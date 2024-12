Where is Zion?

In this episode, we discuss a litner's email about the location of Zion and Gerrit shares a lesser-known quotes from Joseph Smith from one of his last sermons. Gerrit also share a sermon from Brigham Young about Zion. "When I heard brother Joseph make his proclamation yesterday about North and South America, I thought it was a sweepstakes." – Brigham Young Websters 1828 definition of sweepstakes: "A man that wins it all" "Do all the good we can and as little harm as possible. And any man or woman that will do this and follow it in their lives, I will warrant them a good place hereafter. And I will ensure them to have less sorrow, ensure a great deal more knowledge, wisdom, joy and peace and comfort than they enjoy here. I do not care who they are or what country they live in." – Brigham Young