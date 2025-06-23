98. Is your child “over reacting” or just doing what you taught them?

I saw a dad at the baseball field tell their child to stop crying because they were overreacting that their push pop had fallen on the floor. It hit me like a gut punch. And that moment got me thinking hard about "over reacting." Was that little boy over reacting? I can't wait to hear what you think about this discussion!