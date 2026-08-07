Porn feels closer than ever, and most parents aren't sure how to talk about it until it's already in the house. If you've been wondering how to talk to kids about pornography, Jacob Valk of Into the Light Ministries joins Dave and Ann Wilson for a real conversation about preparing your kids before the internet gets there first. He'll help you tackle the awkward conversations, hidden fears, and real questions you're carrying as a parent. If you're wondering how to protect your kids without leading with panic or shame, this conversation meets you where you live.

Show Notes and Resources

Find the documentary "Into the Light" and other resources at intothelightministries.ca



Also find "Parenting and Pornography Masterclass"

Find information about our Weekend to Remember marriage getaway at weekendtoremember.com

Blended and Blessed at blendedandblessed.com

Thanks to the Christian Standard Bible for sponsoring this episode. Learn more at CSBible.com.

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