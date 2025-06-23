99. Punishments vs. Consequences vs. Boundaries - WHICH ONE WORKS?!
99. Punishments vs. Consequences vs. Boundaries - WHICH ONE WORKS?!

There is SO much talk about what constitutes a punishment or a consequence - what works, when do boundaries come into play etc. I share a real time story of what we did, how I distinguish punishments from consequences and more! I hope this is a helpful episode! There were so many interruptions from dogs barking to visitors, deliveries and more. My hope is that the message is clear and helpful!! GET REGULATED! Inside the 30 Day Challenge FAST WAY TO REGULATE you will uncover the exact point (and reason why) you lose your cool, so that you can put a regulation tool in front of it and maintain your calm even in the toughest moments. You'll learn practical strategies and systems so communication flows, the temperature of the house lowers as a whole, and everyone is more regulated! We kick off LIVE as a group July 1-30th. Don't miss out! https://www.responseableparenting.com/regulate JOIN S.T.U.C.K. to S.T.R.O.N.G. For years our ADHD kids need us to be their "external world" until their internal skills are solid. But we can't do that when OUR internal world is stuck, shaky, and under-skilled. I help you create internal safety and strength so the external chaos doesn't phase you. The support you NEED. The skills your child REQUIRES! https://www.responseableparenting.com/strong Get EVERYTHING when you join THE COMMUNITY! Inside The ResponseAble Parenting Community you have access to EVERYTHING! Plus you have a weekly opportunity to talk to me 1:1 and get personalized support! Join now to have access to every course, including my signature courses S.T.U.C.K. TO S.T.R.O.N.G. and FAST WAY TO REGULATE but also every workshop, guest appearance and more. Don't forget to use code PODCAST for $10 off your first month! https://responseableparenting.kit.com/community BE A GUEST ON THE PODCAST! If you would like to be a guest on the podcast and troubleshoot what's going on for you in real time, please fill out the podcast submission form. I look forward to connecting with you! Submit here: https://bit.ly/4c57Tx5 FREE GUIDES! Discover how PLAY can rapidly transform unwanted behavior and restore peace in your home in this free training! https://responseableparenting.kit.com/playvideo Make sure you grab my Free Guide to Managing Meltdowns: https://responseableparenting.ck.page/meltdown 4 steps to get you through your kid's meltdown without snapping! You absolutely need my Free Guide To Stop Yelling: https://responseableparenting.ck.page/yelling This guide will walk you through the process of staying regulated and give you tools to use during high stress moments. Does it feel impossible to access playful, connected strategies when you're not getting the cooperation you need in the moment? Grab this free guide where I share 70 play based starter phrases! https://responseableparenting.kit.com/play
98. Is your child “over reacting” or just doing what you taught them?
98. Is your child "over reacting" or just doing what you taught them?

I saw a dad at the baseball field tell their child to stop crying because they were overreacting that their push pop had fallen on the floor. It hit me like a gut punch. And that moment got me thinking hard about "over reacting." Was that little boy over reacting? I can't wait to hear what you think about this discussion!
97. SHIFT HAPPENS when we change what we do when we're bored
97. SHIFT HAPPENS when we change what we do when we're bored

Oh I am so excited to share this with you! SHIFT HAPPENS was a little baby of mine for a minute. I listen to so much personal growth content and I'm constantly writing down short bits of it that inspire me and shift my perspective. In SHIFT HAPPENS I took what I heard and put it through the lens of parenting. This is one of those episodes. Enjoy!!
96. Shake up Sibling Rivalry
96. Shake up Sibling Rivalry

This episode I share a new strategy I've been using when the boys are stuck in fight mode. The past week our kids have been extra super spicy and with the extra spice, my go-to strategies just weren't cutting it. I share what I did instead and how that shifted everything for both kids!!
95. Can we REALLY enjoy Mother’s Day?
95. Can we REALLY enjoy Mother's Day?

I don't know about you, but Mother's Day can feel like a bust. I don't know if I've truly ever had a Mother's Day that WOWed me. *Sorry Charlie* But honestly, I've also never spoken up about what my expectations are and what specific needs I want met. In this episode I share my hot take on revamping Mother's Day for next year!
We come to parenting with all the patterns we learned in our own childhood. Together in this podcast, we uncover the roots of our reactivity and grow in education, capacity, awareness, and skills so we will be able to respond vs. react to our strong-willed children. The beauty of this process is as you become a ResponseAble Parent, the “misbehavior” of your children will lessen, the yelling will fall away and a new level of companionship and cooperation will take its place. Welcome to the journey of ResponseAble Parenting. Take a deep breath in, slow exhale out, and let’s get to work.