08/06/2026 | 9 mins.
    Judges 7 recounts God's dramatic reduction of Gideon's army to 300 men, demonstrating that He values faith-filled, vigilant soldiers over impressive numbers and calls His people to remain spiritually alert in every part of life.
  • Chapter by Chapter

    Judges 6: You May Have Gotten the Wrong Man—No Way You Can Use Me, God

    08/05/2026 | 8 mins.
    Judges 6 introduces Gideon, an unlikely deliverer who questioned God's call and doubted his own ability, yet discovered that God specializes in using ordinary, hesitant people to accomplish extraordinary purposes.
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About Chapter by Chapter
Chapter by Chapter is a four-year journey through the greatest book given to the human race – the word of God, the Bible – one chapter at a time, 7 minutes a day, 7 days a week.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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