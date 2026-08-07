As we get older, we may not be able to do all that we did as youths, and we may retire from our jobs. But no matter how many years we’ve lived, we still have work to do for God! Find out why when you listen to Truth For Life with Alistair Begg.



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• This program is part of the series A Study in Daniel, Volume 2’



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This listener-funded program features the clear, relevant Bible teaching of Alistair Begg. Today’s program and nearly 3,000 messages can be streamed and shared for free at tfl.org thanks to the generous giving from monthly donors called Truthpartners. Learn more about this Gospel-sharing team or become one today. Thanks for listening to Truth For Life!