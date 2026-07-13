We are so glad that you are here, and we pray that this message blesses your life. We only have one rule at Rock City – you cannot ROCK by yourself! So take a second and share this message with everybody that you can. About Us Our Senior Pastor, Mike McClure Jr. is a thought leader, author and artist who has led Rock City to become one of the fastest growing churches in America. At Rock City our mission is to Love God, Love People and Make a Difference. Based in Birmingham, AL our church has grown to include four locations throughout Central Alabama. Become a Citizen Make your next move, the best move of your life! If you received Christ as a result of this message text “HOME” to 28950. Giving If you would like to financially support Rock City and help us to fulfill our mission – here are 4 Ways 2 Give: Online: www.therockcity.org/givingText 2 Give: Text “iRock” with the amount to 28950Mail: 1120 Apricot Avenue Birmingham, AL 35214 Stay Connected You don’t have to say goodbye! Click the links below to find our app, website and more: https://linktr.ee/RockCityAnywherehttps://www.therockcity.orgStay up to date on all things Rock City by subscribing to our text blast. Text “ROCKNATION” to 28950.