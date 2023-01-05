FamilyLife Today® is a weekday podcast featuring fun, engaging conversations that help families grow together with Jesus while pursuing the relationships that m... More
How to Have Tough Conversations about Beliefs: Sean McDowell
What's it look like to have effective, tough conversations about beliefs? Author and professor Sean McDowell equips you for hard conversations that matter about faith.
Purchase Sean's book A Rebel's Manifesto: Choosing Truth, Real Justice, and Love Amid the Noise of Today's World
5/4/2023
30:39
A Rebel’s Manifesto: Sean McDowell
Sean McDowell, author of A Rebel's Manifesto: Choosing Truth, Real Justice, and Love amid the Noise of Today's World, knows Christians get angry and defensive about faith. He also knows people resist faith because of deep pain and issues of morality. He aims to encourage and inspire a generation of rebels who will dare to stand up to the madness in a just and loving manner. Sean offers clear guidance to navigate the many moral issues plaguing this generation. Listen in on his thoughts on conversations that hear a person's true concerns while remaining calmly, confidently grounded in biblical truth.
Purchase Sean's book A Rebel's Manifesto: Choosing Truth, Real Justice, and Love Amid the Noise of Today's World
5/3/2023
30:01
How to Be Brave: Annie F. Downs
What if brave happens in the middle of fear? Annie F. Downs, bestselling author of 100 Days to Brave: Unlocking Your Most Courageous Self, had to learn the hard way how to be brave. She felt her challenges were too difficult, too scary, too much. Then she decided to stop allowing fear to hold her back. It wasn't easy or simple. But it was good. In fact, she asks, if you're not willing to step out, how could it affect your relationship with God? And what if you're braver than you know and stronger than you thought possible?
Annie's website can be found at anniefdowns.com
Read Annie's testimony from WSJ
Purchase Annie's new book here: Chase the Fun: 100 Days to Discover Fun Right Where You Are
5/2/2023
31:26
When You Forget What Having Fun Looks Like: Annie F. Downs
Have you given up on having fun? Did you know Jesus modeled fun as a bridge to God? Annie F. Downs, bestselling author of Chase the Fun: 100 Days to Discover Fun Right Where You Are, has big ideas on why and how to have fun again.
Annie's website can be found at anniefdowns.com
Read Annie's testimony from WSJ
Purchase Annie's new book here: Chase the Fun: 100 Days to Discover Fun Right Where You Are
5/1/2023
33:00
Marital Conflict: What’s Underneath Yours: Bob Lepine
If you avoid what's beneath your marital conflict…it'll probably keep happening. Former FamilyLife Today cohost Bob Lepine helps you get to what gets you.
Grab Bob's book, Build a Stronger Marriage: The Path to Oneness, from New Growth Press' Ask a Christian Counselor Series.
And with any donation this week, receive recent FamilyLife Today guest Rachel Faulkner-Brown's 30-day devotional, His Name: Our Hope in Grief.
