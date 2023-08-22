Battle Ready with Father Dan Reehil

Battle Ready with Fr. Dan Reehil is a program on Radio Maria that strives to fortify, strengthen, and embolden the people of God, making them battle ready to ad...
Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 08-29-23 - Medjugorje Experience in the United States
Fr. Dan Reehil catches up with Ann Vucic and Luis Simone. They discusses the exciting news of a site in the United States dedicated to Medjugorje.
8/29/2023
Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 08-28-23 - Mondays with Mom
Fr. Dan Reehil discusses a variety of topics each Monday with his mom. Today they talk about St. John the Baptist and the Church martyrs
8/28/2023
Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 08-25-23 - Ask the Exorcist
Fr. Dan Reehil answers questions from callers each Friday (except for First Friday) on a variety of topics about the spiritual realm and basic Catholic catechesis. To join Fr. Reehil on-air on Fridays at 9am central/10am eastern, call (866)333-6279 (866-333-MARY). Or email your question to: [email protected]
8/25/2023
Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 08-24-23 - The Unmerciful Servant and the Our Father
Fr. Dan Reehil discusses the meaning of the story of the unmerciful servant and explains how the Our Father can help us become merciful
8/24/2023
Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 08-22-23 - "The Queen's Triumph: A Family Healing Prayer Book" by Ashley Blackburn and Susan Skinner
Fr. Dan Reehil catches up with Ashley Blackburn and Susan Skinner authors of a new prayer book for families, The Queen's Triumph; a Family Healing Prayer Book
Click for More Information: https://bookstore.spiritdaily.com/products/the-queens-triumph-family-healing-prayer-book-susan-skinner-ashley-blackburn
Battle Ready with Fr. Dan Reehil is a program on Radio Maria that strives to fortify, strengthen, and embolden the people of God, making them battle ready to advance the Gospel and the Kingdom of God.
Battle Ready will study the scriptures and Church Tradition to form devout and holy soldiers for the Church Militant. The program seeks to guide ordinary people into the extraordinary future that God is currently unfolding before our very eyes.
