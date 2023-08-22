Battle Ready with Father Dan Reehil

Battle Ready a Radio Maria Production - Episode 08-24-23 - The Unmerciful Servant and the Our Father

Fr. Dan Reehil discusses the meaning of the story of the unmerciful servant and explains how the Our Father can help us become merciful