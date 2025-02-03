Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessBeyond the Pills
Listen to Beyond the Pills in the App
Listen to Beyond the Pills in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Beyond the Pills

Podcast Beyond the Pills
Josh Rimany
Discover a new path to vibrant health with Beyond the Pills, the podcast that merges ancient wisdom with cutting-edge science to help you unlock your full welln...
Health & WellnessAlternative HealthHealth & WellnessNutritionHealth & WellnessMedicine

Available Episodes

5 of 52
  • #52: Emotional Harmony: Navigating Expression and Balance with Terri Lee Shield
    Emotional Harmony: Navigating Expression and Balance with Terri Lee Shield﻿In this episode, we’re joined by the insightful Terri Lee-Shield, a Creative Mentor and founder of the MBM-EER program at Love School. Terri’s work focuses on empowering individuals to embrace emotional expression and regulation, fostering a deeper connection to self and others. With a unique approach that combines creativity and emotional awareness, she inspires personal growth and lasting transformation.Exploring Emotional Harmony for Growth and Connection:Terri’s program, MBM-EER, is designed to help individuals navigate their emotions with clarity and confidence, creating a strong foundation for well-being. Her teachings encourage self-awareness and emotional balance, unlocking the power of authentic expression as a pathway to a more fulfilling life.🎨 The Intersection of Creativity and Emotional Awareness:As a Creative Mentor, Terri integrates artistic practices with emotional health, guiding clients to tap into their inner selves. Her methods promote healing, self-discovery, and the ability to build meaningful connections by embracing emotional harmony.What You’ll Learn in This Episode:The importance of emotional balance for well-being and relationships.How the MBM-EER program helps individuals regulate emotions and express themselves authentically.Practical steps to connect with your emotions and foster personal growth.The role of creativity in enhancing self-awareness and emotional regulation.An Invitation to Transform:This episode is a call to embrace your emotional landscape and use it as a tool for empowerment. Whether you’re seeking greater self-awareness or looking for ways to improve your emotional health, Terri’s insights offer a compassionate and creative approach to transformation.🌐 Connect with Terri Lee-Shield:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tleeshield🎧 Tune in now to discover how emotional harmony can transform your relationships, creativity, and overall well-being!
    --------  
    1:14:28
  • #51: From Surgeon to Soulful Guide: Dr. Diana Londono on Spirituality, Gratitude, and Life Coaching for Physicians
    From Surgeon to Soulful Guide: Dr. Diana Londono on Spirituality, Gratitude, and Life Coaching for PhysiciansIn this insightful episode, we explore the transformative journey of Dr. Diana Londono, a renowned Urologist from Los Angeles turned soulful guide and life coach for physicians. With a passion for spirituality, gratitude, and holistic well-being, Dr. Londono has dedicated her life to helping her fellow physicians navigate the challenges of their demanding careers.💡 Discover a New Perspective on Physician Wellness:Dr. Londono shares her powerful story of transitioning from a high-pressure surgical career to becoming a certified life coach. Through her complimentary coaching services for physicians, she offers tools to embrace gratitude, prioritize self-care, and align with their deeper purpose. This episode dives into the importance of mental and spiritual well-being for healthcare professionals and how these principles can foster resilience and fulfillment.Highlights You’ll Learn From This Episode:The transformative power of gratitude in both personal and professional life.Why spirituality is essential for creating balance and purpose in high-stress careers.How Dr. Londono’s life coaching is empowering physicians to reclaim their joy and fulfillment.Practical tips for integrating mindfulness and self-reflection into a busy schedule.A Call to Action for Healthcare Professionals:This episode isn’t just a conversation—it’s an invitation to explore the possibilities of a more aligned, purposeful life. Whether you’re a physician, leader, or anyone seeking deeper fulfillment, Dr. Londono’s insights will inspire you to embrace gratitude, prioritize self-care, and rediscover your passion.🌐 Connect with Dr. Diana Londono:Website: https://physiciancoachsupport.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dianalondonomd/🎧 Listen now to learn how spirituality and gratitude can transform your life and career!
    --------  
    55:19
