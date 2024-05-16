In this episode, Gerrit shares stories about additional witnesses of the Gold Plates. We discuss Mary Whitmer and Josiah Stoal’s witness of the Gold Plates and talk about Emma’s experience with translation.
Also, early evidence suggests that the Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Mission is the smartest mission in the Church.
Standard of Truth Tour dates for the summer of 2025: https://standardoftruth.com/tours/
Missouri/Nauvoo – June 22nd through June 28th
Palmyra/Kirtland – August 3rd through August 9th [SOLD OUT]
Sign up for our free monthly email: https://standardoftruthpodcast.substack.com
If you have any questions or possible topics of discussion for upcoming podcasts, please email us at: [email protected]
1:02:59
Where is Zion?
In this episode, we discuss a litner’s email about the location of Zion and Gerrit shares a lesser-known quotes from Joseph Smith from one of his last sermons. Gerrit also share a sermon from Brigham Young about Zion.
“When I heard brother Joseph make his proclamation yesterday about North and South America, I thought it was a sweepstakes.” – Brigham Young
Websters 1828 definition of sweepstakes: “A man that wins it all”
“Do all the good we can and as little harm as possible. And any man or woman that will do this and follow it in their lives, I will warrant them a good place hereafter. And I will ensure them to have less sorrow, ensure a great deal more knowledge, wisdom, joy and peace and comfort than they enjoy here. I do not care who they are or what country they live in.” – Brigham Young
1:02:19
Questions About Eternal Sealings
In this episode, Gerrit’s dander is way up as we focus on a question from a litner about celestial marriage. A wonderful sister who was baptized later in life has a husband who has no desire to join the Church, and she wanted to know the opportunity for eternal marriage for people like her. Gerrit shares a quote from Joseph Smith about those who “die in Jesus Christ”
1:05:17
Sidney Rigdon’s Apostasy Part 3
In this episode, we begin with a discussion of academic procrastination and how desperate Richard’s dissertation committee is to read about implied referrals.
We look at Rigdon’s movement away from the teachings of the Prophet Joseph. Gerrit shares the things Rigdon was saying publicly verses things he shared privately showing how Sidney was not being an honest broker.
1:22:08
Sidney Rigdon’s Apostasy Part 2
In this episode, we begin with a discussion of the impact of Sidney Rigdon’s tarring and feathering injuries on his mental health. We then move to Sydney Rigdon's attack on Joseph Smith and the Quorum of the Twelve and his founding of the Church of Jesus Christ (Bickertonite).
The purpose of this podcast is to help Latter-Day Saints better understand their history and increase their faith. The podcast hosted by Dr. Gerrit Dirkmaat, associate professor of Church History and Doctrine at BYU.