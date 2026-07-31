Battle Ready with Father Dan Reehil

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701 episodes
- Fr. Reehil on-air on Fridays at 9am central/10am eastern, call (866)333-6279 (866-333-MARY). Or through Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fatherdanreehil/ Or email your question to: exorcist@radiomaria.us
Radio Maria is a 100% listener supported radio station. If this broadcast has touched your life, please consider donating at https://rmusa.civi-go.net/donate
Stream live episodes of Battle Ready with Fr. Dan Reehil at https://radiomaria.us/ at 9:00 am cst or tune in on radio in Louisiana (580 AM Alexandria, 1360 AM New Iberia, 89.7 FM Natchitoches, 91.1 FM Lake Charles) in Ohio (1600 AM Springfield, 88.7 FM Anna, 103.3 Enon/Dayton) in Mississippi (88.1 FM D'Iberville/Biloxi) in Florida (91.9 Hammocks/Miami) in Pennsylvania (88.1 FM Hollidaysburg/Altoona) in Texas (1250 AM Port Arthur) in Wisconsin (91.3 FM Peshtigo), 1280 AM Columbia, TN (98.9 FM Columbia, TN)Download the Radio Maria Play app to any smart device:
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.radiomaria.v3&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/radio-maria-play/id848153139
Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 07-30-26 - Medjugorje Vandelism, Death, Judgement, Heaven, and Hell07/30/2026 | 28 mins.Radio Maria is a 100% listener supported radio station. If this broadcast has touched your life, please consider donating at https://rmusa.civi-go.net/donate
Stream live episodes of Battle Ready with Fr. Dan Reehil at https://radiomaria.us/ at 9:00 am cst or tune in on radio in Louisiana (580 AM Alexandria, 1360 AM New Iberia, 89.7 FM Natchitoches, 91.1 FM Lake Charles) in Ohio (1600 AM Springfield, 88.7 FM Anna, 103.3 Enon/Dayton) in Mississippi (88.1 FM D'Iberville/Biloxi) in Florida (91.9 Hammocks/Miami) in Pennsylvania (88.1 FM Hollidaysburg/Altoona) in Texas (1250 AM Port Arthur) in Wisconsin (91.3 FM Peshtigo), 1280 AM Columbia, TN (98.9 FM Columbia, TN)Download the Radio Maria Play app to any smart device:
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.radiomaria.v3&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/radio-maria-play/id848153139
Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 07-28-26 - Special Guest Marie Mazzanti; Catholic Catechist07/28/2026 | 31 mins.Fr. Dan Reehil catches up with Marie Mazzanti, a Catholic Online Catechist, Wife, mother of 5, and Founder of Wonder and Reason.
Radio Maria is a 100% listener supported radio station. If this broadcast has touched your life, please consider donating at https://rmusa.civi-go.net/donate
Stream live episodes of Battle Ready with Fr. Dan Reehil at https://radiomaria.us/ at 9:00 am cst or tune in on radio in Louisiana (580 AM Alexandria, 1360 AM New Iberia, 89.7 FM Natchitoches, 91.1 FM Lake Charles) in Ohio (1600 AM Springfield, 88.7 FM Anna, 103.3 Enon/Dayton) in Mississippi (88.1 FM D'Iberville/Biloxi) in Florida (91.9 Hammocks/Miami) in Pennsylvania (88.1 FM Hollidaysburg/Altoona) in Texas (1250 AM Port Arthur) in Wisconsin (91.3 FM Peshtigo), 1280 AM Columbia, TN (98.9 FM Columbia, TN)Download the Radio Maria Play app to any smart device:
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.radiomaria.v3&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/radio-maria-play/id848153139
Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 07-27-26 - Climbing the Mountain with Brian Reehil07/27/2026 | 28 mins.Fr. Dan Reehil and his brother, Brian, talk about the recent Medjugorje Message, golden calves and counter religions
Radio Maria is a 100% listener supported radio station. If this broadcast has touched your life, please consider donating at https://rmusa.civi-go.net/donate
Stream live episodes of Battle Ready with Fr. Dan Reehil at https://radiomaria.us/ at 9:00 am cst or tune in on radio in Louisiana (580 AM Alexandria, 1360 AM New Iberia, 89.7 FM Natchitoches, 91.1 FM Lake Charles) in Ohio (1600 AM Springfield, 88.7 FM Anna, 103.3 Enon/Dayton) in Mississippi (88.1 FM D'Iberville/Biloxi) in Florida (91.9 Hammocks/Miami) in Pennsylvania (88.1 FM Hollidaysburg/Altoona) in Texas (1250 AM Port Arthur) in Wisconsin (91.3 FM Peshtigo), 1280 AM Columbia, TN (98.9 FM Columbia, TN)Download the Radio Maria Play app to any smart device:
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.radiomaria.v3&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/radio-maria-play/id848153139
Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 07-23-26 - St. Bridget of Sweden07/23/2026 | 23 mins.Fr. Dan Reehil reflects on the life of St. Bridget of Sweden and her devotion to our Lord's cross and passion.
Radio Maria is a 100% listener supported radio station. If this broadcast has touched your life, please consider donating at https://rmusa.civi-go.net/donate
Stream live episodes of Battle Ready with Fr. Dan Reehil at https://radiomaria.us/ at 9:00 am cst or tune in on radio in Louisiana (580 AM Alexandria, 1360 AM New Iberia, 89.7 FM Natchitoches, 91.1 FM Lake Charles) in Ohio (1600 AM Springfield, 88.7 FM Anna, 103.3 Enon/Dayton) in Mississippi (88.1 FM D'Iberville/Biloxi) in Florida (91.9 Hammocks/Miami) in Pennsylvania (88.1 FM Hollidaysburg/Altoona) in Texas (1250 AM Port Arthur) in Wisconsin (91.3 FM Peshtigo), 1280 AM Columbia, TN (98.9 FM Columbia, TN)Download the Radio Maria Play app to any smart device:
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.radiomaria.v3&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/radio-maria-play/id848153139
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About Battle Ready with Father Dan Reehil
Battle Ready with Fr. Dan Reehil is a program on Radio Maria that strives to fortify, strengthen, and embolden the people of God, making them battle ready to advance the Gospel and the Kingdom of God. Battle Ready will study the scriptures and Church Tradition to form devout and holy soldiers for the Church Militant. The program seeks to guide ordinary people into the extraordinary future that God is currently unfolding before our very eyes. Stream the live show at 9am central at https://radiomaria.us/Podcast website
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