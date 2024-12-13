Navigating Special Occasions with a Blended Family
Birthdays and holidays are hard enough to pull off as a parent. But doing them with a blended family? That adds a whole new level of stress. Lisa Valentine Clark and her Council of Moms—Brittney Phillips, Liz Palmer, and Tammy Hall—tackle how to navigate special occasions with stepfamily.
#BlendedFamilyLife
#FamilyHarmony
#ParentingJourney
#MomCommunity
#SpecialOccasions
--------
26:09
How to Respond when Someone Is Bullying Your Child
Is your child getting bullied by schoolmates? Neighbors? Coworkers? Family? How can we respond to bullying so that we can both protect and empower our kids? Join Lisa Valentine Clark and her Council of Moms—Cree Taylor, Allison Dayton, and Julie Taylor—as they take on bullying and helping our kids to navigate conflict with others.
#StopBullying
#ParentingSupport
#MomWisdom
#AntiBullying
#ProtectOurKids
--------
26:21
How Do I Teach My Kids To Be More Grateful?
Worried that your kids don't appreciate what they have? Or concerned that your kids' manners need some polishing? Or just hoping to help your children become kind and gracious individuals? Join Lisa Valentine Clark and her Council of Moms—Whitney Call, Ruth Aguirre, and Lindsay Clark—as they discuss how to engage our kids in positive thinking and gratitude practices. #ParentingTips
#GratefulKids
#MomAdvice
#TeachingGratitude
#PositiveParenting
No one gave us a manual to raise our kids. Luckily, moms, we’re all in this together. Join the Council of Moms as we tackle the issues we all face as parents–everything from picky eating to anxiety to teaching our kids adulting skills. The Council of Moms covers it all with humor, honesty, compassion, and in-the-trenches experience because we know that the only perfect parent is the one that keeps trying. So come be a part of our council and know that you’re not alone in this. Besides, it’s cheaper than therapy.