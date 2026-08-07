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820 episodes
- The book of Revelation describes a time of destruction that will take place during the earth’s final seven years. While some judgments will be directed toward the planet, others will directly affect mankind. Dr. Robert Jeffress describes a time during the Great Tribulation when demons run free.
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- When Pharaoh defied God, God unleashed a series of natural disasters, illnesses and death like the world had never seen. While the ten plagues were certainly terrible, the Tribulation will be even worse. Dr. Robert Jeffress shares the horrors that will take place during earth’s final years.
To support Pathway to Victory, go to ptv.org/donate.
- Throughout history, there have been many great movements of God. But the greatest spiritual revival the world will ever experience will occur during the final seven years of earth’s history. Dr. Robert Jeffress talks about those who will be saved after God pours out His judgment during the Tribulation.
To support Pathway to Victory, go to ptv.org/donate.
- In recent years, we’ve witnessed a number of terrible calamities around the world. But—while tragic—none of these disasters comes even close to the catastrophes that will befall mankind during the Great Tribulation. Dr. Robert Jeffress opens to Revelation 6 to explore what will happen when God’s judgments are unsealed.
To support Pathway to Victory, go to ptv.org/donate.
- The Bible teaches that one day, a time of terrible calamity and disaster will grip our world. And at any moment, God could put into motion the events that will set off the end times. Dr. Robert Jeffress examines the warning signs that will take place before the Great Tribulation.
To support Pathway to Victory, go to ptv.org/donate.
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About Pathway to Victory
On each daily broadcast, Dr. Robert Jeffress provides practical application of God’s Word to everyday life through clear, uncompromised Biblical teaching. Join him today on the Pathway to Victory!Podcast website
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