  • #50: Transformation in Action: An Entrepreneur’s Holistic Approach to Business and Wellness With Camille Leon
    Transformation in Action: An Entrepreneur’s Holistic Approach to Business and Wellness﻿In this transformative episode, we’re joined by the visionary Camille Leon, founder of the Holistic Chamber of Commerce, to explore how a holistic approach to wellness can revolutionize the way you work, live, and thrive.Unleashing Holistic Success:For high-achieving entrepreneurs, creatives, and holistic practitioners, the path to success is often riddled with stress and burnout. Camille Leon shares how embracing mind-body-spirit alignment not only enhances your personal well-being but also fuels your professional achievements. Learn how holistic solutions can elevate your mindset, creativity, and productivity.Empowering Entrepreneurs with Holistic Tools:Camille’s mission is clear: to make trusted holistic practices more accessible and practical for business leaders and practitioners alike. Through the Holistic Chamber of Commerce, she’s creating a global movement that connects people to alternative health solutions, fostering both personal transformation and community growth.Key Insights You Can’t Miss:Why high-performing leaders need holistic wellness to sustain success.Proven strategies to integrate mindfulness, energy healing, and alternative practices into your daily routine.How the Holistic Chamber of Commerce bridges the gap between entrepreneurship and holistic health.Real-life examples of how holistic practices drive creative breakthroughs and professional clarity.A Call to Transform:This episode is your blueprint for aligning health, happiness, and success. Whether you’re building a business, chasing creative goals, or guiding others as a holistic practitioner, Camille’s wisdom will inspire you to think bigger, act smarter, and live healthier.🌐 Connect with Camille Leon:Website: https://holisticchamberofcommerce.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/camilleleon/🎙️ Don’t just listen—lead. Tune in now and take the first step toward holistic transformation that empowers your business and your life!
    --------  
    47:19
  • #49: Exploring Consciousness in Medicine: Anoop Kumar, MD on Redefining Health and Healing
    Exploring Consciousness in Medicine: Dr. Anoop Kumar on Redefining Health and HealingWhat if health is more than the absence of disease—and the key to true healing lies in consciousness?In this groundbreaking episode of Beyond The Pills, we’re joined by Dr. Anoop Kumar, a physician, visionary thinker, and Co-founder and CEO of Numocore. With years of experience as an emergency medicine physician, Dr. Kumar realized that modern healthcare often focuses solely on treating symptoms without addressing the deeper roots of health crises.Driven by his powerful realization that "we don’t know what health is," Dr. Kumar is leading a movement to redefine health through an integrative approach he calls the Numocore framework. This model is built on four essential pillars: Nutrition, Movement, Connection, and Rest, offering a proactive path to wellness that goes beyond traditional care.In this episode, Dr. Kumar also dives deep into the transformative role of consciousness in medicine, explaining how awareness and mindfulness can complement cutting-edge medical advancements to create a more holistic, effective healthcare paradigm. His visionary insights challenge the current reactive nature of healthcare and provide actionable strategies for personal and collective healing.Whether you’re a healthcare professional, patient, or simply curious about the intersection of medicine and mindfulness, this episode offers a fresh, empowering perspective on what it means to truly heal.Key Takeaways:Why Traditional Healthcare Falls Short:Dr. Kumar explains the limitations of reactive medicine and why addressing deeper causes, such as stress and disconnection, is essential for lasting health.The Numocore Framework for Proactive Wellness:Discover how Nutrition, Movement, Connection, and Rest can transform your approach to health and serve as a foundation for lifelong vitality.The Role of Consciousness in Healing:Learn how mindfulness and awareness practices can unlock deeper levels of healing, resilience, and well-being.Integrating Science and Consciousness:Dr. Kumar shares how bridging advanced medical science with consciousness-based practices is the key to evolving healthcare systems and improving global health outcomes.Empowering Individuals to Take Charge of Their Health:Explore practical steps to embrace a proactive, holistic approach to wellness, while fostering balance in mind, body, and spirit.🎧 Ready to shift your perspective on health and explore the power of consciousness in healing? Tune in to this episode of Beyond The Pills to learn how Dr. Anoop Kumar’s innovative approach is redefining the future of medicine.Stream now on Apple Podcasts or Spotify and take the first step toward proactive, consciousness-based wellness today!Contact Dr. Anoop Kumar:📌 Learn more about Numocore: www.numocore.com📱 Connect with Dr. Kumar on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/anoopkumarmd
