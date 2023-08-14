Hey-O Stories Of The Bible - Saddleback Kids

Hey-O Stories of the Bible podcast tells the stories from God’s special book, the Bible, accurately and in a way that is engaging to children of all ages. These...
Moses and the Burning Bush 🔥
This Bible story podcast for kids tells the story of Moses and the burning bush. We referenced the following Biblical passages: Exodus 2-3. Hey-O Kids Curriculum's primary goal with the Stories of the Bible animation is to tell the stories from God's word accurately and in a way that is engaging to children of all ages.This is Moses. Moses was a Israelite boy born in Egypt in a time when Israelite boys were not supposed to live. The Israelites were slaves to the Egyptians. But God had a special plan for Moses and he spent his childhood in the palace of the Pharaoh.When Moses grew up, he made a big mistake. Pharaoh found out what Moses had done and he tried to have Moses killed. So Moses ran away from Egypt.He stopped in the land of Midian and seven sisters came to the well to give water to their father's flock. Some shepherds came to drive them away but Moses stood up for the women.Now these sisters were the daughters of the Midianite priest named Jethro. When Jethro heard what Moses did for his daughters, he sent for Moses. So Moses came to live among the Midianites and he married Zipporah, one of Jethro's daughters. Meanwhile back in Egypt, the old Pharaoh died but he was replaced by a new Pharaoh who continued to treat the Israelites poorly. The Israelites cried out to God because of the terrible things that the Pharaoh made them do. God heard this people and knew it was time to act. One day Moses was tending Jethro's flock when an angel of the Lord appeared to Moses through a burning bush that would not burn up. Moses stopped to look at the bush and he heard the voice of God say, "Moses, Moses."God then told Moses how sad he was because of the suffering of his people. He told Moses that he wanted to do something about it and he wanted Moses to be the one to do it. But Moses did not think that he was the right person to go. God said, "I will be with you."But Moses said that he wouldn't know the right thing to say to the people. So God said to tell the people that God himself had sent him, and promised Moses that his plan would be fulfilled through Moses. But Moses still said to God that he did not think the people would believe him. So God said, "What is that in your hand?" Moses said, "A staff"God told Moses to throw it on the ground. Then God told Moses to catch it. God showed Moses another sign and told him to show these signs to the people if they didn't believe what he said. Moses still didn't think he would have the right words to say. But God said that he, himself, was the one who made a man's mouth and gave him the ability to speak so there was no need to worry. Yet even after all this, Moses said, "God please send someone else!" Then God got mad at Moses and said that he would send Moses' brother's Aaron to speak for Moses. So Moses went back to his father in law and told him that he needed to go back to Egypt. Moses and his family started their journey back to Egypt. And Moses carried the staff of God in his hand for this staff would be the tool God would use to demonstrate his awesome power to the Israelites and to the Egyptians.
Baby Moses
This Bible story podcast for kids tells the story of Baby Moses. We referenced the following Biblical passages: Exodus 1-2. Hey-O Kids Curriculum's primary goal with the Stories of the Bible animation is to tell the stories from God's word accurately and in a way that is engaging to children of all ages.This is Moses. Moses was a descendent of Joseph's brother Levi. Joseph and his brothers had many children and grandchildren who lived happily in Egypt.Eventually, a new Pharaoh came to power who knew nothing of Joseph or what he had done. This Pharaoh feared the Israelites because of there were a great number of them living in Egypt. So he wanted to put a stop to their prosperity. Pharaoh made the Israelites slaves, he made them work long hard hours building up Egyptian cities. But his plan didn't work, and the Israelites grew more in number and strength. So Pharaoh made a rule that no Israelite boy would be allowed to live in Egypt. This is where Moses' story begins. When Moses was born, his mother saw that he was a special baby and she kept him hidden for three months. But when she could no longer keep him a secret, she made a basket and put him in the Nile River among the reeds. Moses' sister stayed to watch what would happen to her baby brother, and soon the Pharaoh's daughter came to the edge of the river. When she saw the basket, she sent her servant to get it. When she saw the baby she felt sorry for him thinking that he must be a Israelite baby who wasn't supposed to live.Then Moses' sister asked the princess if she would like her to find a Israelite woman to take care of the baby. So Moses' sister went and got her mother. Moses own mother took care of him until he was old enough to live in the Pharaoh's house where the princess adopted him as her son. And so Moses, a Israelite boy who wasn't supposed to live, became the adopted grandson of the Pharaoh and lived in the palace as God prepared him for a great destiny that was only just starting to unfold.
