Steadfast Love (Part 2 of 5)
David enjoyed a deeply loyal, soul-level friendship with King Saul’s son Jonathan. Their friendship helped him endure hardship—but it came with a cost. Join Alistair Begg on Truth For Life to discover where David ultimately found greater security.
5/4/2023
Steadfast Love (Part 1 of 5)
Challenging and confusing circumstances can test our loyalty to others and even cause us to question our faith. So how should we respond in uncertain times? Find out how David sought help from Jonathan when you listen to Truth For Life with Alistair Begg.
5/3/2023
He Won’t Back Down (Part 2 of 2)
Scripture is clear that God uses a variety of people and unusual means to fulfill His perfect plan. Discover how He protected His anointed servant David despite the mounting tension with King Saul. That’s our focus on Truth For Life with Alistair Begg.
5/2/2023
He Won’t Back Down (Part 1 of 2)
As Alistair Begg continues a study in 1 Samuel, we discover how King Saul’s opposition to David was actually a rejection of the Lord Himself. Is it possible to live in opposition to God without realizing it? Find out when you listen to Truth For Life.
5/1/2023
Laziness (Part 2 of 2)
People like to joke about laziness—but find out why it’s ultimately tragic and needs to be diligently resisted in all aspects of our lives, including relationships. Study along with Truth For Life as Alistair Begg draws wisdom from the book of Proverbs.
Truth For Life is the Bible-teaching ministry of Alistair Begg. The ministry's mission is to teach the Bible with clarity and relevance so that unbelievers will be converted, believers will be established and local churches will be strengthened. Join us each weekday and on the weekend as Alistair helps us apply the Bible to our daily lives.