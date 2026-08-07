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730 episodes
- Wondering how to teach kids empathy when culture models the opposite? Chris Singleton joins Dave and Ann Wilson to talk about raising children who refuse to write people off, choose compassion over assumptions, and see others through God's eyes. Drawing from his book for children, Your Life Matters, Chris challenges parents to build something different at home.
Show Notes and Resources
Purchase Chris' children’s book, "Your Life Matters" on our shop.
Thanks to the Christian Standard Bible for sponsoring this episode. Learn more at CSBible.com.
Follow us on all social platforms: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
Find resources from our podcast at shop.familylife.com.
Download FamilyLife's app!
Help others find FamilyLife. Leave a review on Apple Podcast or Spotify.
Check out all the FamilyLife's podcasts on the FamilyLife Podcast Network
See cru.org/us/en/about/privacy FamilyLife’s Privacy Policy
- If you're wondering how to forgive someone after deep hurt, easy answers won't help. Chris Singleton joins Dave and Ann Wilson to share what happened after his mother was killed in the Charleston church shooting—and why he refused to let anger have the final word. Join this honest conversation for anyone carrying grief, hurt, or questions they can't seem to shake.
Show Notes and Resources
Purchase Chris' children’s book, "Your Life Matters" on our shop.
Thanks to the Christian Standard Bible for sponsoring this episode. Learn more at CSBible.com.
Follow us on all social platforms: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
Find resources from our podcast at shop.familylife.com.
Download FamilyLife's app!
Help others find FamilyLife. Leave a review on Apple Podcast or Spotify.
Check out all the FamilyLife's podcasts on the FamilyLife Podcast Network
See cru.org/us/en/about/privacy FamilyLife’s Privacy Policy
- Learning how to protect kids online can feel like aiming at a moving target. Jacob Valk of Into the Light Ministries joins Dave and Ann Wilson to cut through the overwhelm with practical guidance for today's digital world—including AI porn, safer devices, and why technology alone won't protect your family. If you're raising kids in a digital world, this conversation will help you take the next right step.
Show Notes and Resources
Find the documentary "Into the Light" and other resources at intothelightministries.ca
Also find "Parenting and Pornography Masterclass"
Find information about our Weekend to Remember marriage getaway at weekendtoremember.com
Blended and Blessed at blendedandblessed.com
Thanks to the Christian Standard Bible for sponsoring this episode. Learn more at CSBible.com.
Follow us on all social platforms: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
Find resources from our podcast at shop.familylife.com.
Download FamilyLife's app!
Help others find FamilyLife. Leave a review on Apple Podcast or Spotify.
Check out all the FamilyLife's podcasts on the FamilyLife Podcast Network
See cru.org/us/en/about/privacy FamilyLife’s Privacy Policy
- You swore it'd be the last time. But the cycle keeps repeating. If you've been wondering how to quit pornography, you're probably discovering it's harder than willpower alone. Jacob Valk of Into the Light Ministries joins Dave and Ann Wilson for an honest conversation about why porn is so difficult to escape, what keeps people stuck, and why lasting freedom is still possible. If you're tired of hiding or losing hope, this episode is for you.
Show Notes and Resources
Find the documentary "Into the Light" and other resources at intothelightministries.ca
Also find "Parenting and Pornography Masterclass"
Find information about our Weekend to Remember marriage getaway at weekendtoremember.com
Blended and Blessed at blendedandblessed.com
Thanks to the Christian Standard Bible for sponsoring this episode. Learn more at CSBible.com.
Follow us on all social platforms: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
Find resources from our podcast at shop.familylife.com.
Download FamilyLife's app!
Help others find FamilyLife. Leave a review on Apple Podcast or Spotify.
Check out all the FamilyLife's podcasts on the FamilyLife Podcast Network
See cru.org/us/en/about/privacy FamilyLife’s Privacy Policy
- Porn feels closer than ever, and most parents aren't sure how to talk about it until it's already in the house. If you've been wondering how to talk to kids about pornography, Jacob Valk of Into the Light Ministries joins Dave and Ann Wilson for a real conversation about preparing your kids before the internet gets there first. He'll help you tackle the awkward conversations, hidden fears, and real questions you're carrying as a parent. If you're wondering how to protect your kids without leading with panic or shame, this conversation meets you where you live.
Show Notes and Resources
Find the documentary "Into the Light" and other resources at intothelightministries.ca
Also find "Parenting and Pornography Masterclass"
Find information about our Weekend to Remember marriage getaway at weekendtoremember.com
Blended and Blessed at blendedandblessed.com
Thanks to the Christian Standard Bible for sponsoring this episode. Learn more at CSBible.com.
Follow us on all social platforms: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
Find resources from our podcast at shop.familylife.com.
Download FamilyLife's app!
Help others find FamilyLife. Leave a review on Apple Podcast or Spotify.
Check out all the FamilyLife's podcasts on the FamilyLife Podcast Network
See cru.org/us/en/about/privacy FamilyLife’s Privacy Policy
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