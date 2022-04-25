About Is It Normal? The Pregnancy Podcast With Jessie Ware

'Is It Normal? The Pregnancy Podcast' is the new podcast from Jessie Ware in which she speaks to different experts to explore and reassure everybody about what is going on with our bodies and our babies during pregnancy and birth.

This podcast follows Jessie's pregnancy week by week, she is joined by doctors, midwives, sonographers, anaesthetists, home birth midwives, doulas, mental health experts, reflexologists the list goes on... And with the help of questions from other pregnant people aims to cover all aspects of pregnancy and giving birth.

'Is It Normal? The Pregnancy Podcast with Jessie Ware' is produced by Alice Williams and Sarah Jackson

Original music is by Jack Peñate

Artwork is by Coco Bayley and Eng Su

