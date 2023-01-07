On each daily broadcast, Dr. Robert Jeffress provides practical application of God’s Word to everyday life through clear, uncompromised Biblical teaching. Join ...
America at the Crossroads – Part 2
On July 4th, we celebrate our independence in America as one nation under God. But at the same time, we’re mindful of the precarious risk facing our country. Dr. Robert Jeffress urges us to push back against popular culture and become salt and light for the Gospel.
6/30/2023
26:00
What Will We Do In Heaven?
The Bible teaches that Heaven will be a paradise where all believers will live forever in the presence of God. Yet many Christians are almost dreading their future in Heaven because they’re worried that Heaven will be boring! Dr. Robert Jeffress reveals what our eternal home will really be like.
6/29/2023
26:00
America at the Crossroads – Part 1
For centuries, Americans have enjoyed the blessings of religious freedom. But today, our liberties are threatened by those who ignore God, as we stray farther and farther from our Christian heritage. Dr. Robert Jeffress reveals the dark future that lies ahead if America continues down this dangerous road.
6/29/2023
26:00
Persecution, Prison, and Prayer
Can you imagine being locked up in prison for telling others about Jesus? Dr. Robert Jeffress talks about a first-century Christian who found himself behind bars for sharing the Gospel. His shocking story takes a dramatic turn, and his release is proof that God is faithful when we pray.
6/28/2023
25:56
Coloring Outside the Lines
Whether you’re an artist or an accountant, creativity is essential for success in every area of life. And that includes ministry! Dr. Robert Jeffress talks about two first-century churches who experienced God’s blessing because they were willing to get creative with sharing the Gospel.