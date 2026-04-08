Is It Normal? The Pregnancy Podcast With Jessie Ware

This episode is all about Hyperemesis gravidarum, extreme sickness in pregnancy. I speak to Caitlin Dean, the chair of the charity Pregnancy Sickness Support, who explains why more research and awareness about this debilitating syndrome is so important, she also gives some brilliant tips and advice for people suffering with it.

My friend Perdita Nouril also joins me to tell us her story of having HG in both her pregnancies.



For more info visit:

www.pregnancysicknesssupport.org.uk

Helpline: 024 7638 2020



Pregnancy Sickness Support is the only UK charity dedicated to supporting people affected by Nausea and Vomiting in Pregnancy and Hyperemesis Gravidarum. We are also working to train and support Health Care Professionals across the UK and Ireland and research into the cause and treatment of the condition.



Caitlin also mentioned Maternity Action - https://maternityaction.org.uk/



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*This podcast is intended as an informative discussion around general issues related to pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period. If you have any questions or concerns relating to your health and pregnancy it is important to contact your midwife or GP.

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