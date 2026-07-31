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Battle Ready with Father Dan Reehil

Radio Maria USA
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Battle Ready with Father Dan Reehil
Latest episode

701 episodes

  • Battle Ready with Father Dan Reehil

    Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 07-31-26 - Ask the Exorcist

    07/31/2026 | 26 mins.
    Fr. Reehil on-air on Fridays at 9am central/10am eastern, call (866)333-6279 (866-333-MARY). Or through Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/fatherdanreehil/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Or email your question to: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠exorcist@radiomaria.us⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    Radio Maria is a 100% listener supported radio station. If this broadcast has touched your life, please consider donating at https://rmusa.civi-go.net/donate
    Stream live episodes of Battle Ready with Fr. Dan Reehil at https://radiomaria.us/ at 9:00 am cst or tune in on radio in Louisiana (580 AM Alexandria, 1360 AM New Iberia, 89.7 FM Natchitoches, 91.1 FM Lake Charles) in Ohio (1600 AM Springfield, 88.7 FM Anna, 103.3 Enon/Dayton) in Mississippi (88.1 FM D'Iberville/Biloxi) in Florida (91.9 Hammocks/Miami) in Pennsylvania (88.1 FM Hollidaysburg/Altoona) in Texas (1250 AM Port Arthur) in Wisconsin (91.3 FM Peshtigo), 1280 AM Columbia, TN (98.9 FM Columbia, TN)Download the Radio Maria Play app to any smart device:
    Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.radiomaria.v3&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
    iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/radio-maria-play/id848153139
  • Battle Ready with Father Dan Reehil

    Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 07-30-26 - Medjugorje Vandelism, Death, Judgement, Heaven, and Hell

    07/30/2026 | 28 mins.
    Radio Maria is a 100% listener supported radio station. If this broadcast has touched your life, please consider donating at https://rmusa.civi-go.net/donate
    Stream live episodes of Battle Ready with Fr. Dan Reehil at https://radiomaria.us/ at 9:00 am cst or tune in on radio in Louisiana (580 AM Alexandria, 1360 AM New Iberia, 89.7 FM Natchitoches, 91.1 FM Lake Charles) in Ohio (1600 AM Springfield, 88.7 FM Anna, 103.3 Enon/Dayton) in Mississippi (88.1 FM D'Iberville/Biloxi) in Florida (91.9 Hammocks/Miami) in Pennsylvania (88.1 FM Hollidaysburg/Altoona) in Texas (1250 AM Port Arthur) in Wisconsin (91.3 FM Peshtigo), 1280 AM Columbia, TN (98.9 FM Columbia, TN)Download the Radio Maria Play app to any smart device:
    Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.radiomaria.v3&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
    iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/radio-maria-play/id848153139
  • Battle Ready with Father Dan Reehil

    Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 07-28-26 - Special Guest Marie Mazzanti; Catholic Catechist

    07/28/2026 | 31 mins.
    Fr. Dan Reehil catches up with Marie Mazzanti, a Catholic Online Catechist, Wife, mother of 5, and Founder of Wonder and Reason.
    Radio Maria is a 100% listener supported radio station. If this broadcast has touched your life, please consider donating at https://rmusa.civi-go.net/donate
    Stream live episodes of Battle Ready with Fr. Dan Reehil at https://radiomaria.us/ at 9:00 am cst or tune in on radio in Louisiana (580 AM Alexandria, 1360 AM New Iberia, 89.7 FM Natchitoches, 91.1 FM Lake Charles) in Ohio (1600 AM Springfield, 88.7 FM Anna, 103.3 Enon/Dayton) in Mississippi (88.1 FM D'Iberville/Biloxi) in Florida (91.9 Hammocks/Miami) in Pennsylvania (88.1 FM Hollidaysburg/Altoona) in Texas (1250 AM Port Arthur) in Wisconsin (91.3 FM Peshtigo), 1280 AM Columbia, TN (98.9 FM Columbia, TN)Download the Radio Maria Play app to any smart device:
    Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.radiomaria.v3&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
    iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/radio-maria-play/id848153139
  • Battle Ready with Father Dan Reehil

    Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 07-27-26 - Climbing the Mountain with Brian Reehil

    07/27/2026 | 28 mins.
    Fr. Dan Reehil and his brother, Brian, talk about the recent Medjugorje Message, golden calves and counter religions

    Radio Maria is a 100% listener supported radio station. If this broadcast has touched your life, please consider donating at https://rmusa.civi-go.net/donate
    Stream live episodes of Battle Ready with Fr. Dan Reehil at https://radiomaria.us/ at 9:00 am cst or tune in on radio in Louisiana (580 AM Alexandria, 1360 AM New Iberia, 89.7 FM Natchitoches, 91.1 FM Lake Charles) in Ohio (1600 AM Springfield, 88.7 FM Anna, 103.3 Enon/Dayton) in Mississippi (88.1 FM D'Iberville/Biloxi) in Florida (91.9 Hammocks/Miami) in Pennsylvania (88.1 FM Hollidaysburg/Altoona) in Texas (1250 AM Port Arthur) in Wisconsin (91.3 FM Peshtigo), 1280 AM Columbia, TN (98.9 FM Columbia, TN)Download the Radio Maria Play app to any smart device:
    Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.radiomaria.v3&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
    iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/radio-maria-play/id848153139
  • Battle Ready with Father Dan Reehil

    Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 07-23-26 - St. Bridget of Sweden

    07/23/2026 | 23 mins.
    Fr. Dan Reehil reflects on the life of St. Bridget of Sweden and her devotion to our Lord's cross and passion.

    Radio Maria is a 100% listener supported radio station. If this broadcast has touched your life, please consider donating at https://rmusa.civi-go.net/donate
    Stream live episodes of Battle Ready with Fr. Dan Reehil at https://radiomaria.us/ at 9:00 am cst or tune in on radio in Louisiana (580 AM Alexandria, 1360 AM New Iberia, 89.7 FM Natchitoches, 91.1 FM Lake Charles) in Ohio (1600 AM Springfield, 88.7 FM Anna, 103.3 Enon/Dayton) in Mississippi (88.1 FM D'Iberville/Biloxi) in Florida (91.9 Hammocks/Miami) in Pennsylvania (88.1 FM Hollidaysburg/Altoona) in Texas (1250 AM Port Arthur) in Wisconsin (91.3 FM Peshtigo), 1280 AM Columbia, TN (98.9 FM Columbia, TN)Download the Radio Maria Play app to any smart device:
    Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.radiomaria.v3&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
    iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/radio-maria-play/id848153139
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About Battle Ready with Father Dan Reehil
Battle Ready with Fr. Dan Reehil is a program on Radio Maria that strives to fortify, strengthen, and embolden the people of God, making them battle ready to advance the Gospel and the Kingdom of God. Battle Ready will study the scriptures and Church Tradition to form devout and holy soldiers for the Church Militant. The program seeks to guide ordinary people into the extraordinary future that God is currently unfolding before our very eyes. Stream the live show at 9am central at https://radiomaria.us/
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