Joseph Forgives
This Bible story podcast for kids tells the story of Joseph forgiving his brothers. We referenced the following Biblical passages: Genesis 42-45. Hey-O Kids Curriculum's primary goal with the Stories of the Bible is to tell the stories from God's word accurately and in a way that is engaging to children of all ages.This is Joseph, who was the son of Israel and Rachel. But he had 11 brothers who hated him and sold him into slavery. After being put in jail, Joseph told of the future of Egypt when he interpreted Pharaoh's dreams. And Joseph found favor with the Pharaoh. The Pharaoh made Joseph a leader in his kingdom. Just as Joseph had told the Pharaoh, Egypt had 7 years of abundance. Then the 7 years of abundance came to an end, and the 7 years of famine began, just as Joseph had said. But the Egyptians had food to eat because Joseph had planned for the famine. There was famine in all the other lands, and many came to Joseph to buy food. There was even a famine in the land that Joseph came from. So when Israel heard that there was grain in Egypt, he sent his sons to buy some. But Israel did not send Benjamin with the others, because he was afraid that harm might come to him. When Joseph's brothers came to him, Joseph recognized them but he pretended to be a stranger. But the brothers did not. So Joseph decided to test his brothers. He had his interpreter tell them to send for Benjamin, who had stayed home.And then he threw his brothers in jail for 3 days. On the third day, Joseph let all but one of the brothers take grain to their starving households with the instruction to bring Benjamin back with him. But Joseph provided for his brother's journey and gave them grain and silver.The brothers did exactly as Joseph instructed, as they were scared that God was punishing them for what they had to done to Joseph so many years before. They traveled home to their father's house then back to Egypt. Now that he had seen that they brought Benjamin Joseph was overwhelmed at seeing his brother for the first time. So he released the brother who was still in prison. But Joseph decided to play one more trick on his brothers. He sent the brothers away but told his servant to hide his silver cup in Benjamin's bag. Then Joseph told the servant to go after the brothers and retrieve the cup. The brothers hadn't traveled far before the servant stopped them and accused them of stealing the cup. And the brothers denied it. The servant pretended that he didn't believe them and the brothers emptied their sacks to show that they were without blame.Joseph could no longer control himself before his attendants. He made them leave so he could be alone with his brothers. And he told his brothers who he really was. He told them of his life and all that he had experienced and he forgave them for what they had done. God was with Joseph and took care of him and showed him favor.
Joseph In Egypt
This Bible story podcast for kids tells the story of Joseph in Egypt. We referenced the following Biblical passages: Genesis 39-41. Hey-O Kids Curriculum's primary goal with the Stories of the Bible is to tell the stories from God's word accurately and in a way that is engaging to children of all ages.This is Joseph. Who was the son of Israel and Rachel, he was his father's favorite so his brothers hated him and sold him into slavery. Joseph was taken to Egypt and Potiphar, one of the Pharaoh's officials, bought him for his household.God was with Joseph and he did well in Potiphar's house. Potiphar saw that God made everything Joseph did a success so he put Joseph in charge of his whole house. And God blessed Potiphar's house because of this. Potiphar's wife saw how well Joseph was doing in the house and she wanted to make him do bad things. Joseph ran away from her because he wanted nothing to do with someone who would try to make him do the wrong thing. This made Potiphar's wife angry and she wanted to be rid of Joseph. So she lied and made Potiphar believe that Joseph had done the bad things that she wanted him to do. Potiphar burned with anger against Joseph … and sent him to prison.While Joseph was in prison, again he did well and the warden soon made him responsible for all that was done there. God was with Joseph and gave him success in whatever he did. When two full years had passed, Pharaoh was having unsettling dreams. Pharaoh did not understand his dreams so he sent for Joseph. Pharaoh asked Joseph to tell him the meaning of his dreams. With God's help, Joseph told Pharaoh that the dreams told of what would come in the future and he explained all the dreams to the pharaoh. Pharaoh believed that what Joseph was saying was true. He trusted Joseph as a wise man… and he put him in charge of the land of Egypt, of Pharaoh's palace, and all of his people.
Joseph and His Coat
This Bible story podcast for kids tells the story of Joseph and the Coat. We referenced the following Biblical passage: Genesis37. Hey-O Kids Curriculum's primary goal with the Stories of the Bible is to tell the stories from God's word accurately and in a way that is engaging to children of all ages.
Hey-O Stories of the Bible podcast tells the stories from God’s special book, the Bible, accurately and in a way that is engaging to children of all ages. These animated stories are also available to watch for free on Saddleback Kid’s YouTube channel. Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever else you like to listen to your podcasts!