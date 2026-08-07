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Truth For Life Daily Program

letters@truthforlife.org (Alistair Begg)
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Truth For Life Daily Program
Latest episode

448 episodes

  • Truth For Life Daily Program

    The Spiritual Forces of Evil (Part 4 of 4)

    08/07/2026
    Scripture is clear that grace alone reconciles us to God. But that same grace antagonizes us to the Evil One! So how are we to respond in these spiritual battles? Find out as a study of Daniel’s prophecies continues on Truth For Life with Alistair Begg.

    -----------------------------------------

    • Click here and look for "FROM THE SERMON" to stream or read the full message.

    • This program is part of the series A Study in Daniel, Volume 2’

    • Learn more about our current resource, request your copy with a donation of any amount.

    • FREE AUDIOBOOK! In our polarized culture, disagreement is often seen as combative and offensive. What if there were a way to do it well? Download your free copy of The Art of Disagreeing by Gavin Ortlund and master how to disagree with kindness and influence. Request yours at ‘truthforlife.org/disagree.’

    Helpful Resources

    - Learn about God's salvation plan

    - Read our most recent articles

    - Subscribe to our daily devotional

    Follow Us

    YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | X

    This listener-funded program features the clear, relevant Bible teaching of Alistair Begg. Today’s program and nearly 3,000 messages can be streamed and shared for free at tfl.org thanks to the generous giving from monthly donors called Truthpartners. Learn more about this Gospel-sharing team or become one today. Thanks for listening to Truth For Life!
  • Truth For Life Daily Program

    The Spiritual Forces of Evil (Part 3 of 4)

    08/06/2026
    Receiving a message from God about the future may sound like a mountaintop experience, but that’s not what Daniel’s Old Testament story suggests. On Truth For Life, Alistair Begg examines the prophet’s response to his vision and an angelic encounter.

    -----------------------------------------

    • Click here and look for "FROM THE SERMON" to stream or read the full message.

    • This program is part of the series A Study in Daniel, Volume 2’

    • Learn more about our current resource, request your copy with a donation of any amount.

    • FREE AUDIOBOOK! In our polarized culture, disagreement is often seen as combative and offensive. What if there were a way to do it well? Download your free copy of The Art of Disagreeing by Gavin Ortlund and master how to disagree with kindness and influence. Request yours at ‘truthforlife.org/disagree.’

    Helpful Resources

    - Learn about God's salvation plan

    - Read our most recent articles

    - Subscribe to our daily devotional

    Follow Us

    YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | X

    This listener-funded program features the clear, relevant Bible teaching of Alistair Begg. Today’s program and nearly 3,000 messages can be streamed and shared for free at tfl.org thanks to the generous giving from monthly donors called Truthpartners. Learn more about this Gospel-sharing team or become one today. Thanks for listening to Truth For Life!
  • Truth For Life Daily Program

    The Spiritual Forces of Evil (Part 2 of 4)

    08/05/2026
    As we get older, we may not be able to do all that we did as youths, and we may retire from our jobs. But no matter how many years we’ve lived, we still have work to do for God! Find out why when you listen to Truth For Life with Alistair Begg.

    -----------------------------------------

    • Click here and look for "FROM THE SERMON" to stream or read the full message.

    • This program is part of the series A Study in Daniel, Volume 2’

    • Learn more about our current resource, request your copy with a donation of any amount.

    • FREE AUDIOBOOK! In our polarized culture, disagreement is often seen as combative and offensive. What if there were a way to do it well? Download your free copy of The Art of Disagreeing by Gavin Ortlund and master how to disagree with kindness and influence. Request yours at ‘truthforlife.org/disagree.’

    Helpful Resources

    - Learn about God's salvation plan

    - Read our most recent articles

    - Subscribe to our daily devotional

    Follow Us

    YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | X

    This listener-funded program features the clear, relevant Bible teaching of Alistair Begg. Today’s program and nearly 3,000 messages can be streamed and shared for free at tfl.org thanks to the generous giving from monthly donors called Truthpartners. Learn more about this Gospel-sharing team or become one today. Thanks for listening to Truth For Life!
  • Truth For Life Daily Program

    The Spiritual Forces of Evil (Part 1 of 4)

    08/04/2026
    What’s wrong with our world? Why does it seem like hostility so often prevails and relationships of every kind are so easily broken? Join us on Truth For Life as Alistair Begg looks to the Bible to find the root that ultimately underlies all conflict.

    -----------------------------------------

    • Click here and look for "FROM THE SERMON" to stream or read the full message.

    • This program is part of the series A Study in Daniel, Volume 2’

    • Learn more about our current resource, request your copy with a donation of any amount.

    • FREE AUDIOBOOK! In our polarized culture, disagreement is often seen as combative and offensive. What if there were a way to do it well? Download your free copy of The Art of Disagreeing by Gavin Ortlund and master how to disagree with kindness and influence. Request yours at ‘truthforlife.org/disagree.’

    Helpful Resources

    - Learn about God's salvation plan

    - Read our most recent articles

    - Subscribe to our daily devotional

    Follow Us

    YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | X

    This listener-funded program features the clear, relevant Bible teaching of Alistair Begg. Today’s program and nearly 3,000 messages can be streamed and shared for free at tfl.org thanks to the generous giving from monthly donors called Truthpartners. Learn more about this Gospel-sharing team or become one today. Thanks for listening to Truth For Life!
  • Truth For Life Daily Program

    Gabriel and the Seventy Weeks (Part 2 of 2)

    08/03/2026
    To understand the prophecies found in the Old Testament book of Daniel, Alistair Begg directs our attention to how one extraordinary vision points forward to key events in history—and, ultimately, to Christ’s return. Study along with us on Truth For Life!

    -----------------------------------------

    • Click here and look for "FROM THE SERMON" to stream or read the full message.

    • This program is part of the series A Study in Daniel, Volume 2’

    • Learn more about our current resource, request your copy with a donation of any amount.

    • FREE AUDIOBOOK! In our polarized culture, disagreement is often seen as combative and offensive. What if there were a way to do it well? Download your free copy of The Art of Disagreeing by Gavin Ortlund and master how to disagree with kindness and influence. Request yours at ‘truthforlife.org/disagree.’

    Helpful Resources

    - Learn about God's salvation plan

    - Read our most recent articles

    - Subscribe to our daily devotional

    Follow Us

    YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | X

    This listener-funded program features the clear, relevant Bible teaching of Alistair Begg. Today’s program and nearly 3,000 messages can be streamed and shared for free at tfl.org thanks to the generous giving from monthly donors called Truthpartners. Learn more about this Gospel-sharing team or become one today. Thanks for listening to Truth For Life!
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About Truth For Life Daily Program
Truth For Life is the Bible-teaching ministry of Alistair Begg. The ministry's mission is to teach the Bible with clarity and relevance so that unbelievers will be converted, believers will be established and local churches will be strengthened. Join us each weekday and on the weekend as Alistair helps us apply the Bible to our daily lives.
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