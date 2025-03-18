AT Parenting Survival Podcast: Raising Kids with OCD and Anxiety

PSP 409: When You See Anxiety or OCD in Others Kids

As you become more educated about anxiety and OCD, you most likely will start seeing it all around you. It can be hard to stomach seeing a child struggling with anxiety or OCD, especially if their parents aren't aware of what they are truly dealing with.So what do you do in those situations? I actually get asked that question more often than you might think! In this week's AT Parenting Survival Podcast I'll explore the delicate balance of seeing anxiety or OCD in a child and how, and if, to educate the parent on what might be going on.🌸 Want to supercharge your child, teen or young adult's OCD skills? Get my OCD card deck, where each day they pull a card and build a skill! Go to www.natashadaniels.com/shop to check them out!