    --------  
    55:11
  • #48: Radiating Wellness: Dr. Rajat Chand’s Journey from Medicine to Mindfulness
    Is modern medicine enough, or is true healing found in the connection between mind, body, and spirit?In this episode of Beyond The Pills, we explore the transformative journey of Dr. Rajat Chand, a physician who stepped beyond the traditional boundaries of medicine to embrace the life-changing power of mindfulness and holistic wellness. Dr. Chand’s story is an inspiring reminder that wellness is more than just the absence of disease—it’s about cultivating balance, emotional health, and purpose in every area of life.As a seasoned medical professional, Dr. Chand witnessed firsthand the strengths and limitations of modern healthcare. While it excels at treating physical symptoms, he recognized its inability to address the deeper causes of illness—stress, emotional imbalance, and a disconnection from self. This realization set him on a path to integrate mindfulness, emotional well-being, and holistic practices into the traditional medical framework.In this episode, Dr. Chand shares his journey of bridging the gap between medicine and mindfulness, and why the future of healthcare must go beyond treating symptoms to truly heal the whole person. You’ll discover how mindfulness practices can empower patients to take control of their well-being, while also offering healthcare providers tools to reduce burnout and connect more deeply with their purpose.Whether you’re a patient looking for deeper healing, a healthcare provider seeking inspiration, or someone curious about mindfulness, this conversation offers actionable insights and life-changing lessons that will inspire you to redefine what wellness means in your life.Key Takeaways:Why Modern Medicine Needs Mindfulness:Dr. Chand explores the gaps in modern healthcare, explaining why physical treatments often fall short without addressing emotional and mental health. Learn how mindfulness fills these gaps, helping to reduce stress and promote lasting wellness.The Mind-Body-Spirit Connection:Discover how your thoughts, emotions, and physical health are interconnected and why true healing requires nurturing all three aspects of your being. Dr. Chand explains how mindfulness practices can create harmony within this powerful triad.The Transformative Power of Presence:Dr. Chand highlights the science and practical benefits of mindfulness, from reducing anxiety and improving focus to fostering resilience in high-pressure environments.How to Integrate Mindfulness into Everyday Life:Learn actionable steps to incorporate mindfulness into your daily routine, whether through meditation, mindful breathing, or cultivating self-awareness in moments of stress.Radiating Wellness Beyond the Clinic:Dr. Chand shares how embracing mindfulness can create a ripple effect, improving not just your personal well-being but also your relationships, professional life, and sense of purpose.🎧 Are you ready to redefine wellness and embrace a more mindful way of living? Tune in to this inspiring episode with Dr. Rajat Chand and explore the transformative power of mindfulness. Whether you’re navigating the challenges of healthcare, dealing with stress, or simply curious about living with greater purpose, this episode will empower you to take the next step toward true healing.Stream now on Apple Podcasts or Spotify and start your journey toward balance, mindfulness, and holistic wellness today!Contact Dr. Rajat Chand:📌 Connect with Dr. Chand on LinkedInThis updated description incorporates a compelling hook, enhanced details in each paragraph, actionable takeaways, and SEO-rich keywords to...
    --------  
    1:18:26

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Beyond the Pills

Discover a new path to vibrant health with Beyond the Pills, the podcast that merges ancient wisdom with cutting-edge science to help you unlock your full wellness potential. Join host Josh Rimany, a seasoned pharmacist turned functional medicine expert, as he dives into the latest insights on supplements, nutrition, biohacking, neuroscience, mindfulness, and energy medicine. Each episode is designed to simplify your wellness journey and empower you to live with intention, vitality, and balance. Subscribe to Beyond the Pills and leave a review to help others discover the path to true health and wellness—wellness made simple!
Podcast website

Listen to Beyond the Pills, Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/4/2025 - 11:38:04 AM