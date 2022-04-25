Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Is It Normal? The Pregnancy Podcast With Jessie Ware

Podcast Is It Normal? The Pregnancy Podcast With Jessie Ware
Jessie Ware
Kids & FamilyParentingHealth & Fitness
Available Episodes

  • Ep 37 - Pregnancy loss
    In this special episode I speak to Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Tejal Amin, who specialises in early pregnancy and miscarriage, about pregnancy loss, the causes, the signs and symptoms, the factors that can increase risk, common misconceptions and available support. I am also joined by my good friend Alice Haig, who tells us her story of conceiving and pregnancy losses.  Charities that were mentioned in this episode are: Tommy's - https://www.tommys.org/The Miscarriage association - https://www.miscarriageassociation.org.uk/Cradle - https://cradlecharity.org/Relate - https://www.relate.org.uk/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/13/2022
    51:56
  • Ep 36 - Catch up with Obstetrician Jess McMicking
    There must be something in the water at Is It Normal HQ! First Issy now our regular Obstetrician Jess Mcmicking is expecting!  She tells us about what it's like to be on the other side, how she has found pregnancy and how she's preparing for birth.We'd love to hear from you, our instagram is @isitnormalpodcastEmail us at [email protected]*This podcast is intended as an informative discussion around general issues related to pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period. If you have any questions or concerns relating to your health and pregnancy it is important to contact your midwife or GP.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    8/22/2022
    20:31
  • Ep 35 - Maternal mental health with Anna Mathur
    Becoming a new mum throws up so many new thoughts, feelings and responsibilities and we're navigating possibly the biggest change in our lives.  We’re also bombarded with advice from friends, family & even strangers on the bus! All that while being extremely sleep deprived… so it’s not surprising that new mums often feel overwhelmed and anxious. In this episode I am joined by Anna Mathur is a psychotherapist and bestselling author of Mind over Mother to give us some tips on how to navigate the stresses of being a new mum. Anna's new book is ‘The Little Book of Calm for New Mums’ Anna mentions some brilliant charities: Pandas - https://pandasfoundation.org.uk/Mind - https://www.mind.org.uk/Tommy's - https://www.mind.org.uk/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/9/2022
    25:22
  • Ep 34 - Hyperemesis Gravidarum - extreme pregnancy sickness
    This episode is all about Hyperemesis gravidarum, extreme sickness in pregnancy. I speak to Caitlin Dean, the chair of the charity Pregnancy Sickness Support, who explains why more research and awareness about this debilitating syndrome is so important, she also gives some brilliant tips and advice for people suffering with it. My friend Perdita Nouril also joins me to tell us her story of having HG in both her pregnancies. For more info visit: www.pregnancysicknesssupport.org.ukHelpline: 024 7638 2020 Pregnancy Sickness Support is the only UK charity dedicated to supporting people affected by Nausea and Vomiting in Pregnancy and Hyperemesis Gravidarum. We are also working to train and support Health Care Professionals across the UK and Ireland and research into the cause and treatment of the condition. Caitlin also mentioned Maternity Action - https://maternityaction.org.uk/We'd love to hear from you, our instagram is @isitnormalpodcastEmail us at [email protected]*This podcast is intended as an informative discussion around general issues related to pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period. If you have any questions or concerns relating to your health and pregnancy it is important to contact your midwife or GP.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/25/2022
    47:45
  • Ep 33 - Pelvic health
    In this episode we hear from pelvic health physiotherapist Jo Gipson about the importance of good pelvic health for postpartum recovery.We'd love to hear from you, our instagram is @isitnormalpodcastEmail us at [email protected]*This podcast is intended as an informative discussion around general issues related to pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period. If you have any questions or concerns relating to your health and pregnancy it is important to contact your midwife or GP.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/11/2022
    24:54

About Is It Normal? The Pregnancy Podcast With Jessie Ware

'Is It Normal? The Pregnancy Podcast' is the new podcast from Jessie Ware in which she speaks to different experts to explore and reassure everybody about what is going on with our bodies and our babies during pregnancy and birth.


This podcast follows Jessie's pregnancy week by week, she is joined by doctors, midwives, sonographers, anaesthetists, home birth midwives, doulas, mental health experts, reflexologists the list goes on... And with the help of questions from other pregnant people aims to cover all aspects of pregnancy and giving birth.


If you are further along in your pregnancy you can purchase the whole series at https://www.isitnormalpodcast.com/


'Is It Normal? The Pregnancy Podcast with Jessie Ware' is produced by Alice Williams and Sarah Jackson


Original music is by Jack Peñate


Artwork is by Coco Bayley and Eng Su


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

