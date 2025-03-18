AT Parenting Survival Podcast: Raising Kids with OCD and Anxiety

PSP 413: When Your Child’s OCD & Anxiety Turn Into School Avoidance
Anxiety and OCD can abruptly put the brakes on our children's education.This is one of the most disruptive and concerning aspects of our children's OCD or anxiety. It is a slippery slope that can gain momentum and get out of control rather quickly.In this week's AT Parenting Survival Podcast, I explore how to identify the core fear around school refusal, how to decipher if it is a school issue versus an anxiety or OCD issue, and how to navigate the issue without making school avoidance worse.To support your child or teen more in-depth have them take my free class: 🌸 Understanding OCD: For Kids & Teens***This podcast episode is sponsored by NOCD. NOCD provides online OCD therapy in the US, UK, Australia and Canada. To schedule your free 15 minute consultation to see if NOCD is a right fit for you and your child, go tohttps://go.treatmyocd.com/at_parentingThis podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be used to replace the guidance of a qualified professional.Parents, do you need more support? 🌸 Here's are resources I offer parents 👇🏻❤️Online classes for parents raising kids with anxiety and OCD:https://atparentingsurvivalschool.comJoin the AT Parenting Community (A membership designed to support parents raising kids with anxiety or OCD):https://atparentingcommunity.comTake one of my FREE webinars:www.Natashadaniels.com/webinarsCheck out my books: www.Natashadaniels.com/books🌸 Other social places I hang out:http://www.facebook.com/ATparentingSurvival http://www.pinterest.com/ATparentingSurvivalhttp://www.instagram.com/ATparentingSurvivalhttp://www.twitter.com/Parentingsurvival
53:05
PSP 412: Improving Our Child’s Life with OCD with Dr. Jonathan Abramowitz
How do we help our children with OCD have a better quality of life? Our child's OCD is more than just Exposure Response Prevention (ERP) therapy. It is more than just their intrusive thoughts and their compulsions.How do we help them with self-esteem? The feeling of guilt and shame? The struggles of navigating school and family relationships? In Dr. Jonathan Abramowitz's new book, Living Well with OCD, he tackles the bigger question - how can people live a fulfilling life with OCD?Jonathan Abramowitz is a psychologist with a private practice in North Carolina. He is also the Professor and Associated Chair of Psychology at the University of North Carolina (UNC). In this week's episode of the AT Parenting Survival Podcast I invited Dr. Abramowitz to share his insights on how we can help our kids live a fulfilling life, despite OCD.Check out Dr. Jonathan Abramowitz's book, Living Well with OCD here.🆘 Want in-depth support? Join the AT Parenting Community where you'll have instant access to myself and hundreds of other parents just like you. Join the waitlist here.
47:48
PSP 411: When Your Child’s OCD Says a Loved One is Contaminated
There is nothing more disruptive and upsetting than OCD latching on to a loved one. Contamination isn't just about germs - it can be about people, people our kids love. Families get thrown into chaos when OCD decides a parent or sibling is the source of contamination.Out of all themes, this one has the power to upend the entire family. In this week's AT Parenting Survival Podcast I explore how OCD determines family members are contaminated and what parents can do to counteract the destructive impact it has in the home.🆘 Want in-depth support? Join the AT Parenting Community where you'll have instant access to myself and hundreds of other parents just like you. Join the waitlist here.
38:11
PSP 410: Helping Your Child with OCD or Anxiety When They Feel Hopeless
Struggling with Anxiety and OCD can make kids feel hopeless. Hopelessness can lead to depression and a lack of motivation to work on their issues.In this week's AT Parenting Survival Podcast I explore what causes hopelessness in our kids with OCD and anxiety and what we can do to help them navigate those emotions.📍 Come visit me in Arizona this weekend! Get your tickets to the OCD Gamechangers event at www.natashadaniels.com/ocdgamechangers 🌸 Fostering independence can improve a child's self-efficacy and improve hope. You can take my FREE webinar on how to foster independent skills to crush anxiety and OCD by registering at www.natashadaniels.com/independent
40:45
PSP 409: When You See Anxiety or OCD in Others Kids
As you become more educated about anxiety and OCD, you most likely will start seeing it all around you. It can be hard to stomach seeing a child struggling with anxiety or OCD, especially if their parents aren't aware of what they are truly dealing with.So what do you do in those situations? I actually get asked that question more often than you might think! In this week's AT Parenting Survival Podcast I'll explore the delicate balance of seeing anxiety or OCD in a child and how, and if, to educate the parent on what might be going on.🌸 Want to supercharge your child, teen or young adult's OCD skills? Get my OCD card deck, where each day they pull a card and build a skill! Go to www.natashadaniels.com/shop to check them out!
About AT Parenting Survival Podcast: Raising Kids with OCD and Anxiety
Raising a child or teen with OCD or anxiety can be isolating and overwhelming. Child OCD and anxiety therapist, Natasha Daniels, LCSW offers her clinical and down to earth advice in AT Parenting Survival: Raising Kids with OCD and Anxiety. Drawing from two decades of clinical OCD and anxiety experience, along with her personal experience raising three children with OCD and anxiety, she offers a candid and authentic view of the parenting journey. Parents and therapists will find evidenced-based clinical guidance delivered in a relatable, digestible way!